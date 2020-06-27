 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Fed up with racism in the old US world, black Americans head to the new world free of racial discrimination   (usatoday.com) divider line
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Free of racial discrimination

Lol
 
rcain
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They did this once, even set up their very own nation.
It's called Liberia and it didn't turn out so well
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I would normally say you can't change your problems by moving somewhere new.

But if the problem is "people keep trying to kill me where I live currently"... I could consider an exception.
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

rcain: They did this once, even set up their very own nation.
It's called Liberia and it didn't turn out so well


Probably because it was one step above a prison colony?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: rcain: They did this once, even set up their very own nation.
It's called Liberia and it didn't turn out so well

Probably because it was one step above a prison colony?


Which explains why Australia is so shiatty
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In Ghana, where Kambon is involved in a program that encourages descendants of the African diaspora to return to a nation where centuries earlier their ancestors were forced onto slave ships, he says he is one of "several thousand."

As has already been pointed out, I believe we already tried doing this in Africa...
 
dkulprit
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: thatboyoverthere: rcain: They did this once, even set up their very own nation.
It's called Liberia and it didn't turn out so well

Probably because it was one step above a prison colony?

Which explains why Australia is so shiatty


You are obviously a big brained historian and know how everything turned out.
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Baggette lives in Germany

If he lived in France, he'd be eaten alive.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good luck with that because people suck all over the world.

But then again as that one profession mentioned about being black in the UK it's "Our racism isn't as lethal as yours," So I guess moving could be a step up.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Atlanta?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Unfortunately this also plays into the hands of the white trash idiots..I do NOT begrudge the people
that have chose that path for doing so...At some point, when a person has some resources on hand,
there is a risk vs. reward balance that can be contemplated. ..And living in the US for people of color
has tilted to more risk than reward for a LONG time..Despite the improvements, we still have too many white trash morons making life miserable for others..And now that some people of color have gotten at least
a pittance more of the pie, they can decide if their family wants to keep spinning the wheel of chance
in this place and hoping things progress..
 
bigdanc
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I grew up in one of the the most diverse counties in the country with what is probably the closest to true racial equity you can get (montgomery co. MD - and it still needs work) and I've lived in 8 or so different places since.  There are a couple that I would just refuse to live in if I was a black person and I'd do anything I could to get out, including fleeing over seas.  Where I live now, there's a full blown positive feedback loop of racial hatred that is freaking grinding my city in to the ground.  It's freaking horrible to be a part of and there's very little I can do about it.  No amount of talking at people who don't trust you will fix it, but I have had friends and close acquaintances say to me twice in the past 6 months that I opened their eyes, unironically.  It has taken a lot of listening to shiat I don't agree with and waiting for the right moment to speak, though.

That's about the most I can do, I think.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This leaves out the fact it's prohibitively expensive and out of reach for the majority of minorities. It's also exceedingly difficult to get any type of foreign citizenship or visa unless you have an American company send you overseas for work.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: thatboyoverthere: rcain: They did this once, even set up their very own nation.
It's called Liberia and it didn't turn out so well

Probably because it was one step above a prison colony?

Which explains why Australia is so shiatty


Which is why they get along better with Americans than they do Brits.
 
Prussian_Roulette [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTFA: 'Most weeks, Baggette sends out lengthy emails to parents, players and coaches pointing out racist language used by referees. He avoids certain working class areas of Berlin where there is strong support for right-wing, anti-immigration political policies.

"Being Black in Berlin is a challenge," he said.

"One thing I can say is that when those young kids from Chicago visited us here, well, they felt a certain amount of freedom that I can tell you they don't feel over there."'

Give it time.  Once enough people like Baggette migrate over, then realize the Germans expect them to work for a living, then eventually establish "Little Chicagotown" for mutual support, it'll be like they never left.  And then they can blame it on racism again.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rcain: They did this once, even set up their very own nation.
It's called Liberia and it didn't turn out so well


Liberia was set up by rich White Americans
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Having visited Africa, it seems to be more of a better place to visit than to live. I'd pick somewhere like the Dominican Republic or Trinidad/Tobago.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"No official statistics cover these international transplants"

The headline acts like this is a major trend.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No, no, it's the white trash rednecks who should have to leave.

/ But no one will take them
// Aw.
 
Theory Of Null
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah there is racism in European countries, but the big difference is that they don't have a evergrowing police state with a massive budget and ticket or detain quotas to keep said budget growing with a ever-increasing for profit prison system and population.

People are less likely to get pulled over and they are less likely to fall through cracks, if they do fall through they are less likely to get ticketed for loitering and then held in contempt for forgetting a court date or a fine and then sent to solitary.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Prussian_Roulette: FTFA: 'Most weeks, Baggette sends out lengthy emails to parents, players and coaches pointing out racist language used by referees. He avoids certain working class areas of Berlin where there is strong support for right-wing, anti-immigration political policies.

"Being Black in Berlin is a challenge," he said.

"One thing I can say is that when those young kids from Chicago visited us here, well, they felt a certain amount of freedom that I can tell you they don't feel over there."'

Give it time.  Once enough people like Baggette migrate over, then realize the Germans expect them to work for a living, then eventually establish "Little Chicagotown" for mutual support, it'll be like they never left.  And then they can blame it on racism again.


Difficulty: stricter gun laws.
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Let me know how that goes...

Outside of Western Europe racism is actually worse than America
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Prussian_Roulette: FTFA: 'Most weeks, Baggette sends out lengthy emails to parents, players and coaches pointing out racist language used by referees. He avoids certain working class areas of Berlin where there is strong support for right-wing, anti-immigration political policies.

"Being Black in Berlin is a challenge," he said.

"One thing I can say is that when those young kids from Chicago visited us here, well, they felt a certain amount of freedom that I can tell you they don't feel over there."'

Give it time.  Once enough people like Baggette migrate over, then realize the Germans expect them to work for a living, then eventually establish "Little Chicagotown" for mutual support, it'll be like they never left.  And then they can blame it on racism again.


What's it like in 1934?
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nobody should be shamed for trying to find happiness somewhere else.

Just because problems exist all over doesn't mean certain places aren't better than others.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Having visited Africa, it seems to be more of a better place to visit than to live. I'd pick somewhere like the Dominican Republic or Trinidad/Tobago.


We loved Africa (So Africa & Botswana) but I wouldn't want to live there
 
LL316
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Prussian_Roulette: FTFA: 'Most weeks, Baggette sends out lengthy emails to parents, players and coaches pointing out racist language used by referees. He avoids certain working class areas of Berlin where there is strong support for right-wing, anti-immigration political policies.

"Being Black in Berlin is a challenge," he said.

"One thing I can say is that when those young kids from Chicago visited us here, well, they felt a certain amount of freedom that I can tell you they don't feel over there."'

Give it time.  Once enough people like Baggette migrate over, then realize the Germans expect them to work for a living, then eventually establish "Little Chicagotown" for mutual support, it'll be like they never left.  And then they can blame it on racism again.


Totally. Why won't they stop shoving their necks under the knees of cops? Stupid victims, just begging to be blamed.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MBooda: Baggette lives in Germany

If he lived in France, he'd be eaten alive.


So do you really want to know how he originally got that name?

/they were probably bakers
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Let's ask the Tutsi about that harmony.

Or the Mbuti, or the Dinka, or the Ndebele, or...
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Much of Europe seems to welcome blacks who come from America, but not those who come directly from Africa.
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: Much of Europe seems to welcome blacks who come from America, but not those who come directly from Africa.


They welcome people with money and education.

They don't welcome poor, often radicalized, mostly male economic migrants who don't/won't integrate.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

rcain: They did this once, even set up their very own nation.
It's called Liberia and it didn't turn out so well


Well, we did that for them. And then just sort of dumped them on a beach and said "good luck with that"
 
