(Reuters)   Oh, nothing. Just a rise in nuclear particles detected in the Baltic Sea   (reuters.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Sweden, nuclear fission, Baltic Sea, Denmark, Nuclear fission, high levels, harmless levels of isotopes, Russia  
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The inferred source location includes the site of that nuclear accident last year. (Wikipedia: Nyonoksa radiation accident)
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wasn't there something about Chernobyl having another accident?
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

silo123j: Wasn't there something about Chernobyl having another accident?


Nah. These are byproducts of recent fission. In 2017 Russia had another ruthenium release from a processing accident. The stuff is hard to make and has some research uses. Mayak is one of the few places that makes it in quantity
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ZAZ: The inferred source location includes the site of that nuclear accident last year. (Wikipedia: Nyonoksa radiation accident)


...wow. I vaguely remember hearing about an accident, but I didn't read up on the details. This bit's creepy AF:

According to an unnamed medical worker, two injured by the explosion died of radiation sickness en route from Arkhangelsk Regional Clinical Hospital (AOKB) (Russian: Архангельской областной клинической больнице (АОКБ)) to treatment in Moscow.

That's death by radiation sickness in a matter of hours. That's not an "accident" level of exposure, that's "I have been and always shall be your friend," roasted-by-cesium-137 levels of exposure. Dude took more Grays than a gay porn movie written by Whitley Streiber.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

silo123j: Wasn't there something about Chernobyl having another accident?


They don't need to have another accident. A forest fire burning some of the trees contaminated in the original accident would be quite bad for any unlucky bastards downwind.
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TWX: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 311x162]


Shakes tiny fist!
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I thought the suggestion was that it was somehow related to the Iran explosion yesterday.
 
DMDmarty
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Another leaking power pod the russians just tossed into the sea probably.
Or the one of the other that were "lost".
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: silo123j: Wasn't there something about Chernobyl having another accident?

They don't need to have another accident. A forest fire burning some of the trees contaminated in the original accident would be quite bad for any unlucky bastards downwind.


Ruthenium-103 has a 39 day half-life.  It would be undetectable more than a year or three after the fission stopped, depending on the amount released and detection sensitivity.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: I thought the suggestion was that it was somehow related to the Iran explosion yesterday.


That would make sense if the particles were being measured in the Caspian Sea.  The Baltic Sea, not so much.
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: ZAZ: The inferred source location includes the site of that nuclear accident last year. (Wikipedia: Nyonoksa radiation accident)

...wow. I vaguely remember hearing about an accident, but I didn't read up on the details. This bit's creepy AF:

According to an unnamed medical worker, two injured by the explosion died of radiation sickness en route from Arkhangelsk Regional Clinical Hospital (AOKB) (Russian: Архангельской областной клинической больнице (АОКБ)) to treatment in Moscow.

That's death by radiation sickness in a matter of hours. That's not an "accident" level of exposure, that's "I have been and always shall be your friend," roasted-by-cesium-137 levels of exposure. Dude took more Grays than a gay porn movie written by Whitley Streiber.


If that's true, then yes...death from ARS in hours means you looked at the open core of Chernobyl level exposure:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/if what they're saying is true, it's bad
//many of the guys in Chernobyl that died "soon" lived for a few weeks, not hours...jesud
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: I thought the suggestion was that it was somehow related to the Iran explosion yesterday.


Yeah, I noticed that, other than that dramatic pic on Twitter, there hasn't been a lot of chat about it.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: mrshowrules: I thought the suggestion was that it was somehow related to the Iran explosion yesterday.

That would make sense if the particles were being measured in the Caspian Sea.  The Baltic Sea, not so much.


Geography, whose got time for that.
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Great, just what 2020 needs, a Finnish Godzilla
 
6nome
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
seelorq [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTFA: ...but still harmless levels of isotopes

Oh, subby
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: Dork Gently: mrshowrules: I thought the suggestion was that it was somehow related to the Iran explosion yesterday.

That would make sense if the particles were being measured in the Caspian Sea.  The Baltic Sea, not so much.

Geography, whose got time for that.


I was told there would be no geography.

/except when you need that pie piece
//or when the other players pick it at the end of the game
///as of 1981, were three slashies mandatory in East Germany?
 
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Most particles are nuclear. They are say there is more water than there use to be.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

seelorq: FTFA: ...but still harmless levels of isotopes

Oh, subby


Well, mostly harmless. Or so I've read...
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: FormlessOne: ZAZ: The inferred source location includes the site of that nuclear accident last year. (Wikipedia: Nyonoksa radiation accident)

...wow. I vaguely remember hearing about an accident, but I didn't read up on the details. This bit's creepy AF:

According to an unnamed medical worker, two injured by the explosion died of radiation sickness en route from Arkhangelsk Regional Clinical Hospital (AOKB) (Russian: Архангельской областной клинической больнице (АОКБ)) to treatment in Moscow.

That's death by radiation sickness in a matter of hours. That's not an "accident" level of exposure, that's "I have been and always shall be your friend," roasted-by-cesium-137 levels of exposure. Dude took more Grays than a gay porn movie written by Whitley Streiber.

If that's true, then yes...death from ARS in hours means you looked at the open core of Chernobyl level exposure:

[Fark user image image 419x750]

/if what they're saying is true, it's bad
//many of the guys in Chernobyl that died "soon" lived for a few weeks, not hours...jesud


You know, "I hugged the elephants foot," with an engraved marble pic of the event would be pretty rad, as a way to go out.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Han Dolo: Great, just what 2020 needs, a Finnish Godzilla


The first thought that popped into my head after reading that was "Doesn't that make the 'Godzilla' theme song from the old cartoon a Finnish hymn?", wandered right into "Mortal Kombat" territory, and realized that, perhaps, I should cut back on the memes a bit.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
dov5cor25da49.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
GoldDude
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

6nome: [Fark user image 425x334]



That's a fusion bomb, you insensitive clod!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hardly surprising since we treat the Earth like a dumpster.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

aungen: ColonelCathcart: FormlessOne: ZAZ: The inferred source location includes the site of that nuclear accident last year. (Wikipedia: Nyonoksa radiation accident)

...wow. I vaguely remember hearing about an accident, but I didn't read up on the details. This bit's creepy AF:

According to an unnamed medical worker, two injured by the explosion died of radiation sickness en route from Arkhangelsk Regional Clinical Hospital (AOKB) (Russian: Архангельской областной клинической больнице (АОКБ)) to treatment in Moscow.

That's death by radiation sickness in a matter of hours. That's not an "accident" level of exposure, that's "I have been and always shall be your friend," roasted-by-cesium-137 levels of exposure. Dude took more Grays than a gay porn movie written by Whitley Streiber.

If that's true, then yes...death from ARS in hours means you looked at the open core of Chernobyl level exposure:

[Fark user image image 419x750]

/if what they're saying is true, it's bad
//many of the guys in Chernobyl that died "soon" lived for a few weeks, not hours...jesud

You know, "I hugged the elephants foot," with an engraved marble pic of the event would be pretty rad, as a way to go out.


I see what you did there.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

aungen: ColonelCathcart: FormlessOne: ZAZ: The inferred source location includes the site of that nuclear accident last year. (Wikipedia: Nyonoksa radiation accident)

...wow. I vaguely remember hearing about an accident, but I didn't read up on the details. This bit's creepy AF:

According to an unnamed medical worker, two injured by the explosion died of radiation sickness en route from Arkhangelsk Regional Clinical Hospital (AOKB) (Russian: Архангельской областной клинической больнице (АОКБ)) to treatment in Moscow.

That's death by radiation sickness in a matter of hours. That's not an "accident" level of exposure, that's "I have been and always shall be your friend," roasted-by-cesium-137 levels of exposure. Dude took more Grays than a gay porn movie written by Whitley Streiber.

If that's true, then yes...death from ARS in hours means you looked at the open core of Chernobyl level exposure:

[Fark user image image 419x750]

/if what they're saying is true, it's bad
//many of the guys in Chernobyl that died "soon" lived for a few weeks, not hours...jesud

You know, "I hugged the elephants foot," with an engraved marble pic of the event would be pretty rad, as a way to go out.


What you did there. I see it and lol'd.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: 6nome: [Fark user image 425x334]


That's a fusion bomb, you insensitive clod!


Well, those use a fission trigger, so he's technically correct...
 
