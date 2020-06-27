 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   Why won't these embarrassingly tone-deaf white people leave everybody else the hell alone?   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
    Race, poor immigrant family, Michael Barajas, House, Violence, Apartment, The Garage  
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"I've always been from a really poor, poor immigrant family, so I think what happened just struck very hard for me. I felt, for me, that I do not belong here," he told ABC

jfc this is sad to read

The racist white man is Hank Beasley. Hank Beasley appears to be a dangerous, unhinged racist.

/Hank Beasley
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wonder how long it will be before one of these idiots tries this shiat on somebody who's carrying.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dstanley: Wonder how long it will be before one of these idiots tries this shiat on somebody who's carrying.


Um, George Floyd's been dead over a month now.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because they paid the five dollars a month to post on this site and damned if they are not going to use it.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dstanley: Wonder how long it will be before one of these idiots tries this shiat on somebody who's carrying.


Concealed weapons are for protecting one's life in an extreme emergency. Drawing one, or even flashing one in non-life-threatening situations like Karen encounters, is usually subject to criminal penalty.

And cops are already trigger-happy around minorities. If I was a person of color, I'd be pretty hesitant to register with the police as a potentially extra-dangerous minority.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clancifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

snowjack: dstanley: Wonder how long it will be before one of these idiots tries this shiat on somebody who's carrying.

Concealed weapons are for protecting one's life in an extreme emergency. Drawing one, or even flashing one in non-life-threatening situations like Karen encounters, is usually subject to criminal penalty.

And cops are already trigger-happy around minorities. If I was a person of color, I'd be pretty hesitant to register with the police as a potentially extra-dangerous minority.


The person that was knocked to the ground would be fully justified in pulling their weapon at that time. The threat of serious bodily injury had been attained.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hank Beasley responds, "why are you attacking me?"

Hank Beasley thinks he's the victim here.

https://twitter.com/abc7newsbayarea/s​t​atus/1276383590725681152

/Hank Beasley
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
After the video was reported on, Beasley's employer, APEX Systems, issued a statement saying that they had fired him for his behavior

Something tells me that they were just looking for a good excuse.

Yikes.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I for one welcome an extended lockdown so that I don't have to appear in public & be assumed to be one of these tone deaf white dopes
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: "I've always been from a really poor, poor immigrant family, so I think what happened just struck very hard for me. I felt, for me, that I do not belong here," he told ABC

jfc this is sad to read

The racist white man is Hank Beasley. Hank Beasley appears to be a dangerous, unhinged racist.

/Hank Beasley


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: [i.imgflip.com image 629x397]


I bet this guy was big into the whole multiple popped collars trend a while back.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tone-deaf," subby?  Is that what we're calling racists these days?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowjack: dstanley: Wonder how long it will be before one of these idiots tries this shiat on somebody who's carrying.

Concealed weapons are for protecting one's life in an extreme emergency. Drawing one, or even flashing one in non-life-threatening situations like Karen encounters, is usually subject to criminal penalty.

And cops are already trigger-happy around minorities. If I was a person of color, I'd be pretty hesitant to register with the police as a potentially extra-dangerous minority.


The ghost of Philando Castille nods in agreement.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure APEX fired him for being a violent racist, but I hear Facebook is hiring
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: "I've always been from a really poor, poor immigrant family, so I think what happened just struck very hard for me. I felt, for me, that I do not belong here," he told ABC

jfc this is sad to read

The racist white man is Hank Beasley. Hank Beasley appears to be a dangerous, unhinged racist.

/Hank Beasley


He is also now unemployable and soon to be homeless in the SF area. Good luck with that one, I'm sure there is room in Idaho for you.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dstanley: Wonder how long it will be before one of these idiots tries this shiat on somebody who's carrying.


We already have Proud Boys shooting & killing folks in CHAZ.
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Tweet in the middle featuring "chicanx" and "yt people" gave me brain cancer.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Hank Beasley's middle name Karen???
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: dstanley: Wonder how long it will be before one of these idiots tries this shiat on somebody who's carrying.

Um, George Floyd's been dead over a month now.


Dude. Seriously. Are you have a stroke or something?  Your statement is a complete non-sequitur.  I mean I see absolutely nothing from your statement that has anything to do with the previous statement.

Are you OK?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tailspin Tommy: Is Hank Beasley's middle name Karen???


It is now.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: Sure APEX fired him for being a violent racist, but I hear Facebook is hiring


Facebook doesn't hire racists - they just take their money. Facebook takes everybody's money, and if you're paying, they're playing.
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: [i.imgflip.com image 629x397]


Dude needs an ass beating for having that hair.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: I for one welcome an extended lockdown so that I don't have to appear in public & be assumed to be one of these tone deaf white dopes


Are you saying that you do shiat that makes you appear as one of those tone deaf white dope?  Otherwise why on earth would someone assume your a tone deaf white dope?

Reminds me of the observation: If you meet an asshole one day, then you've met an asshole.  If you meet assholes all the time, you may be the asshole.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psylence: Bslim: [i.imgflip.com image 629x397]

Dude needs an ass beating for having that hair.


What, the "Greatest American Racist 'Hero'" look not working for you? C'mon, the other guys in the compound are gonna love him.
 
moulderx1 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

" I'm the victim. And you're all on notice, white men with tiny peckers will stand up for our rights."
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Psylence: Bslim: [i.imgflip.com image 629x397]

Dude needs an ass beating for having that hair.

What, the "Greatest American Racist 'Hero'" look not working for you? C'mon, the other guys in the compound are gonna love him.


Believe it or not, I'm racist as fark....
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll just go back to live with mommy and daddy in Florida until he can secure another job in a gentrified part of the country where he'll continue to behave the same as he did in this incident.

What I'm wondering is why nobody has gone after his female counterpart. She was the one driving.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowjack: dstanley: Wonder how long it will be before one of these idiots tries this shiat on somebody who's carrying.

Concealed weapons are for protecting one's life in an extreme emergency. Drawing one, or even flashing one in non-life-threatening situations like Karen encounters, is usually subject to criminal penalty.

And cops are already trigger-happy around minorities. If I was a person of color, I'd be pretty hesitant to register with the police as a potentially extra-dangerous minority.


Guess you missed the part where this guy actually violently went after a bystander for thwapping his SUV and telling him to move out of the way?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're not getting the whole story here.
What happened before the video starts?
They must have been doing something wrong to cause this problem.
Why are those people always so argumentative? Why can't they just peacefully submit their identification when asked?
Why is the media always trying to make it look like racism?

There.
Did I miss any?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To my fellow white people. WTF is wrong with you!?
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there were some way for residential managers to quickly & easily identify people who live in their complex....
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: [i.imgflip.com image 629x397]


If only they'd let him get his hair cut, this could have been avoided.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "He lives here!" says Barajas as Beasley demands to see the key fob residents use to open the garage door.

He actually thinks he's entitled require the guy to produce the key to the building.  What a douche.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[Announcer] SF. A city where hundreds of thousands of liberal dooshbags and dooshbaguettes have been spending the past few months living cooped up together. Let's watch as one ventures out.

[Announcer lowering to whisper] If we're quiet and don't disturb it, we might get a display of what kind of endless feedback loop it has been experiencing back in its den.

(VIDEO CLIP)

[Announcer excitingly] There it is! Just there! Thrilling! Absolutely thrilling! Briiliant display of the racist bigotry common with this species. I'm so thrilled to have been able to capture it. Now, a word from our sponsor, Mutual of Omaha.
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: To my fellow white people. WTF is wrong with you!?


Well, my gout is flaring up and my left knee has been hurting me a lot lately.  Thank you for asking.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: "I've always been from a really poor, poor immigrant family, so I think what happened just struck very hard for me. I felt, for me, that I do not belong here," he told ABC

jfc this is sad to read

The racist white man is Hank Beasley. Hank Beasley appears to be a dangerous, unhinged racist.

/Hank Beasley


According to this and another article, his name is William Beasley.  But then other sources say Hank Beasley.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psylence: FormlessOne: Psylence: Bslim: [i.imgflip.com image 629x397]

Dude needs an ass beating for having that hair.

What, the "Greatest American Racist 'Hero'" look not working for you? C'mon, the other guys in the compound are gonna love him.

Believe it or not, I'm racist as fark....


No one else should ever feel so free
Flailing away with a perm and a prayer
Who could it be?
He really wishes it's just me.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

GloomCookie613: [Fark user image 425x265]


I'm actually laughing out loud at that - I can hear the voice...
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Megathuma: Giant Clown Shoe: "I've always been from a really poor, poor immigrant family, so I think what happened just struck very hard for me. I felt, for me, that I do not belong here," he told ABC

jfc this is sad to read

The racist white man is Hank Beasley. Hank Beasley appears to be a dangerous, unhinged racist.

/Hank Beasley

According to this and another article, his name is William Beasley.  But then other sources say Hank Beasley.


Billy Boy Beasley!
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 425x425]


I laughed way too hard at that wasp nest joke.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

thedumbone: stuffy: To my fellow white people. WTF is wrong with you!?

Well, my gout is flaring up and my left knee has been hurting me a lot lately.  Thank you for asking.


So lay off the red meat and booze, jerkoff. We ain't your mother around here y'know.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In San Francisco?  Really?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He got fired from his job, and at first I wondered what was the connection. A split second later I realized he must be like this at work too and his employer was just waiting for a reason to axe his stupid ass.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: Because they paid the five dollars a month to post on this site and damned if they are not going to use it.


Winnah!!!
+1 would read again
 
TheYeti
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm so glad that I don't live in a secured building of any kind these days.  Not race-based arguments, but there was always drama about people trying to tailgate into the front door and under the garage gates.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

PickleBarrel: cwheelie: I for one welcome an extended lockdown so that I don't have to appear in public & be assumed to be one of these tone deaf white dopes

Are you saying that you do shiat that makes you appear as one of those tone deaf white dope?  Otherwise why on earth would someone assume your a tone deaf white dope?

Reminds me of the observation: If you meet an asshole one day, then you've met an asshole.  If you meet assholes all the time, you may be the asshole.


No I mean at the rate white people are embarrassing themselves I don't want to be associated with us. But way to go looking for outrage & someone to insult
 
