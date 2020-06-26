 Skip to content
 
(Reno Gazette-Journal)   Las Vegas police: "You want our body cam footage? Sure. That'll be $280/hr"   (rgj.com) divider line
34
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No problem.

My receiver fee is $290/hr.
 
Hanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
$290 is actually a pretty good rate for Vegas
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Seems like the state legislature should pass a law that any such fees go into general-fund of the municipality, county, or the state.  The police departments should not be in the business of funding themselves through fees, their budgets should come solely from the civilian/legislative budget processes.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Colour me absolutely farking shocked that the police are pushing back HARD on any form of transparency.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.

Thanks bootlicks
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Seems like the state legislature should pass a law that any such fees go into general-fund of the municipality, county, or the state.  The police departments should not be in the business of funding themselves through fees, their budgets should come solely from the civilian/legislative budget processes.


Seems to me like the citizens should already own that footage.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Small price to pay for a million dollar lawsuit.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: TWX: Seems like the state legislature should pass a law that any such fees go into general-fund of the municipality, county, or the state.  The police departments should not be in the business of funding themselves through fees, their budgets should come solely from the civilian/legislative budget processes.

Seems to me like the citizens should already own that footage.


This
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The absolute balls on these pigs, eh?

DerAppie [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: TWX: Seems like the state legislature should pass a law that any such fees go into general-fund of the municipality, county, or the state.  The police departments should not be in the business of funding themselves through fees, their budgets should come solely from the civilian/legislative budget processes.

Seems to me like the citizens should already own that footage.


Going by tfa, it isn't that they don't already own the footaga. It is that someone has to spend 4 hours to scrub faces etc of random bystanders from the footage.
 
puffy999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"One hour of video is four hours of work,"

So it's $50/hour to blur facea? I can jack off for free.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LVMPD is still probably pissed about that story from a few years back when the LV Sun newspaper did this massive in-depth story about cops who would constantly shoot unarmed suspects. They tried deterring the story by declining to provide anything under FoIA and saying it would be over $12,000 to provide all the archived paperwork the reporters wanted. A great chilling effect until the paper decides to pay the fees, and the story pushes ahead.

puffy999
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: The absolute balls on these pigs, eh?

NSFW


HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Colour me absolutely farking shocked that the police are pushing back HARD on any form of transparency.


If they don't they know a lot of them would/should be in jail.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not that FOIA requests are without expense, but I wonder about that.
 
puffy999
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This isn't that hard, we don't need all police footage released to the public, we just need it so that any *request* police footage is released to the public.  If your officer drove around on patrol eating donuts all day and had 1 mundane traffic stop, sweet, we'll probably never request that.

But your boy who shot someone innocent in a no-knock raid? You're damn right that better come out to the public and pronto after a request. That you might need to "scrub" for faces, but really, all of it should be released unfiltered.

If a civilian can walk around and release footage from being next to the cop, then the cop can too, because... HE'S ALSO A CIVILIAN.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm trying to figure out how one hour of footage requires four hours of work and the only explanation I can come up with is outright fraud.

Or are they counting the time it takes to review the footage and remove anything that makes the police look bad?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: That you might need to "scrub" for faces, but really, all of it should be released unfiltered.


Not if the interaction occurred in public as there is no expectation of privacy.  Also, for video requested for legal purposes, scrubbing could be considered tampering with evidence.
 
Abacus9
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

aagrajag: The absolute balls on these pigs, eh?

NSFW


puffy999
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: HerptheDerp: That you might need to "scrub" for faces, but really, all of it should be released unfiltered.

Not if the interaction occurred in public as there is no expectation of privacy.  Also, for video requested for legal purposes, scrubbing could be considered tampering with evidence.


I just searched a video posted in another thread to hear a statement that was quoted by a famous person. The video was about an hour long. I found the part I was looking for in under 5 minutes by clicking around the video and listening to topics of conversation.

Searching through police interactions would take far less time than what I was doing, PARTICULARLY if the police are documenting things correctly.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DerAppie: propasaurus: TWX: Seems like the state legislature should pass a law that any such fees go into general-fund of the municipality, county, or the state.  The police departments should not be in the business of funding themselves through fees, their budgets should come solely from the civilian/legislative budget processes.

Seems to me like the citizens should already own that footage.

Going by tfa, it isn't that they don't already own the footaga. It is that someone has to spend 4 hours to scrub faces etc of random bystanders from the footage.


Someone who is already paid to bed there anyways and as such incurs no additional cost in performing their duties.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That single hour of them abusing you for your lawsuit will be worth the money.
 
