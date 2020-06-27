 Skip to content
(Reuters)   "We thought this was only a respiratory virus. Turns out, it goes after the pancreas. It goes after the heart. It goes after the liver, the brain, the kidney and other organs." No mention of going after Freedoms   (reuters.com) divider line
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
t goes after the pancreas. It goes after the heart. It goes after the liver, the brain, the kidney and other organs.
And some, I assume, are good viruses.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's just like the flu folks.

/s 'fm'
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
sounds like a massive increase of pre-existing conditions and people on permanent ssdi

win win win
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That woman from Texas that died early on, after she had just weeks before posted the "Hoax" thing, etc...died from COVID-19...kidney failure is what took her out.

I can't remember her name, sadly.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: That woman from Texas that died early on, after she had just weeks before posted the "Hoax" thing, etc...died from COVID-19...kidney failure is what took her out.


Yep. Blood clotting is causing most of the various organ failures
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Dewey Fidalgo: That woman from Texas that died early on, after she had just weeks before posted the "Hoax" thing, etc...died from COVID-19...kidney failure is what took her out.

Yep. Blood clotting is causing most of the various organ failures


Reuters is like two months behind the story of this thing.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like we should keep reopening. And ban masks in case we get any second thoughts.

/...
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hyperbole
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Translation: we had to make the numbers move up so we are marking every death as covid
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: That woman from Texas that died early on, after she had just weeks before posted the "Hoax" thing, etc...died from COVID-19...kidney failure is what took her out.

I can't remember her name, sadly.


Karen. Her first name was Karen.
 
p51d007
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
These are the same experts, that said MILLIONS would die (in the USA), the same experts that said gathering in large groups was unwise, but, didn't really say much when the BLM/Antifa types started running around.
Sorry, not buying it.  A corona virus has been around for centuries, first "photographed" in the early 60's.  This is just another version of the same virus that has been around probably as long as man has been walking on
Earth.  You take some precautions, WASH YOUR HANDS, cover yourself if you sneeze/cough but otherwise
go on with your life!
 
6nome
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hyperbole: Translation: we had to make the numbers move up so we are marking every death as covid


...We're doomed.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We are so, so farked.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slightly Darker Black Manjushri
‘’ 1 minute ago  

p51d007: These are the same experts, that said MILLIONS would die (in the USA), the same experts that said gathering in large groups was unwise, but, didn't really say much when the BLM/Antifa types started running around.
Sorry, not buying it.  A corona virus has been around for centuries, first "photographed" in the early 60's.  This is just another version of the same virus that has been around probably as long as man has been walking on
Earth.  You take some precautions, WASH YOUR HANDS, cover yourself if you sneeze/cough but otherwise
go on with your life!


Well... bye.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 minute ago  
hyperbole:

User name checks out
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's a blood vessel disease, potentially.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ less than a minute ago  
p51d007:

So you're a racist?
 
