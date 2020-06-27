 Skip to content
 
Courts rules ICE must please think of the children
16
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This should have been fast tracked three years ago.
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Should not of ever happened in the first place.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

markie_farkie: This should have been fast tracked three years ago.


Jackal_N: Should not of ever happened in the first place.


Should be happening asap but given that Trump's favorite president is Andrew Jackson, and he is sending troops to protect monuments, let's see if he actually has ICE and ORR and DHS release their thousands of child torture victims.

I want it to happen.

it hasn't happened yet. It's just been ordered to happen.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Abolish the Patriot Act and everything in it: Homeland Security, the TSA, and especially ICE.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was wondering if those children were still alive.

Fark user imageView Full Size

2018.
 
Frederick [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Kirablue42: it hasn't happened yet. It's just been ordered to happen.


Exactly. What is going to happen if the detained immigrants arent released?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm sure they'll get right on that.  ICE has a very good track record of complying with judicial mandates.
 
slaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
telanalysis.comView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Frederick: Kirablue42: it hasn't happened yet. It's just been ordered to happen.

Exactly. What is going to happen if the detained immigrants arent released?


F*ck all.  That's what's going to happen.  Not a goddamn thing.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who will they be released to? They didn't even keep track of which kids belonged to which parents. I'm afraid of opportunistic traffickers and shiatty foster care. I hope they don't get put out on the street. Those poor children have already been through enough.
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
ICE isn't going to do shiat. What's that judge going to do to them?
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They'll detain the processing in releasing the detainees.  Stretch it out for 6 more months, then suddenly it's Biden's problem.

/ Paperwork got lost in the mail
// Judge's order didn't get filtered down to workers yet
/// Well, you know, down here on the border, news is hard to come by...
 
thepeterd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Vanilla Ice - Ice Ice Baby (Official Video)
Youtube rog8ou-ZepE
 
Number 216 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's been so long they've lost the keys.  It will take months for replacements to clear customs coming from China.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not good enough.
Reparations for families.

Crimes against humanity charges on All in the administration. And remember. You cannot set a weak sentencing precident. Use past sentencing guidelines.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.