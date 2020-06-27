 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Charlottesville Nazis keep getting dumped by their lawyers. Now that's a shame   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It is actually. I don't want these assholes getting off an ineffective counsel argument down the road.

I want them to have great lawyers. Lose. And spend a long time behind bars
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's difficult to keep representation when you don't pay (and you aren't the frothing slug) and you don't cooperate with your lawyer.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, guys who like to hide in the shadows, are hiding from their lawyers, not paying them for their time/effort to represent them, and/or completely ignoring them.  Oh well.  Too bad, so sad.  Maybe try not being a shiatweasel and people would be willing to work for you.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone deserves adequate counsel but fark them

/also, what Gubbo said
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a civil case so they have no right to counsel. They will be found liable for eleventy trillion dollars and the plaintiffs will collect three stickers from the 2016 supermarket checkout Monopoly game and a bag of navel lint.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Why won't any of these Jew lawyers defend me??? "
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Using a scanning-electron microscope, sources report that a crack team of scientists is still looking for any evidence - no matter how minute - of sympathy for their plight. Now, back to Sports....
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defending a Nazi as a lawyer is kind of like, no, actually, pretty damn close to being on the white house SS detail.
You'll do any disgusting thing for money, I guess.
Assistant crack whites I have more respect for.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes me wish the state could just force them to use some inept public defense attorney to get it over with already. These guys are just wasting other people's time and money.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: It is actually. I don't want these assholes getting off an ineffective counsel argument down the road.

I want them to have great lawyers. Lose. And spend a long time behind bars


Well, I'll be damned.
 
poorjon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: It is actually. I don't want these assholes getting off an ineffective counsel argument down the road.

I want them to have great lawyers. Lose. And spend a long time behind bars


My knowledge of the law is limited to "Don't jay walk, but stealing and murder are up for debate", so I have a question: can you build an ineffective counsel argument if there's a long history of you sabotaging your counsel? Honest question
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate Charlottesville nazis
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Makes me wish the state could just force them to use some inept public defense attorney to get it over with already. These guys are just wasting other people's time and money.


You don't get a public defender for a civil lawsuit.  If these morons keep ignoring discovery orders they may wind up with a default judgment against them.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silvervial: It's difficult to keep representation when you don't pay (and you aren't the frothing slug) and you don't cooperate with your lawyer.


There must be some police benevolent society lawyers with some time in their hands.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: It is actually. I don't want these assholes getting off an ineffective counsel argument down the road.

I want them to have great lawyers. Lose. And spend a long time behind bars


Umm, it's a civil suit.  While technically possible to prove, ineffective counsel is essentially unwinnable in civil suits.  You have to prove your lawyer acted incompetently, which is not that they did not act as a perfect player of 9846-dimension chess, but that they acted like a farking moron.  And you have to prove that the act of farking moronitude cost you the case.  If your lawyer totally failed to ask an obvious question in cross to a witness, but that failure was not the deciding factor in the case, you are SOL.  A lawyer that puts up a good-faith effort is essentially bullet-proof against a charge of ineffective counsel, even if they are laughably out of their league.  Virtually no cases get tossed for ineffective counsel despite it being an almost automatic complaint in every appeal ever.  A lawyer has to get up really early in the morning to do stretches and mystical Oriental breathing exercises, eat some superfoods, and put on their chakra-aligning asscheek-separators to earn a ding for ineffective counsel.

And dropping you because you refuse to pay your bills is not an act of incompetence.  Neither is representing yourself.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Defending a Nazi as a lawyer is kind of like, no, actually, pretty damn close to being on the white house SS detail.
You'll do any disgusting thing for money, I guess.
Assistant crack whites I have more respect for.


It's heartening to me to read that some of the lawyers left because they found their clients repugnant.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: So, guys who like to hide in the shadows, are hiding from their lawyers, not paying them for their time/effort to represent them, and/or completely ignoring them.  Oh well.  Too bad, so sad.  Maybe try not being a shiatweasel and people would be willing to work for you.


Their lawyers are probably telling them one thing, and their buddies on the internet are telling them something completely opposite.  They are probably choosing to go with their friends from the AR-Shooter Forum instead, and are pissed that their "idiot" lawyers won't listen to their awesome ideas.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surely there's someone who would fit their outlook and not worry about money too much.

fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in a country with a long history of repugnant figures securing A-list legal representation, no one wants to hold them down.

Has the meaning of this phrase changed recently?
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
As noted in this and other threads, this is a civil case. There is no guarantee of representation and there won't be any jail time.

Hopefully the court will find for the plaintiffs and most of the nazi jackasses will end up poor.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: "Why won't any of these Jew lawyers defend me??? "


The Jews will not replace them.
 
orbister
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Defending a Nazi as a lawyer is kind of like, no, actually, pretty damn close to being on the white house SS detail.


Someone should write a novel about a lawyer who defends someone whom a community has already condemned. Maybe have it told by the lawyer's young daughter.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: will end up poor.


Poorer, since some of them are already poor.
 
rcain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

orbister: vudukungfu: Defending a Nazi as a lawyer is kind of like, no, actually, pretty damn close to being on the white house SS detail.

Someone should write a novel about a lawyer who defends someone whom a community has already condemned. Maybe have it told by the lawyer's young daughter.


Or just read John Adam's biography
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They're getting 'dumped' because they aren't paying their bills or aren't doing basic things like signing the paperwork.

It's almost like people who openly admit to being Nazis aren't very smart or dependable...
 
Trik
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
rcain
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: They're getting 'dumped' because they aren't paying their bills or aren't doing basic things like signing the paperwork.

It's almost like people who openly admit to being Nazis aren't very smart or dependable...


It's a miracle that they ever managed to keep the trains running at all, much less with such ruthless precision
 
zbtop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: As noted in this and other threads, this is a civil case. There is no guarantee of representation and there won't be any jail time.

Hopefully the court will find for the plaintiffs and most of the nazi jackasses will end up poor.


Well, poor's basically where they started from. None of these guys are sitting on great wads of cash, they're not titans of industry, and they can't afford to pay their bills, like lawyers. They already are, and probably would always have remained, poor in either case. The only difference is they'll actually have to declare for bankruptcy instead of riding the poverty line.

Generally, well funded people with stable living situations and functional social lives don't end up carrying torches and getting into fistfights at Nazi rallies.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Nobody in Peculiar: will end up poor.

Poorer, since some of them are already poor.


I chuckle at the thought that the people liberals hate so much and want to see sued into bankruptcy are going to be kept alive by the very welfare systems they support
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: cyberspacedout: Makes me wish the state could just force them to use some inept public defense attorney to get it over with already. These guys are just wasting other people's time and money.

You don't get a public defender for a civil lawsuit.  If these morons keep ignoring discovery orders they may wind up with a default judgment against them.


Yeah, I realized when I said it that TFA only gave examples of civil suits. I wouldn't be surprised, though, if any of these people facing criminal charges are doing the same.
 
rcain
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: SpaceyCat: Nobody in Peculiar: will end up poor.

Poorer, since some of them are already poor.

I chuckle at the thought that the people liberals hate so much and want to see sued into bankruptcy are going to be kept alive by the very welfare systems they support


Why? That's how any civilized society should operate. All people deserve the dignity of food and shelter, and moreover it uplifts and preserves the quality of life for all members of society

I think that post speaks solely to how hateful, uncivilized and outright nihilistic you are that you prefer to see people living in dirt and filth, starving in the streets

Please, leave our society, you don't belong here and clearly only seek to hold us back and drag us down
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I TOLD YOU THERE WAS GOLD FRINGE ON THE FLAG!!!!  What kind of lawyer are you, anyway?!!
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Trik: [hobbitstumblrexporthome.files.wordpr​e​ss.com image 500x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


Driving cars at political protesters is so funny LOLOLOL right!?
 
rcain
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Trik: [hobbitstumblrexporthome.files.wordpre​ss.com image 500x250] [View Full Size image _x_]

Driving cars at political protesters is so funny LOLOLOL right!?


That's a scene from the blues brothers where they mow throw a bunch of Neo-Nazis while fleeing the police
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Defending a Nazi as a lawyer is kind of like, no, actually, pretty damn close to being on the white house SS detail.
You'll do any disgusting thing for money, I guess.
Assistant crack whites I have more respect for.


Well I guess I've found the name for 👆🏼
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rcain: It's a miracle that they ever managed to keep the trains running at all, much less with such ruthless precision


It's a gross oversimplification to pretend that the entire German state in the 1930s and 1940s was Nazis. Most of the bureaucrats just kept doing their jobs, just as they always had; the Nazis realised they couldn't beat the "deep state" (to borrow a modern term) at their jobs, so they just created their own quasi-state in the form of the SS. So, in many ways, the Nazis of yore were far smarter than the American Idiot reincarnation. They understood the power of strong, efficient bureaucracy to improve the lives of average citizens.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

orbister: vudukungfu: Defending a Nazi as a lawyer is kind of like, no, actually, pretty damn close to being on the white house SS detail.

Someone should write a novel about a lawyer who defends someone whom a community has already condemned. Maybe have it told by the lawyer's young daughter.


Umm,... The guy who was condemned by the community was extra-legally executed.

I'm not sure you want to be using that specific example...
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

rcain: That's a scene from the blues brothers where they mow throw a bunch of Neo-Nazis while fleeing the police


Yep, and while driving your car at a political rally was funny because it was so ridiculously over the top in 1980, in 2020 it's a very real threat to peaceful protesters who find themselves being murdered by out of control reactionaries. So, the humour is completely ruined given the modern context.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm guessing that since the ACLU isn't mentioned, nobody seriously believes that their civil liberties have been denied.  As repugnant as the Klan is, at least the ACLU stood up for their rights (in the "Illinois Nazis" case)
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: SpaceyCat: Nobody in Peculiar: will end up poor.

Poorer, since some of them are already poor.

I chuckle at the thought that the people liberals hate so much and want to see sued into bankruptcy are going to be kept alive by the very welfare systems they support


I chuckle at the thought of almost anyone who reads your posts grimacing, shaking their heads and thinking "Christ, what an asshole." BTW, still think Cosby is innocent? He's trying for an appeal ya know.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So much for the name change from Hitlervilleville
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is the only lawyer left that might take their case.
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Kill'em all, let God sort it out."
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Everyone deserves adequate counsel but fark them

/also, what Gubbo said


I don't think that applies to civil cases

/but IANAIL
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rcain: Shaggy_C: They're getting 'dumped' because they aren't paying their bills or aren't doing basic things like signing the paperwork.

It's almost like people who openly admit to being Nazis aren't very smart or dependable...

It's a miracle that they ever managed to keep the trains running at all, much less with such ruthless precision


I thought that was the Italian fascists. They were a little smarter.

/not really
 
rcain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: rcain: That's a scene from the blues brothers where they mow throw a bunch of Neo-Nazis while fleeing the police

Yep, and while driving your car at a political rally was funny because it was so ridiculously over the top in 1980, in 2020 it's a very real threat to peaceful protesters who find themselves being murdered by out of control reactionaries. So, the humour is completely ruined given the modern context.


Ruined? Really? Or maybe it wasn't ever really funny to begin with
I never saw much humor in any of john belushi's movies. And frankly, the guy was a disgusting, sexist pig in real life, who pretty much treated the female cast and staff on SNL as trash.

Maybe we are done with senseless violence, racism, sexism and the rest of crap they tried to pass off as humor back then. And it's not just comedies. Go back and watch James Bond flicks, he'd be locked up as a sexual predator and the nonchalant depictions of sexual assault as humor and "manliness" is nothing short of vulgar

So sorry if you're all broken up because society's grown tired of this shiat, but instead of being upset about it, maybe you should grow the fark up and question your love of violence and bigotry as comedy or manliness
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gubbo: It is actually. I don't want these assholes getting off an ineffective counsel argument down the road.

I want them to have great lawyers. Lose. And spend a long time behind bars


Agreed.  However, I suspect that their defense is going to be an awful lot of stuff that you, as a defense lawyer, are not going to wish to defend.  How does one make a case for their white supremacist client if they don't agree on some level?

And that would be the reason any lawyer who was not also a white supremacist, would not take the case.  Or, at least that would be the perception of everyone watching.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gubbo: It is actually. I don't want these assholes getting off an ineffective counsel argument down the road.

I want them to have great lawyers. Lose. And spend a long time behind bars


They are going to make that argument anyway
 
