(Twitter)   Meet North Hollywood's Trader Jane ... and we've got a live one   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, shot  
Original Tweet:
 
She's mad?

reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
Yeah, but ANTIFA and BLM are the real terrorists, so there's that.
 
nancyebailey.comView Full Size
 
The followup video shows her pulling the "I have a breathing problem/you're violating the ADA" card. It's amazing that she can rant like that with a breathing problem. Truly a miracle.


https://twitter.com/ItsRellzWorld/sta​t​us/1276690183304310784
 
I'm delighted that she seemed to think explaining to the person recording would exonerate her.
 
Pavia_Resistance: The followup video shows her pulling the "I have a breathing problem/you're violating the ADA" card. It's amazing that she can rant like that with a breathing problem. Truly a miracle.

https://twitter.com/ItsRellzWorld/stat​us/1276690183304310784


https://twitter.com/ItsRellzWorld/stat​us/1276690183304310784


I just wrote this in another thread - I have COPD and have had no problems breathing with any type of mask I've worn.
 
Yeah, she went in there looking to start shiat.
 
Trader Joe's should ban her from every store.
 
lindalouwho: Pavia_Resistance: The followup video shows her pulling the "I have a breathing problem/you're violating the ADA" card. It's amazing that she can rant like that with a breathing problem. Truly a miracle.

https://twitter.com/ItsRellzWorld/stat​us/1276690183304310784


https://twitter.com/ItsRellzWorld/stat​us/1276690183304310784

I just wrote this in another thread - I have COPD and have had no problems breathing with any type of mask I've worn.


There isn't a chance in the world that a doctor would tell a patient with breathing problems that she shouldn't wear a mask during a pandemic anyway. She's lying.
 
Her breathing problem is that she can breathe and it is creating a problem for the rest of us. Just remove your blouse and use it as a mask.
 
We don't have a Trader Joes in North Hollywood, Subby.  Toluca Lake owns this one. 😕
 
Every time I see one of these videos I just feel bad for the workers who are just trying to enforce a situation they have no control over and get by making a living. Now they have to contend with the possibility their job can literally kill them. Dealing with screeching banshees like this are just the rotten cherry on top of that shiat sundae.
 
raerae1980: We don't have a Trader Joes in North Hollywood, Subby.  Toluca Lake owns this one. 😕


Ah, found the location.  Laurel Canyon Blvd, 4 blocks from me.  I had no idea there was one that close.   🤔
 
So if you want to stage your anti-mask rant, as a conservative, where would you pick?

A farking Trader Joe's seems pretty high on the list. In North Hollywood.  Just the libby hotspot for your performance art.
 
I bet she'd be really pissed off if someone were to point out that her neck is aging faster than the rest of her.
 
Pavia_Resistance: The followup video shows her pulling the "I have a breathing problem/you're violating the ADA" card. It's amazing that she can rant like that with a breathing problem. Truly a miracle.

https://twitter.com/ItsRellzWorld/stat​us/1276690183304310784


https://twitter.com/ItsRellzWorld/stat​us/1276690183304310784


If only "breathing problems" was a protected class, Jane.
 
raerae1980: raerae1980: We don't have a Trader Joes in North Hollywood, Subby.  Toluca Lake owns this one. 😕

Ah, found the location.  Laurel Canyon Blvd, 4 blocks from me.  I had no idea there was one that close.   🤔


You need to get out more.  With a mask on
 
raerae1980: raerae1980: We don't have a Trader Joes in North Hollywood, Subby.  Toluca Lake owns this one. 😕

Ah, found the location.  Laurel Canyon Blvd, 4 blocks from me.  I had no idea there was one that close.   🤔


The Twitter post does say this video is from "opening day" so it just opened.
 
raerae1980: raerae1980: We don't have a Trader Joes in North Hollywood, Subby.  Toluca Lake owns this one. 😕

Ah, found the location.  Laurel Canyon Blvd, 4 blocks from me.  I had no idea there was one that close.   🤔


Surprised you couldn't hear her if you're that close.
 
FTFC:

I want her husband's name to be Joseph so that I can say:

"Trade her, Joe"
 
"Democratic biatch!"  Nice to know it's not simple stupidity or neglect; it's a statement.  Remember the faces of these people; never stop reminding them that they endangered people's lives every day for the sake of . . . what, exactly?  Stigginit I suppose
 
FFS.  Post security and refuse entry.   These Magats are everywhere.
 
Pavia_Resistance: raerae1980: raerae1980: We don't have a Trader Joes in North Hollywood, Subby.  Toluca Lake owns this one. 😕

Ah, found the location.  Laurel Canyon Blvd, 4 blocks from me.  I had no idea there was one that close.   🤔

The Twitter post does say this video is from "opening day" so it just opened.


I figured it meant "reopening" day, as in after the lockdown?  Or is this a brand new store?
 
Naido: "Democratic biatch!"


Yeah.  It's really amazing they managed to turn wearing masks during a pandemic into a political statement.

Farking idiots dying for their idiot king.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam: I bet she'd be really pissed off if someone were to point out that her neck is aging faster than the rest of her.


My wife told me years ago that if you want to really destroy a woman psychologically, just tell her that her clothing sucks and that her mother dresses her funny.

Addendum: she also said to be sure you have an avenue of physical retreat.
 
All the parts of the Bible instructing women to remain silent were written because they didn't have the word "Karen". Same goes for the word antichrist. They meant President Karen J Trump.

Karen is a useful, genderless word.
 
shastacola: lindalouwho: Pavia_Resistance: The followup video shows her pulling the "I have a breathing problem/you're violating the ADA" card. It's amazing that she can rant like that with a breathing problem. Truly a miracle.


https://twitter.com/ItsRellzWorld/stat​us/1276690183304310784

I just wrote this in another thread - I have COPD and have had no problems breathing with any type of mask I've worn.

There isn't a chance in the world that a doctor would tell a patient with breathing problems that she shouldn't wear a mask during a pandemic anyway. She's lying.


For real.

My kid has Cystic Fibrosis and she's had to wear masks in public for YEARS and mostly stay socially isolated because she is vulnerable to all kinds of lung infections, even for germs that don't bother most people, let alone this fu*king COVID.

Like me (disabled), she has been isolated indoors since MARCH!

And then these selfish biatches...
 
runwiz: Her breathing problem is that she can breathe and it is creating a problem for the rest of us. Just remove your blouse and use it as a mask.


I suggest knee therapy.
 
Hollywood cops show up: "Yeah, the entire bit of entitled, white, bottle blonde, biatch is done.
Get some new material honey.
You're old.
Your material is old

You're washed up. A has-been."
 
Why are these white wenches so angry all the time?
 
I am so shallow. I wish she was fugly so I could hate her more.
 
They are just adult children aren't they? having a tantrum because they can't get their way.
 
Busy Bee
Youtube Ib0Xv86kyIk
 
raerae1980: raerae1980: We don't have a Trader Joes in North Hollywood, Subby.  Toluca Lake owns this one. 😕

Ah, found the location.  Laurel Canyon Blvd, 4 blocks from me.  I had no idea there was one that close.   🤔


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WickerNipple: Naido: "Democratic biatch!"

Yeah.  It's really amazing they managed to turn wearing masks during a pandemic into a political statement.

Farking idiots dying for their idiot king.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
It's the one in North Hollywood on Radford near the In N' Out Burger. We'll go up there, brace the kid. Should be a pushover.
 
Pavia_Resistance: The followup video shows her pulling the "I have a breathing problem/you're violating the ADA" card. It's amazing that she can rant like that with a breathing problem. Truly a miracle.

https://twitter.com/ItsRellzWorld/stat​us/1276690183304310784


https://twitter.com/ItsRellzWorld/stat​us/1276690183304310784


YIKES!

Imagine having to live with that  screeching thing.
 
raerae1980: raerae1980: We don't have a Trader Joes in North Hollywood, Subby.  Toluca Lake owns this one. 😕

Ah, found the location.  Laurel Canyon Blvd, 4 blocks from me.  I had no idea there was one that close.   🤔


We are damn near neighbors. At least in the scheme of L.A.

I'm on the other side on the hill at Laurel Cyn/ Crescent Heights.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mentally stable? Negative.

Tight little package? Affirmative.
 
raerae1980: raerae1980: We don't have a Trader Joes in North Hollywood, Subby.  Toluca Lake owns this one. 😕

Ah, found the location.  Laurel Canyon Blvd, 4 blocks from me.  I had no idea there was one that close.   🤔


It's NoHo West, the new shopping complex where Macy's used to be. TJ's there opened yesterday.
 
Nice rack
 
Crewmannumber6: Nice rack


Should be nice, it's a new store
 
I'm just going to say it: Trader Joe's is where people go to buy junk food so overpriced that they can convince themselves it's healthy.
 
The only defense to a not wearing a mask is to claim not to be wearing underwear either.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980: We don't have a Trader Joes in North Hollywood, Subby.  Toluca Lake owns this one. 😕


Meh, it's all around the same part of the city of Los Angeles. If it were up to me, mail would get addressed to "The Valley" instead.
 
silvervial: shastacola: lindalouwho: Pavia_Resistance: The followup video shows her pulling the "I have a breathing problem/you're violating the ADA" card. It's amazing that she can rant like that with a breathing problem. Truly a miracle.


https://twitter.com/ItsRellzWorld/stat​us/1276690183304310784

I just wrote this in another thread - I have COPD and have had no problems breathing with any type of mask I've worn.

There isn't a chance in the world that a doctor would tell a patient with breathing problems that she shouldn't wear a mask during a pandemic anyway. She's lying.

For real.

My kid has Cystic Fibrosis and she's had to wear masks in public for YEARS and mostly stay socially isolated because she is vulnerable to all kinds of lung infections, even for germs that don't bother most people, let alone this fu*king COVID.

Like me (disabled), she has been isolated indoors since MARCH!

And then these selfish biatches...


In fact, most doctors would say the exact opposite to these people: "If you need to go outside, wear a mask. If you don't, stay home."
 
no1curr: Trader Joe's should ban her from every store.


TJ can't afford to take that kind of hit.  Karen is like 25% of their customer base.
 
Seen on Twitter:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
