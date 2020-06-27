 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Once again: Don't drink hand sanitizer. As these New Mexicans have found out   (local21news.com) divider line
26
    More: Sad, New Mexico, Hand sanitizer, hand sanitizer  
•       •       •

546 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jun 2020 at 8:30 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Hand sanitizer should be made with ethanol, not methanol. Sometimes isopropyl alcohol, is used. Drinking either won't generally kill you unless you drink more than about a cup of 100% isopropyl.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
They will never be Old Mexicans.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
So tequila doesn't give much of a buzz to them anymore?
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The article states these people were alcoholics.  This disease has been a huge problem in the Native American communities here.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
On a positive note, all of them tested negative for covid
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Inmigrantes recientes a Mexico:

Por favor, no tomes desinfectante para manos.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Of course not straight like that. You gotta twist in some lemon Clorox wipe for that zesty finish and to prevent scurvy.
It's called a "Steve Bannonrita"
 
kling_klang_bed [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Such suicidal stupidity can only be returned" -Project Pitchfork
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Also, you should never put salt in your eye

Ian Crossland, Never Put Salt In Your Eyes
Youtube _83MEuLoz9Y
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You can test your sanitizer for methanol by burning some of it. Blue flame is ethanol, yellow is methanol.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gilatrout: The article states these people were alcoholics.  This disease has been a huge problem in the Native American communities here.


And no one should be using methanol in hand sanitizer.
 
joker420
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's a miracle that we made it this far.
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I met a woman who drank hydrogen peroxide.

Like, on purpose.

She explained that it took her years to build up her tolerance, she started with a cap a day and ended up being able to drink a full bottle. Didn't notice if she mixed it with anything.

I remember as a kid thinking that it was brilliant, when the liquor stores closed at 11 (BC) she could go to London Drugs and get her fix.
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Hand sanitizer should be made with ethanol, not methanol. Sometimes isopropyl alcohol, is used. Drinking either won't generally kill you unless you drink more than about a cup of 100% isopropyl.


Don't they make it with methanol specifically so it's poisonous to prevent people from drinking unlicensed alcohol?

Obviously it doesn't always deter people with severe substance abuse issues.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Using it as a Margarita enhancer is still cool, right?
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If only alcohol were legal and easy to get. They should legalize it and let them sell it in special stores. We could call them...liquor stores?
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Stop stopping stupid people from doing stupid things
 
joker420
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gilatrout: The article states these people were alcoholics.  This disease has been a huge problem in the Native American communities here.


That's racist.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Hand sanitizer should be made with ethanol, not methanol. Sometimes isopropyl alcohol, is used. Drinking either won't generally kill you unless you drink more than about a cup of 100% isopropyl.


Government wants to add denatured alcohol to hand sanitizer:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-he​a​lth-coronavirus-usa-sanitizers-idUSKCN​22924V

And then at the same time, have to warn everyone that it can kill you.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Luckily the cure for methanol poisoning is to drink ethanol. So you can drink methanol, if you follow it up with some regular alchohol.
Remember the old rhyme "Liqour before beer, have no fear, beer before liqour never been sicker"? Go by "methanol before ethanol, no problem at all, ethanol before methanol, out your ass your liver will fall. "
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Target Builder: feckingmorons: Hand sanitizer should be made with ethanol, not methanol. Sometimes isopropyl alcohol, is used. Drinking either won't generally kill you unless you drink more than about a cup of 100% isopropyl.

Don't they make it with methanol specifically so it's poisonous to prevent people from drinking unlicensed alcohol?

Obviously it doesn't always deter people with severe substance abuse issues.


Not sure, but wasn't there just a recall of hand sanitizers because they contained methanol? Methanol can harm you just by being absorbed through the skin.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

joker420: It's a miracle that we made it this far.


No it isn't.  People who do stupid stuff get taken out of the gene pool.  If that didn't happen, then yes, I would agree with you.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Salmon: I met a woman who drank hydrogen peroxide.

Like, on purpose.

She explained that it took her years to build up her tolerance, she started with a cap a day and ended up being able to drink a full bottle. Didn't notice if she mixed it with anything.

I remember as a kid thinking that it was brilliant, when the liquor stores closed at 11 (BC) she could go to London Drugs and get her fix.


Why would anyone drink hydrogen peroxide?
There is nothing in there that's is going to give you a high.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Salmon: I met a woman who drank hydrogen peroxide.

Like, on purpose.

She explained that it took her years to build up her tolerance, she started with a cap a day and ended up being able to drink a full bottle. Didn't notice if she mixed it with anything.

I remember as a kid thinking that it was brilliant, when the liquor stores closed at 11 (BC) she could go to London Drugs and get her fix.


Well, if the liquor stores closed at 11 BC, you only have to wait a few years, then buddy up with a dude named Yeshua ben Yosef.  He can hook you up.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But in neighboring Arizona, please, do drink the Sterno. It might just save your life.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Salmon: I met a woman who drank hydrogen peroxide.

Like, on purpose.

She explained that it took her years to build up her tolerance, she started with a cap a day and ended up being able to drink a full bottle. Didn't notice if she mixed it with anything.

I remember as a kid thinking that it was brilliant, when the liquor stores closed at 11 (BC) she could go to London Drugs and get her fix.

Why would anyone drink hydrogen peroxide?
There is nothing in there that's is going to give you a high.


I knew an old coot who claimed it had manifold health benefits.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.