(MSN)   Wait... is Dane Cook responsible for the Karen meme? Seriously? Dane Cook?
48
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
1,000 monkeys and 1,000 typewriters, etc. etc.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lol this article pretends "Karen" didn't exist before Amy Cooper. Pretty sure he stole that joke anyway from Louis CK. Dane Cook is an unfunny has-been whose only contribution to memes are memes about how terrible he is.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jedekai [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dane Cook is one of the few stand-up comics I like of the new school. His presentation is 'your friend in the living room'.

Plus, 'B & E' is too damn plausible to be just a creation. One of the funniest routines I've ever heard.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
comedy : water :: Dane Cook : silt
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: comedy : water :: Dane Cook : silt


Is that a Dane Cook joke?

/because it's pretty terrible
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If Dane Cook used it in his act you can bet he stole it from someone else who did it first.

Jedekai: Dane Cook is one of the few stand-up comics I like of the new school. His presentation is 'your friend in the living room'.

Plus, 'B & E' is too damn plausible to be just a creation. One of the funniest routines I've ever heard.


He's a joke stealing bro.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If that isn't a good reason to stop using the Karen meme, I'm not sure what is.


Stewie and The Brain called it
Stewie and Brian accidentally listen to Dane Cook
Youtube R4C84vhlsLw
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jedekai: Dane Cook is one of the few stand-up comics I like of the new school. His presentation is 'your friend in the living room'.

Plus, 'B & E' is too damn plausible to be just a creation. One of the funniest routines I've ever heard.


Oh hi, Dane.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was saying weeks ago how 2020 couldnt get much worse, unless Dane Cook came back...

FFS...
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Summoner101: gameshowhost: comedy : water :: Dane Cook : silt

Is that a Dane Cook joke?

/because it's pretty terrible


It's not even funny after fixing the order of the nouns.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Haha Dane Cook's fanbase is 30-45 years old now. Guess who runs the media, doesn't have kids or own a home yet, lost their jobs, and so who has plenty of time to shape popular culture? Yes... And you thought you would wake up from this nightmare!
 
Unikitty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lolmao500: I was saying weeks ago how 2020 couldnt get much worse, unless Dane Cook came back...

FFS...


See? Be careful what you say.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Joel Osteen is my favourite for stand up, the guy farking kills it.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Haha Dane Cook's fanbase is 30-45 years old people now.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Who ?
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What the hell is a doh- shay- bag?

You eliminate one letter and that's supposed to be you politely censoring a word that isn't really an offensive word?
 
Kalashinator [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: Who ?


The North Korea of comedians
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He probably stole it like the rest of his act.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: Who ?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Dame Cook? No, that's not right...
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was thinking Weird Al

"Weird Al" Yankovic - First World Problems
Youtube bwvlbJ0h35A
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
TILT: Giancarlo Esposito is a Copenhagen-born Danish-American
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

swankywanky: 1,000 monkeys and 1,000 typewriters, etc. etc.


I find it hard to believe he was funny even by accident.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have a friend named Karen who is the manager at a bar/restaurant. I'm sure both her and my aunt farking love this, haha.

/both are the opposite of a "Karen"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't understand why more people don't call him Dane Cock.
 
Popo Bawa
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Huh. I always thought it refered to the whiney Karen "Why did you do that??"from Goodfellas but the Dane Cook thing makes more sense.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWBBn​-​QsCAQ
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Butterflew: Lol this article pretends "Karen" didn't exist before Amy Cooper.


Uh, it does pretty much the opposite of that. It attempts to trace the origins. Both the most recent Halloween and the Dane Cook routine obviously predate Amy Cooper.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Warning, if you see a middle-aged White woman  in the grocery store not wearing a mask, just leave it alone.

One was berating the cashier at the neighborhood grocery store this morning because someone told her to wear a mask while shopping.

We're a must wear State, so she should have been thrown out.
 
imbrial
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
as far as we know, Dane Cook stole a lot of bits from Louis CK, except masturbating in front of unwilling women

/unless you count the Cashew bit - which was pretty funny actually
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: I have a friend named Karen who is the manager at a bar/restaurant. I'm sure both her and my aunt farking love this, haha.

/both are the opposite of a "Karen"


I only have one Karen in my social circle, and thankfully, she is nothing like the stereotype.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

imbrial: as far as we know, Dane Cook stole a lot of bits from Louis CK, except masturbating in front of unwilling women

/unless you count the Cashew bit - which was pretty funny actually


Oh wow, CK has a Fark account
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The supreme Karen commander.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
O'Leary thinks Dane Cook stole his Angry White Man schtick, but Bill Hicks felt the same way about O'Leary, so Cook is a photocopy of a photocopy. Indeed, all the Angry Young Men Comics of Texas snear in the general direction of Dane Cook. It's an old meme but a moldy.
 
Usernate
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No Dane Cook did not invent the Karen meme. Also no, Dane Cook is not a horrible stand-up comic.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Usernate: No Dane Cook did not invent the Karen meme. Also no, Dane Cook is not a horrible stand-up comic.


Right? He's just a POS
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I thought the name Karen was stolen from my Trumper Aunt by Marriage. She was Karen before Karen was K-K-Koolaid Kool.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: swankywanky: 1,000 monkeys and 1,000 typewriters, etc. etc.

I find it hard to believe he was funny even by accident.


It depends on the accident. If he went out like Ricardo Montalban did in Police Squad, you might chuckle a little.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Too many Cooks.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought it was from Goodfellas.

Goodfellas - Why Did You Do That?! (1080p)
Youtube bWBBn-QsCAQ
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: comedy : water :: Dane Cook : silt


I'm guessing you didn't take the SAT.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: I was thinking Weird Al

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/bwvlbJ0h​35A?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I heard that as "I forget the name of my partner" instead of gardner. Now that is a real 1st World problem.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: I thought it was from Goodfellas.

[YouTube video: Goodfellas - Why Did You Do That?! (1080p)]


Came here for this.  This is where we see Karen in her larval phase.
 
you need help
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: I have a friend named Karen who is the manager at a bar/restaurant. I'm sure both her and my aunt farking love this, haha.

/both are the opposite of a "Karen"

I only have one Karen in my social circle, and thankfully, she is nothing like the stereotype.


Then is she actually a Karen?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not remembering which car is yours is why they invented keychain beepers.

Boop! Boop!

The one the teenager is driving out of Exit 6 is yours!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What if I told you Dane Cook is the alpha Karen?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

you need help: The_Sponge: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: I have a friend named Karen who is the manager at a bar/restaurant. I'm sure both her and my aunt farking love this, haha.

/both are the opposite of a "Karen"

I only have one Karen in my social circle, and thankfully, she is nothing like the stereotype.

Then is she actually a Karen?


A Karen, but not a "Karen".
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

