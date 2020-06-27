 Skip to content
(TreeHugger) Add amateur fireworks to the growing list of things that are making 2020 the worst year on record (treehugger.com)
    New York City, Fireworks, Associated Press, noise complaints, Kaitlyn Tiffany of the Atlantic, John Adams, fireworks retailer Randall Horvath, New York  
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Recreational Explosives is a fine book to get this hobby started.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People just want to blow this year up.


Can you blame them?
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taking the warning labels off of everything to see what would happen was supposed to be a joke not a challenge!
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For reasons nobody quite understands, fireworks are everywhere.

...says someone who apparently hasn't been paying attention to the news lately.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fireworks season around here starts in May and ends in late August.  I thought the rest of the country was the same way.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 425x476]


I don't care if people enjoy farting.  Just not while I'm in the same elevator.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People need to blow off some steam, why not do it with gunpowder and pretty colors?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 425x476]


Yeah, I can't imagine why people in California would be such nosy busybodies about fireworks...
aljazeera.comView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*clicks link*

Sad_face_meme.bmp

Link was not a how-to guide.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 425x476]


You know, I sort of felt this way about amateur fireworks until a few years ago. A neighbor used to set off fireworks in their front yard each year in early July. It was annoying but they started right after dark and it only lasted about 15 minutes. I just kind of lived with it until they misfired and a rocket sailed across the street, hit their neighbors front door and exploded on their porch. I could hear their kids screaming and crying from 3 houses away. They went over, apologized AND THEN CONTINUED THE DISPLAY.

It was kind of an eye opener (and potential taker-outer). Most people are too stupid to operate an electric can opener correctly. I don't want them anywhere near explosives.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have not had enough rain for any fireworks around here. Maybe next weekend
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better fireworks than guns.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dogs would like all the firework enthusiasts to know that while they still love you and would like to be your friend, could you please stop making the scary noises so we can enjoy walks again?
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fireworks are fine if you live out in the sticks with 50 acres.  but for farks sake, quit blowing them off in the middle of our housing addition on a tuesday night, you inconsiderate pricks.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um... I live in Washington. For about two weeks before and a week after the July 4th weekend, it's fireworks and brush fire season.

I have two cats. They're not typically fond of the July 4th weekend, given that we live close enough to Angle Lake to feel the shockwaves when the big boys go off during the fireworks show.

On the bright side, they're not having it this year due to COVID-19 social distancing worries.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Celebrate the independence of your nation by blowing up a small part of it.

Still working on my shopping list :

Pornomagazine
large box of condoms
bottle of Old Harper
- couple boxes of panty shields
- some illegal fireworks
- two disposable enemas
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 425x476]

You know, I sort of felt this way about amateur fireworks until a few years ago. A neighbor used to set off fireworks in their front yard each year in early July. It was annoying but they started right after dark and it only lasted about 15 minutes. I just kind of lived with it until they misfired and a rocket sailed across the street, hit their neighbors front door and exploded on their porch. I could hear their kids screaming and crying from 3 houses away. They went over, apologized AND THEN CONTINUED THE DISPLAY.

It was kind of an eye opener (and potential taker-outer). Most people are too stupid to operate an electric can opener correctly. I don't want them anywhere near explosives.


We get neighbors who really want to achieve Komodo 3000 levels of amateur firework greatness:

The Komodo 3000
Youtube EYng9T8EpS0
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phedex: Fireworks are fine if you live out in the sticks with 50 acres.  but for farks sake, quit blowing them off in the middle of our housing addition on a tuesday night, you inconsiderate pricks.


How about 1 acre, lakefront, and neighbors who share their booze. That ok?
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure dogs and cats view the 4th as "the yearly end of times"
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm really looking forward to next weekend. They canceled the fireworks show this year, so everyone up in Michigan at the lake is bringing up a shiat ton of fireworks from Indiana. It'll be a fun time.
 
Omis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 425x476]


Then dont do it a 3 oclock in the morning.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some idiot set off a dozen rockets on the seacliffs near my house at 11:30 last night. I think dispatching a SWAT team would be warranted under the circumstances.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thatguy!1984: Pretty sure dogs and cats view the 4th as "the yearly end of times"


Unless it's a hunting dog. Then it's torture because they think thousands of ducks are getting blasted out of the sky, and they're missing out on all the fun.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have always lived within an hour of a reservation, so I've always had access to the good stuff. As a kid, I also worked for the only stand in my town and canvas flyers for my brother-in-law's family stand. Are fireworks and summer not synonymous in most places?

Man we did some stupid shiat, but we were rural, so no police and a lot of area. I use to shiat on the mayor's porch with her son and shoot off bottle rockets or make cherry bombs out of plastic bottle caps and firecracker or good old sparkler bombs. We'd do artilleries in the street, along with roman candles. Flash strobes in seal pop bottles exploded, Rosetta stones inside of mad dog rockets made it go crazy in the air. Saturn missles littered the gravel streets, as the air filled with brightly colored smoke and firey snakes brust through the sidewalk from the depts of hell! Because you need the classics.

And they've only got better since, waterproof firecrackers, impact firecrackers, dual artillery, boxed shows, giant smoke bombs, and I haven't even been to a stand. In prob five years.

/I might go get some today.
//no I have to wait till next week to get bottle rockets from the rez.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the emergency rooms have nothing better to do than patch up the drunken trailer trash after they blow their f**king dicks off.
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Um... I live in Washington. For about two weeks before and a week after the July 4th weekend, it's fireworks and brush fire season.

I have two cats. They're not typically fond of the July 4th weekend, given that we live close enough to Angle Lake to feel the shockwaves when the big boys go off during the fireworks show.

On the bright side, they're not having it this year due to COVID-19 social distancing worries.


Good news is Boom City is back open!

Bad news is still COVID...
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As is traditional this time of year, let us join together once more in prayer for motherf*ckin bootleg fireworks.  100% NSFW language
.
Motherfucking Bootleg Fireworks Original Subtitled Version REUPLOAD
Youtube yRpKuByVfMI

In Reekris' name, amen.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dog doesn't like fireworks, and she has higher standing than the yahoos that keep shooting them off especially after 11 pm. Can't we confine this juvenile and dangerous sh*t to a 9-11 time slot. Yes, I'm old. I'm old and right.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: phedex: Fireworks are fine if you live out in the sticks with 50 acres.  but for farks sake, quit blowing them off in the middle of our housing addition on a tuesday night, you inconsiderate pricks.

How about 1 acre, lakefront, and neighbors who share their booze. That ok?


Hey, if you you have a lot of space between homes & its a weekend, have at it.
 
alice_600
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bowen: fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 425x476]

You know, I sort of felt this way about amateur fireworks until a few years ago. A neighbor used to set off fireworks in their front yard each year in early July. It was annoying but they started right after dark and it only lasted about 15 minutes. I just kind of lived with it until they misfired and a rocket sailed across the street, hit their neighbors front door and exploded on their porch. I could hear their kids screaming and crying from 3 houses away. They went over, apologized AND THEN CONTINUED THE DISPLAY.

It was kind of an eye opener (and potential taker-outer). Most people are too stupid to operate an electric can opener correctly. I don't want them anywhere near explosives.


That sounds like a manufacturers error not the error of the user.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bowen: A neighbor used to set off fireworks in their front yard each year in early July. It was annoying but they started right after dark and it only lasted about 15 minutes.


Bootleg fireworks gone wrong! Original Video
Youtube oPFRUGtOd2o

(nsfw audio for those who have never seen it)
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If your dad didn't give you a lit cigarette to light fireworks when you were 10 years old, you had a shiat childhood.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's disgruntled police trying to make residents think it's gunshots.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: It's disgruntled police trying to make residents think it's gunshots.


In my neighborhood it's illegal immigrants. They seem to have an endless supply of fireworks. It's awesome.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

PirateKing: My dogs would like all the firework enthusiasts to know that while they still love you and would like to be your friend, could you please stop making the scary noises so we can enjoy walks again?


My lab enjoys going outside to watch the pretty colors.

He also enjoys going outside to stare at the lake.

He isn't the brightest dog but we still love him.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hate fireworks... they scare my dogs and my kids and me.

I hate dogs, kids, and you so let's call it even.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
One of the best things about white first world privilege is getting to complain about how scared your pets are.
 
DaMoGan [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: I have always lived within an hour of a reservation, so I've always had access to the good stuff. As a kid, I also worked for the only stand in my town and canvas flyers for my brother-in-law's family stand. Are fireworks and summer not synonymous in most places?

Man we did some stupid shiat, but we were rural, so no police and a lot of area. I use to shiat on the mayor's porch with her son and shoot off bottle rockets or make cherry bombs out of plastic bottle caps and firecracker or good old sparkler bombs. We'd do artilleries in the street, along with roman candles. Flash strobes in seal pop bottles exploded, Rosetta stones inside of mad dog rockets made it go crazy in the air. Saturn missles littered the gravel streets, as the air filled with brightly colored smoke and firey snakes brust through the sidewalk from the depts of hell! Because you need the classics.

And they've only got better since, waterproof firecrackers, impact firecrackers, dual artillery, boxed shows, giant smoke bombs, and I haven't even been to a stand. In prob five years.

/I might go get some today.
//no I have to wait till next week to get bottle rockets from the rez.


The mayor must not have been a fan of yours...
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Yeah, I can't imagine why people in California would be such nosy busybodies about fireworks...


And how many of them are smokers, who throw lit butts out their window while driving, to avoid dirtying up their ash tray?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: It's disgruntled police trying to make residents think it's gunshots.


That's not going to work in my neighborhood unless they want people to think WWII breaks out between 8:30 PM and midnight every single night.

/I don't really mind them much, but who the hell can afford so many fireworks?  It's like a flair gun for singling that you have money and people who need some should rob you.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: One of the best things about white first world privilege is getting to complain about how scared your pets are.


And if you're so worried about your dog being scared, it's easy to fix.

Buy a brick of firecrackers and train your farking dog to not be afraid of them.
 
Salmon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How can you hate fireworks, is the writer an idiot?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: Bowen: A neighbor used to set off fireworks in their front yard each year in early July. It was annoying but they started right after dark and it only lasted about 15 minutes.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/oPFRUGtO​d2o?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
(nsfw audio for those who have never seen it)


You do get the impression that the person narrating the video isn't really good at handling basic emergencies...
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Here in Berkeley, we've had fireworks going off almost every night for the last 30-45 days. Mostly between 9:30 and 11:30 pm, but sometimes later.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Salmon: How can you hate fireworks, is the writer an idiot?


Give me your address, bedtime, and a month's worth of fireworks and I'll show you.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Salmon: How can you hate fireworks, is the writer an idiot?


Recreational explosives handled by amateurs? What's not to like, amirite?

I mean, other than the regular ER visits by folks who aren't going to be clapping again, and the house fires, and the brush fires, and...
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm the opposite of a conspiracy theorist, but is there some kind of secret operation in place to annoy people throughout the land?
 
alice_600
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Thatguy!1984: Pretty sure dogs and cats view the 4th as "the yearly end of times"


Then forget about the next day.
 
