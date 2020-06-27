 Skip to content
(NYPost)   In the wake of the George Floyd protests 272 NYPD officers have filed for retirement, a 49% spike over this same time last year. How the remaining 38,149 officers will ever be able to keep the city safe is unknown   (nypost.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Duh, by driving over novembers and november-lovers:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a lot of cops who are going to be killed soon on a random liquor store robbery.

/retireony
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Retires to Hicksville upstate and gets $60K a year, at least
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Probably a bunch of guys that know the next time they're caught up in something dodgy, their entire record will be pulled up .
 
holyflurkingschnitt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah I think it's not a bad thing. A lot of the beat cops look like the neighborhood these days, maybe it'll get them to move up and may Be they aren't sociopaths?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

whither_apophis: Retires to Hicksville upstate and gets $60K a year, at least


the starting salary for cops in my town was lowered from $78k to $60k under the latest contract.  make you wonder what they got in exchange
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See what happens when you threaten to take away their favorite fringe benefit?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pig cop bastards trying to avoid future prosecution for their sadistic fascist acts.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's two or three army divisions depending how you slice it.  Damn near a corps.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The answer is "overtime".
 
rcain
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The fewer police there are in the NYPD, the safer the residents will be
 
misterrperrfect
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Retires to Hicksville upstate and gets $60K a year, at least


Hicksville is on Long Island.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A lot police will be retiring soon. These cops just wanted to beat the crowds.
 
Salmon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: A lot police will be retiring soon. These cops just wanted to beat the crowds.


Rodney Mullen Old School Skateboard
Youtube SNzBkpxmEvw
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If this happens in Chicago, the suburban cops would rush in.
/It's the same with out of state teachers.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's like when you get a new manager at your fast food job who went to business school and actually cares.  All the bad employees quit before they get fired.
 
