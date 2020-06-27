 Skip to content
(KRON 4)   Another day, another secret online community of racist police officers posting racist stuff   (kron4.com) divider line
53
•       •       •

53 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If there were only some way we could determine how all these bad apples keep slipping through the cracks. If only...
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nobody could have predicted that a job that lets you use violence against black people on a daily basis with complete legal impunity, an omerta culture towards wrongdoing and a broad political movement to provide uncritical political cover  might somehow attract violent racists.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a few bad apples and their locker room talk.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do bad apples do, class?
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was actually said?  Article has nothing about what actuality happened.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This meme is getting a workout lately...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hundreds, maybe thousands of examples of police behaving badly in the past month or so are in no way representative of police as a whole.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

GloomCookie613: This meme is getting a workout lately...
[Fark user image 425x265]


...goddamn it! :D You're killin' me!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hissatsu: The hundreds, maybe thousands of examples of police behaving badly in the past month or so are in no way representative of police as a whole.


Never mind the 14-year-old report by the FBI on systematic and methodical infiltration of law enforcement by white supremacists at federal, state, and local levels.

If you still think it's a "bad apple" kind of thing, read that report, then realize that we're 14 years AFTER that.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Friggin' ghost skins, walking around in uniforms.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's almost like there's some large-scale issue in the system.  Perhaps there could be a word for it.  Systic?  Systemolic? Systemsification? Huh.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Don't trust whitey.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The most shocking part of this article is that a police union official thinks it's bad enough to deserve expulsion.

How bad was that group if even a cop union chief doesn't want anything to do with you???
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I think the media that call these communities "secret" are trying to help the police. They need to call them "secret" because if they don't, then the communities are ordinary. But the truth is, they are ordinary. Nobody made any attempt at secrecy.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wait. White cops are racist bigots?

Who knew?

Oh yeah, everyone.
 
shaggai
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
TFA: "There is no place in our police department or our union for racists or bigots, or for those that enable them by not speaking up when they see those types of behaviors," he said.

Looks like their not going to have any more thugs, so they'll be no need to defund them.

/If you're not cop, you're little people.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Careful guys, if we make them sad they'll resign.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: It's almost like there's some large-scale issue in the system.  Perhaps there could be a word for it.  Systic?  Systemolic? Systemsification? Huh.


Sys...tine chapel? No... Systic fibrosis, or maybe Sys, Sys, Syshemi? Syspeosis. Sysingectomic. Sysmyotic. Syspicio. Syspolagmatism. That's it. It's a clear case of syspolagmatism.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But only the police should have guns. You can rely on them to protect you.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: But only the police should have guns. You can rely on them to protect you.


Yeah. Hey, what has the NRA been saying about all this state tyranny recently? Advocating for protesters to arm up and fire back, I take it?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: But only the police should have guns. You can rely on them to protect you.


Said nobody ever.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Erebus1954: But only the police should have guns. You can rely on them to protect you.

Said nobody ever.


Left-wing advocates: "There should be fewer guns."

Conservatives: "Aha, you want the police to have *more* guns?! Gotcha!"
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: The most shocking part of this article is that a police union official thinks it's bad enough to deserve expulsion.

How bad was that group if even a cop union chief doesn't want anything to do with you???


They got caught, in today's climate.

Next union meeting will include a small discussion about ensuring you don't write this shiat down online, where it is permanent, and ensuring that body cameras, etc, are turned off before having private discussions.

This is just CYA, nothing more.  If they had been more discreet, they would have been fine in the union's eyes.
 
shaggai
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Erebus1954: But only the police should have guns. You can rely on them to protect you.

Said nobody ever.


They're under no obligation to protect you.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pkjun: Erebus1954: But only the police should have guns. You can rely on them to protect you.

Yeah. Hey, what has the NRA been saying about all this state tyranny recently? Advocating for protesters to arm up and fire back, I take it?


This is one of the things that perplexes me about the left today. We've got this government who is spying on us at unprecedented levels, classifying information at unprecedented levels, murdering civilians in other countries we haven't declared war with using drones, starting wars for the most dubious reasons possible, confiscating people's property without charging them with a crime, killing nonviolent criminals on the street for no reason, now naming police as a protected class of people, and...possibly worst of all...electing reality star, failed casino mogul, bankruptcy veteran and eminent domain fetishist Donald Trump president

...and yet the left views the idea of civilians preserving their sovereignty or even starting a revolution as some crazy redneck fever dream.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

shaggai: Begoggle: Erebus1954: But only the police should have guns. You can rely on them to protect you.

Said nobody ever.

They're under no obligation to protect you.


Yup, they'll investigate later if they feel like it.
 
shaggai
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: The most shocking part of this article is that a police union official thinks it's bad enough to deserve expulsion.

How bad was that group if even a cop union chief doesn't want anything to do with you???


He's just trying to make a good show. He can be fired from his job and he stays fired. His thugs could get fired and then reinstated by a rigged arbitration board.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Solid strategy by these assholes. Infiltrate a group that will always bend to the group's mentality and self preservation and self privilege and you have the RNC and police unions.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: GloomCookie613: This meme is getting a workout lately...
[Fark user image 425x265]

...goddamn it! :D You're killin' me!


Would you prefer:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jiggitysmith: Solid strategy by these assholes. Infiltrate a group that will always bend to the group's mentality and self preservation and self privilege and you have the RNC and police unions.


That's true of all groups. Group think is real.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: pkjun: Erebus1954: But only the police should have guns. You can rely on them to protect you.

Yeah. Hey, what has the NRA been saying about all this state tyranny recently? Advocating for protesters to arm up and fire back, I take it?

This is one of the things that perplexes me about the left today. We've got this government who is spying on us at unprecedented levels, classifying information at unprecedented levels, murdering civilians in other countries we haven't declared war with using drones, starting wars for the most dubious reasons possible, confiscating people's property without charging them with a crime, killing nonviolent criminals on the street for no reason, now naming police as a protected class of people, and...possibly worst of all...electing reality star, failed casino mogul, bankruptcy veteran and eminent domain fetishist Donald Trump president

...and yet the left views the idea of civilians preserving their sovereignty or even starting a revolution as some crazy redneck fever dream.


Not at all. We just don't think that Bubba's garage full of army cosplay accessories are going to do anything good for anyone. About the only people who are likely to get shot by those are (A) Mrs Bubba, (B) Bubba, (C) Bubba's kids and (D) someone who cut Bubba off in traffic. Not great outcomes.

Meanwhile, a general strike would bring the country to its knees in a matter of days if not hours. As we just saw, police attempts to break peaceful protests through violence absolutely blew up in their faces once the property damage backlash hit and the only reason things even calmed down a bit is that the police backed off and stopped trying to crush the protesters with naked force, which meant the protests stopped getting camera attention and politicians were able to take a breath.

Mass movements win by virtue of being mass movements. They don't win because some 3%ers fantasise about going Boogaloo and overthrowing and dominating the other 97% .
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

shaggai: TFA: "There is no place in our police department or our union for racists or bigots, or for those that enable them by not speaking up when they see those types of behaviors," he said.

Looks like their not going to have any more thugs, so they'll be no need to defund them.

/If you're not cop, you're little people.


You did so well on the other typical grammar failure traps, how'd you manage to mess up "their" vs. "they're"?!
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I think the media that call these communities "secret" are trying to help the police. They need to call them "secret" because if they don't, then the communities are ordinary. But the truth is, they are ordinary. Nobody made any attempt at secrecy.


Goot thing Facebook spotted them and reported it, huh? Because I'm sure racial hate groups are against their TOS...right?

Right?

Oh, well, First Amendment, free speech and all that, I guess.
 
shaggai
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

VOCSL5: shaggai: TFA: "There is no place in our police department or our union for racists or bigots, or for those that enable them by not speaking up when they see those types of behaviors," he said.

Looks like their not going to have any more thugs, so they'll be no need to defund them.

/If you're not cop, you're little people.

You did so well on the other typical grammar failure traps, how'd you manage to mess up "their" vs. "they're"?!


Quick, my sword to fall upon!
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: What do bad apples do, class?


Spoils the whole farking society
 
rcain
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: What do bad apples do, class?


Bad things, terrible things, things that would drive you insane! And they spoke these things in the evil, twisted, dark tongue of the old gods

Do not ask about these things again. No good will come of it
 
chawco
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hissatsu: The hundreds, maybe thousands of examples of police behaving badly in the past month or so are in no way representative of police as a whole.


Yeah, it's like bad apples. Anytime you buy a bag of apples you should be prepared for a few bad ones in there. Just three or four or five or six. Some of them possibly putrefying and leaking all over the others.

And it's perfectly normal that the other apples in the bag what all be positioned such that you can't see the bad apples and for those apples are still totally good, and not covered with the future liquid disgust from the rotten ones. and those other apples that are shielding the bad ones are not themselves severely bruised and have highly questionable quality.

I mean okay they are, but that's what happens when you buy apples. the rotten ones are all hidden in the middle, and the rest of them are too disgusting to eat.

It's just math.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: the left views the idea of civilians preserving their sovereignty or even starting a revolution as some crazy redneck fever dream.


Their "sovereignty"?

Yeah, the lefties, for I am one, think our elected officials should be more responsive to our calls for enough of this sh*t.  Repeal the PATRIOT Act, demilitarise the police and start behaving like a  government responsive to its citizens' desires.  We might start by getting some of the racist right wingers out of office, and making it easier for all Americans, yes, even the Black and poor ones, to vote.

Buying more guns, refusing to pay taxes, and putting cardboard license plates on your truck isn't going to help.
 
rcain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rcain: Marcus Aurelius: What do bad apples do, class?

Bad things, terrible things, things that would drive you insane! And they spoke these things in the evil, twisted, dark tongue of the old gods

Do not ask about these things again. No good will come of it


ffs, how the hell did I quote the wrong person.
Whatevs
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: Erebus1954: the left views the idea of civilians preserving their sovereignty or even starting a revolution as some crazy redneck fever dream.

Their "sovereignty"?

Yeah, the lefties, for I am one, think our elected officials should be more responsive to our calls for enough of this sh*t.  Repeal the PATRIOT Act, demilitarise the police and start behaving like a  government responsive to its citizens' desires.  We might start by getting some of the racist right wingers out of office, and making it easier for all Americans, yes, even the Black and poor ones, to vote.

Buying more guns, refusing to pay taxes, and putting cardboard license plates on your truck isn't going to help.


Neither will looting Macy's.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: The most shocking part of this article is that a police union official thinks it's bad enough to deserve expulsion.

How bad was that group if even a cop union chief doesn't want anything to do with you???


They are just worried we are going to take their union away.
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

shaggai: VOCSL5: shaggai: TFA: "There is no place in our police department or our union for racists or bigots, or for those that enable them by not speaking up when they see those types of behaviors," he said.

Looks like their not going to have any more thugs, so they'll be no need to defund them.

/If you're not cop, you're little people.

You did so well on the other typical grammar failure traps, how'd you manage to mess up "their" vs. "they're"?!

Quick, my sword to fall upon!


*grins*
Thanks for the mood-booster!
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Just a few bad apples and their locker room talk.


Like our President, Donald J Trump.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The history of the Soviet Union is incredibly relevant to discussions of police reform.

The USSR had its true believers, it had bureaucrats who had good intentions, who tried to do right by the people.  It also had a systemic problem with corrupt members, and institutional rot.  The true believers, the idealists among the rotten apples, had three choices as they climbed the ladder:

- Quit in disgust (well, not really an option for them, but find a way into a side pocket of the system outside of the central power structures).  Some police officers do this.  They see the system is rife with problems and decide to just punch out.  Through attrition, they're replaced.

- Take a stance against corruption and graft.  These are the see-something-say-something folks who try to dig their heels in against misconduct.  Police officers who do this get railroaded out of the organization.  Soviets got literally railroaded to Siberia. Again, through attrition, they're replaced.

- Try to get promoted to a level where you can make real change.  This involves keeping your head down, turning a blind eye at times, and built bona fides so that you once you have stable footing, you can clean house.  This is the Gorbachev route - he wasn't yelling about Perestroika and Glastnost when he was a junior committee member in the Semiautonomous Soviet Oblast of Ohvatdefukistan. 

There are good police officers, and there are bad ones.  If the good ones quit, or get railroaded out, we have more bad ones.  Lambasting the good ones for not self-immolating in protest is disingenuous - they have to weigh the greater good each time they choose their battles, ask "is this the hill I die on?"  We need to rout out the gangrene and give them protections for whistleblowing, for turning in the slime, and for fark sake, try to keep them from quitting or getting shiatcanned for betraying the "brotherhood."

Finally... There's a cautionary endnote in the Soviet Union as well - prior to the USSR itself, you had the Tsar, the high level courtesans and aristocracy whose enterprises depended on the assent of the Tsar, and the peasants.  The USSR brought in the General Secretary, the high level nomenclatura whose enterprises depended on the assent of the Secretariat, and the proletariat.  That system was theoretically swept away on Christmas Day in 1991, but today we see the President, the high level business tycoons whose enterprises depend on the assent of the President, and the citizens.

You can reform all you want, you can even say you're wiping clean and starting over, but if the invisible structures remain intact (the underlying culture), you'll just create a system that follows the same rules.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: ketkarsa: It's almost like there's some large-scale issue in the system.  Perhaps there could be a word for it.  Systic?  Systemolic? Systemsification? Huh.

Sys...tine chapel? No... Systic fibrosis, or maybe Sys, Sys, Syshemi? Syspeosis. Sysingectomic. Sysmyotic. Syspicio. Syspolagmatism. That's it. It's a clear case of syspolagmatism.


Sysop....Sisyphus....
 
dkulprit
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: pkjun: Erebus1954: But only the police should have guns. You can rely on them to protect you.

Yeah. Hey, what has the NRA been saying about all this state tyranny recently? Advocating for protesters to arm up and fire back, I take it?

This is one of the things that perplexes me about the left today. We've got this government who is spying on us at unprecedented levels, classifying information at unprecedented levels, murdering civilians in other countries we haven't declared war with using drones, starting wars for the most dubious reasons possible, confiscating people's property without charging them with a crime, killing nonviolent criminals on the street for no reason, now naming police as a protected class of people, and...possibly worst of all...electing reality star, failed casino mogul, bankruptcy veteran and eminent domain fetishist Donald Trump president

...and yet the left views the idea of civilians preserving their sovereignty or even starting a revolution as some crazy redneck fever dream.


Yeah this is a dumb argument.

Ilcivilians having weapons won't change any of that.  Civilians having weapons won't change a damn thing.

Good luck taking out a warthog about to brrrt your position.

Good luck taking out an AC-130 Spooky pounding your positions with 105mm, 25mm gau-12, 40mm Bofors.

Or tanks, MRAPS, etc.

Jets, helicopters, missiles, bombs, artillery, etc.

Whoever the military sides with is whomever wins.  Back when the constitution was written sure, the people had a chance to fight against tyranny because the weapons the military had were the same weapons the people had.


This is no longer the case.  If you think any armed civilians have a chance of taking the government if the might of the military is against them is some sort of fan fiction that isn't close to reality.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: pkjun: Erebus1954: But only the police should have guns. You can rely on them to protect you.

Yeah. Hey, what has the NRA been saying about all this state tyranny recently? Advocating for protesters to arm up and fire back, I take it?

This is one of the things that perplexes me about the left today. We've got this government who is spying on us at unprecedented levels, classifying information at unprecedented levels, murdering civilians in other countries we haven't declared war with using drones, starting wars for the most dubious reasons possible, confiscating people's property without charging them with a crime, killing nonviolent criminals on the street for no reason, now naming police as a protected class of people, and...possibly worst of all...electing reality star, failed casino mogul, bankruptcy veteran and eminent domain fetishist Donald Trump president

...and yet the left views the idea of civilians preserving their sovereignty or even starting a revolution as some crazy redneck fever dream.


there have been two groups of citizens marching in the streets of late, one with guns and one without.

one of those two groups is why all of this shiat is being exposed*.  they're not scared of guns, they're scared of losing their privilege.

*not that those paying attention didnt already know about it
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: DanInKansas: The most shocking part of this article is that a police union official thinks it's bad enough to deserve expulsion.

How bad was that group if even a cop union chief doesn't want anything to do with you???

They got caught, in today's climate.

Next union meeting will include a small discussion about ensuring you don't write this shiat down online, where it is permanent, and ensuring that body cameras, etc, are turned off before having private discussions.

This is just CYA, nothing more.  If they had been more discreet, they would have been fine in the union's eyes.


"Is you taking notes in a criminal conspiracy???"
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: pkjun: Erebus1954: But only the police should have guns. You can rely on them to protect you.

Yeah. Hey, what has the NRA been saying about all this state tyranny recently? Advocating for protesters to arm up and fire back, I take it?

This is one of the things that perplexes me about the left today. We've got this government who is spying on us at unprecedented levels, classifying information at unprecedented levels, murdering civilians in other countries we haven't declared war with using drones, starting wars for the most dubious reasons possible, confiscating people's property without charging them with a crime, killing nonviolent criminals on the street for no reason, now naming police as a protected class of people, and...possibly worst of all...electing reality star, failed casino mogul, bankruptcy veteran and eminent domain fetishist Donald Trump president

...and yet the left views the idea of civilians preserving their sovereignty or even starting a revolution as some crazy redneck fever dream.


What "leftists" are you talking about?

'Cause Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi are not "the left".
 
