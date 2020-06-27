 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   I☠NY   (bbc.com) divider line
    Sad, New York City, Cooper Union, Milton Glaser  
thepeterd
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hector_Lemans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That was "designed" by someone? No offense to this guy but that seems like something about 20 different t-shirt makers could have thought of independently.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Hector_Lemans: That was "designed" by someone? No offense to this guy but that seems like something about 20 different t-shirt makers could have thought of independently.


Maybe now that it's such a common meme, but it was original then.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Salmon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: [Fark user image 360x360]


acid
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I assumed the headline meant the Federal Government had cut off all funding to NY City and/or state over some perceived slight to the President.

I hate what this timeline has done to me.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I remember some time in the '80s seeing a t-shirt with "I ☠ LA" on it.....
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: I assumed the headline meant the Federal Government had cut off all funding to NY City and/or state over some perceived slight to the President.

I hate what this timeline has done to me.


I thought either that or their 'rona death rate had started to spike again.
 
wademh
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I ♠ Milton Glaser
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Hector_Lemans: That was "designed" by someone? No offense to this guy but that seems like something about 20 different t-shirt makers could have thought of independently.

Maybe now that it's such a common meme, but it was original then.


This was in 1977, more than 40 years ago, an idea has to start somewhere.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Hector_Lemans: That was "designed" by someone? No offense to this guy but that seems like something about 20 different t-shirt makers could have thought of independently.


He would agree with you.
Glaser later said he was "flabbergasted by what happened to this little, simple nothing of an idea".
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When that spawned millions of copycats, a friend of mine ordered a sheet of stickers that had a drawing of a screw on them. This was before the internet, so he had to actually do work to get them. Anyway, he spent the next few days slapping the screws over the hearts.

I (screw) NY
I (screw) my poodle
etc.

Fun times.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: When that spawned millions of copycats, a friend of mine ordered a sheet of stickers that had a drawing of a screw on them. This was before the internet, so he had to actually do work to get them. Anyway, he spent the next few days slapping the screws over the hearts.

I (screw) NY
I (screw) my poodle
etc.

Fun times.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
