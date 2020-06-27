 Skip to content
(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   The 5,000 mile long Sahara dust cloud has reached the US mainland, causing a beleaguered nation to collectively shrug their shoulders and say, "Meh...we've seen a lot worse this year"   (inquirer.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"IS THAT ALL YOU'VE GOT? ALL IT DID WAS GIVE ME PRETTY SUNSETS. TRY HARDER?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Who had giant dust/sand cloud?"
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought July was alien invasion?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon Trump will profoundly exclaim how this dust cloud will cure COVID.
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pounddawg: I thought July was alien invasion?

[Fark user image image 850x805]


Still June and while it's not a tsunami it's a big natural phenomenon crashing over the country.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Soon Trump will profoundly exclaim how this dust cloud will cure COVID.


It's an African dust cloud, he wants to build a giant wall to keep any more out.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Soon Trump will profoundly exclaim how this dust cloud will cure COVID.


Hello? It's from Africa, where the shiathole countries are. He'll claim in retroactively causes COVID and it's the reason there's China
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stolen from Facebook
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: pounddawg: I thought July was alien invasion?

[Fark user image image 850x805]

Still June and while it's not a tsunami it's a big natural phenomenon crashing over the country.


Also, it looks like May was the alien invasion. July is Kaiju.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dust in the wind. All it is is dust in the wind.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Soon Trump will profoundly exclaim how this dust cloud will cure COVID.


Sure would be nice if it could cure petulant children who bizarrely go out of their way to remind themselves and others of the very thing they claim to hate yet constantly introduce where it doesn't belong.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will I need to wear a mask now?
/Aisle seat
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pounddawg: I thought July was alien invasion?

[Fark user image 850x805]


This one is more realistic, although they could add either murder hornets and take out the alien invasion, or just put the pandemic for the whole rest of the year.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the farmers are getting their fields fertilized for free and the local automatic car wash is going to get a ton of extra business? Seems like a glass is half full situation, IMHO.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pounddawg: I thought July was alien invasion?

[Fark user image image 850x805]


July is rescheduled to either Meteor Zombies, or Triffids.

/memo came late Friday
 
riverwalk barfly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There three things that trigger my asthma - Stress, Mold spores, and dust. Trifecta in effect.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait to breathe that dust into my COVID ravaged lungs.
 
dogdaze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The air is heavy and hazy, farking up a Saturday in Florida. Not that there's much to do.
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoodyHayes: Summoner101: Soon Trump will profoundly exclaim how this dust cloud will cure COVID.

Sure would be nice if it could cure petulant children who bizarrely go out of their way to remind themselves and others of the very thing they claim to hate yet constantly introduce where it doesn't belong.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It dampens the hurricanes, but it makes the murder hornets hungrier.That will actually lessen sharknados, but that in turn allows the sea-triffids to come ashore.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Time to add the Dust Bowl?
 
Any Pie Left [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's funny; dust from Africa rides the jet stream and ends up being the nucleating agent for snowfall over the Sierra Nevada mountains. That snow melts and provides water for Californians and etc. So without drought-based dust in one area of the planet, you'd have drought in California.
 
nativefloridian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: It dampens the hurricanes, but it makes the murder hornets hungrier.That will actually lessen sharknados, but that in turn allows the sea-triffids to come ashore.


I'll take it. I can't afford proper shutters until next hurricane season. And the murder hornets can't get me if I stay inside.
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anakin seen moving to Canada
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Imagine two million Wildwood beaches."

What kind of yokel doesn't know what the Sahara Desert is? or was this story written for very, very small children without Attenborough docs?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish this visually example of how our blue marble is not a group of discreet units marked out by borders that nothing can cross if we just shut down the borders would help some people to understand how interconnected the planet really is.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Soon Trump will profoundly exclaim how his dust cloud will cure COVID.


Like magic
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another day that ends in "y" in West Texass.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: "Imagine two million Wildwood beaches."

What kind of yokel doesn't know what the Sahara Desert is? or was this story written for very, very small children without Attenborough docs?


I think you answered your own question.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: "Imagine two million Wildwood beaches."

What kind of yokel doesn't know what the Sahara Desert is? or was this story written for very, very small children without Attenborough docs?


It's written for people who can't find their own country on a globe.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Bennie Crabtree: "Imagine two million Wildwood beaches."

What kind of yokel doesn't know what the Sahara Desert is? or was this story written for very, very small children without Attenborough docs?

It's written for people who can't find their own country on a globe.


"Globe?" So you're one of those conspiracy nuts who thinks the world isn't flat.
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nativefloridian: AstroJesus: It dampens the hurricanes, but it makes the murder hornets hungrier.That will actually lessen sharknados, but that in turn allows the sea-triffids to come ashore.

I'll take it. I can't afford proper shutters until next hurricane season. And the murder hornets can't get me if I stay inside.


I'd worry more about the gorillas if there isn't a cold winter
 
Nonpo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calling it now, next it's gonna be a plague of locusts on the winds to America.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: [Fark user image 425x272]

"Who had giant dust/sand cloud?"


I loved that movie, such an awesome twist.

My buddy took his wife to it in the theatre and told me to go see it, he refused to let me know what is was about insisting that whatever I thought the plot may be, I was wrong.

/I was wrong.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

nativefloridian: AstroJesus: It dampens the hurricanes, but it makes the murder hornets hungrier.That will actually lessen sharknados, but that in turn allows the sea-triffids to come ashore.

I'll take it. I can't afford proper shutters until next hurricane season. And the murder hornets can't get me if I stay inside.


Murder hornets?  Hurricanes?  This is more like the annoyance and damage level of a 17-year cicada emergence
 
Unikitty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's over my city and it looks so blah and it smells...well, I can't describe it really well, it just smells different. Had planned on going fishing Monday but I'll hold off until later in the week.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Salmon: Fireproof: [Fark user image 425x272]

"Who had giant dust/sand cloud?"

I loved that movie, such an awesome twist.

My buddy took his wife to it in the theatre and told me to go see it, he refused to let me know what is was about insisting that whatever I thought the plot may be, I was wrong.

/I was wrong.


It was definitely a good laugh, especially as the whole shiat-show starts spirelling out of control.
 
alex10294
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Stolen from Facebook
[Fark user image image 425x500]


Funny post, but if pretty sunsets and slightly reduced solar power plant efficiency are that big of a problem, the decreased incidence of sunburn should make up for it.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wake up sheeple! When activated by 5G, this dust cloud will bring forth the Covid-19 bearing variety of murder hornets!
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Wake up sheeple! When activated by 5G, this dust cloud will bring forth the Covid-19 bearing variety of murder hornets!


Nah, run of the mill 'skeeters will pass it along just fine.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"camel dung; live locusts "  Excellent timing for the GOP rallies in the South.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Salmon: Fireproof: [Fark user image 425x272]

"Who had giant dust/sand cloud?"

I loved that movie, such an awesome twist.

My buddy took his wife to it in the theatre and told me to go see it, he refused to let me know what is was about insisting that whatever I thought the plot may be, I was wrong.

/I was wrong.

It was definitely a good laugh, especially as the whole shiat-show starts spirelling out of control.


What movie is it? I've seen variations on that meme, but can't figure it out.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: "Imagine two million Wildwood beaches."

What kind of yokel doesn't know what the Sahara Desert is? or was this story written for very, very small children without Attenborough docs?


I know what the Sahara is, I have no idea what a wildwood beach is
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Monkey: GrogSmash: Salmon: Fireproof: [Fark user image 425x272]

"Who had giant dust/sand cloud?"

I loved that movie, such an awesome twist.

My buddy took his wife to it in the theatre and told me to go see it, he refused to let me know what is was about insisting that whatever I thought the plot may be, I was wrong.

/I was wrong.

It was definitely a good laugh, especially as the whole shiat-show starts spirelling out of control.

What movie is it? I've seen variations on that meme, but can't figure it out.


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_C​a​bin_in_the_Woods
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Summoner101: Soon Trump will profoundly exclaim how his dust cloud will cure COVID.

Like magic


It will disappear.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: Summoner101: Soon Trump will profoundly exclaim how this dust cloud will cure COVID.

Sure would be nice if it could cure petulant children who bizarrely go out of their way to remind themselves and others of the very thing they claim to hate yet constantly introduce where it doesn't belong.


Some people have a wide stance when it comes to thoughts of Trump. This one summons up a full scale split at every opportunity.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Soon Trump will profoundly exclaim how this dust cloud will cure COVID.


It only took 5 comments. Lol
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Salmon: Fireproof: [Fark user image 425x272]

"Who had giant dust/sand cloud?"

I loved that movie, such an awesome twist.

My buddy took his wife to it in the theatre and told me to go see it, he refused to let me know what is was about insisting that whatever I thought the plot may be, I was wrong.

/I was wrong.


I'm so glad that 5 years ago I had a gf who was a movie buff, but preferred physical media. It meant that I got the free digital copy that came with her new blu-ray of that. Also glad that I finally got around to registering the copy instead of throwing out that plastic blu-ray wrapper with a small sticker on it that had been awkwardly sitting on top of my movie collection for months instead of throwing it away.

/It also means that I get to show that to the woman I'm actually going to marry
//Without paying for it
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Monkey: GrogSmash: Salmon: Fireproof: [Fark user image 425x272]

"Who had giant dust/sand cloud?"

I loved that movie, such an awesome twist.

My buddy took his wife to it in the theatre and told me to go see it, he refused to let me know what is was about insisting that whatever I thought the plot may be, I was wrong.

/I was wrong.

It was definitely a good laugh, especially as the whole shiat-show starts spirelling out of control.

What movie is it? I've seen variations on that meme, but can't figure it out.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Ca​bin_in_the_Woods


Gracias
 
