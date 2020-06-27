 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   White woman at Walmart claims black family stole "her" car. Note the placement of the quotation marks   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
130
    More: Murica, Automobile, English-language films, Vehicle, Walking, Internal combustion engine, Lee Allen, Driving, White people  
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
WTF it's a cracker zombie attack
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Woman should be charge with inciting a riot and most of the participants should be charged with assault.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gameshowhost: WTF it's a cracker zombie attack


It's like the farking Omega Man in Spokane, apparently.  What a bunch of freaks.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ken S.: Woman should be charge with inciting a riot and most of the participants should be charged with assault.


I read in another article that she and the guy with her were charged with disorderly conduct, the guy on the motorbike wasn't charged, he was an asshole but was only going by what the white lady told him.  The kid on the hood hasn't been identified, but he did do damage to the car.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
reverse that with the driver white and the mob black and there would've been shots fired and people run over
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gameshowhost: WTF it's a cracker zombie attack


They're just upset Cracker Jacks still haven't been renamed for this era.
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yet another reason to avoid Walmart.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm beginning to come around to the open carry argument.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
that poor kid in the car... :(
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Should have stood his ground.

thump thump thump
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You look up "white trash" in the dictionary and there's a picture of this wench.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Walmart? Not even once.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I'm beginning to come around to the open carry argument.


With my kid in the back seat, surrounded by a mob of people who would also likely be open-carrying, with a distinct prejudice against me just for the colour of my skin?

No America, 'just add more guns' does not solve things.  Stop trying to apply that one solution to every one of your problems.  Delete systemic racism instead.  Its 2020.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And why wasn't that woman arrested?  I mean really.  WTF?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: And why wasn't that woman arrested?  I mean really.  WTF?


She's white and tried to start a race riot against black people.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: She's white and tried to start a race riot against black people.


Pretty much.  Farking lying biatch should be doxed and shunned.
 
Lotus on Water
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: King Something: She's white and tried to start a race riot against black people.

Pretty much.  Farking lying biatch should be doxed and shunned.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalashinator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: WTF it's a cracker zombie attack


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about we have no quarter for racists?  She should be shunned the rest of her life or leave the country.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. I was hoping this was satire. I hate what this country has become.
 
Silvanas Max
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deaths are coming.  This is the escalation white people do when they get put down and made fun of for all the reasons they GIVE to be made fun of.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's wearing a love t-shirt and crucifix necklace.
Irony tag crawls in a hole and dies.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: gameshowhost: WTF it's a cracker zombie attack

They're just upset Cracker Jacks still haven't been renamed for this era.


Put some brazil nuts in the box and see if there's a fight.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
90's era fighting game voice:

A new ass clown lazarus goblin enters the ring!
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is something very wrong with the mind of MAGA-man. Scientists really need to start studying these people and figure out how they've become so degenerated to hardly be able to pass as a mentally component human once they start speaking
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This farking timeline.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: She's wearing a love t-shirt and crucifix necklace.
Irony tag crawls in a hole and dies.


He's got an emaciated Jew executed by a lynchmob dangling from her neck.
 
sat1va
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the #NeverBiden thing supposed to be ironic or is that Twitter person itching for four more years of societal degradation?
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ctrl-F for "arrest" shows no occurrences.

Imagine how many arrests if a bunch of black people did the same thing to a white family.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was Karen just racist crazy or did she just mistake the guy's car for hers, like she's the only one that owns that color and model of vehicle?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: gameshowhost: WTF it's a cracker zombie attack

They're just upset Cracker Jacks still haven't been renamed for this era.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Izunbacol: SumoJeb: She's wearing a love t-shirt and crucifix necklace.
Irony tag crawls in a hole and dies.

He's got an emaciated Jew executed by a lynchmob dangling from her neck.


*She.  Dammit.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God I would love for some farkwit to try to ride the hood of my car like that. You about to learn physics the hard way on the interstate, hillbilly.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mountains between eastern Washington and myself aren't enough. We have our fare share on the west side, I know, but, god damn.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It does happen to white people at Walmart too.  My (now ex) wife took the dogs with her to Walmart one evening (around 9 pm) in the summer to go get something and to get them out of the house for a bit.  When she came back some crazy lady was screaming at her that she was going to kill her dogs with the heat. I could see getting worked up about it at 3 pm, but 9 pm?

She's very white and was pretty pregnant at the time too.

That said, I have a dash cam, if you don't have one, get one.
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

LadySusan: Was Karen just racist crazy or did she just mistake the guy's car for hers, like she's the only one that owns that color and model of vehicle?


She had a bicycle with her so it is not like she forgot where she parked her car.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Envoy: 90's era fighting game voice:

A new ass clown lazarus goblin enters the ring!


And went instantly on ignore. I think it was one of the two fastest ignores I've ever done.

/happy
//ignore list
///is bulging with racists
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lotus on Water: SpaceyCat: King Something: She's white and tried to start a race riot against black people.

Pretty much.  Farking lying biatch should be doxed and shunned.

[Fark user image image 425x273]


Fired, expelled, doxed, and their entire lives ruined.... but not strangled to death in the street by uniformed police. You poor, poor snowflake.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LadySusan: Was Karen just racist crazy or did she just mistake the guy's car for hers, like she's the only one that owns that color and model of vehicle?


Nice Kighting there
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lotus on Water: SpaceyCat: King Something: She's white and tried to start a race riot against black people.

Pretty much.  Farking lying biatch should be doxed and shunned.

[Fark user image image 425x273]


And this is why we say Black Lives Matter, you've literally compared the loss of black life to being told you are a shiat head on Twitter.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lotus on Water: SpaceyCat: King Something: She's white and tried to start a race riot against black people.

Pretty much.  Farking lying biatch should be doxed and shunned.

[Fark user image image 425x273]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She apparently, however, does not own any teeth

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

rcain: There is something very wrong with the mind of MAGA-man. Scientists really need to start studying these people and figure out how they've become so degenerated to hardly be able to pass as a mentally component human once they start speaking


I mean, what you've said isn't exaggeration. They have absolutely no idea how to even formulate a coherent thought or argument. They truly looked otherworldly in that disturbing arse video.
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Did a bit of googling, this took place in February as referenced HERE

The man and woman who initiated the incident were charged with disorderly conduct
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why are all the crazies suddenly self-identifying? Oh wait.
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Race aside, it is such a weird claim that a car doesn't belong to a family but instead to you. I'd honestly probably assume if the color was reversed that person making the claim was the one telling the truth.

The probability that a person yelling "stop, thief" is actually being stolen from surely outweighs the odds said person made it up, no?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Should have stood his ground.

thump thump thump


I would have as soon as they started attacking the car. Thankfully, the police didn't show up and kill the black man this time.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At this point I think it's like the Tylenol poisonings - tons of copy cat psychos out there who can't wait for their moment to 'shine' like the polished turd they are. Another thought is that it's some sort of deranged attempt to finally be 'the one who gets things right' and catches someone actually doing something wrong. They want to be the hero of social media and get invited on TV to tell their story of how smart and observant and quick-acting they were...

I don't have an explanation about the Screaming Grocery Store Karens other than the fact that they're just entitled biatches who don't like being told what to do by lesser beings.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Thankfully, the situation was resolved without anyone getting hurt.

Wouldn't be the outcome if I were at the wheel.
 
andyourdog2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Isn't this from last year?
 
