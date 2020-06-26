 Skip to content
(Lincoln Journal Star)   It won't be the same without Harry Anderson   (journalstar.com) divider line
15
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"..and marijuana-related charges.'


*eyeroll*
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"People were required to have their temperature checked as they entered the courthouse..."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
...actually, "Night Court" might just be a reboot that would work with a different zany cast of characters (and possibly a drop in from a few originals every now and then.  Get the guy who runs "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" to run it, and I could see the possibilities.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
$50 fine and time served!

/I thought this was going to be a RIP thread
 
radiosteele [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"We ate the Necco wafers....."
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

McGrits: $50 fine and time served!

/I thought this was going to be a RIP thread


Harry died a few years ago.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

IlGreven: ...actually, "Night Court" might just be a reboot that would work with a different zany cast of characters (and possibly a drop in from a few originals every now and then.  Get the guy who runs "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" to run it, and I could see the possibilities.


I think their all dead.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

IlGreven: McGrits: $50 fine and time served!

/I thought this was going to be a RIP thread

Harry died a few years ago.


What? Noooooooooooo
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: IlGreven: ...actually, "Night Court" might just be a reboot that would work with a different zany cast of characters (and possibly a drop in from a few originals every now and then.  Get the guy who runs "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" to run it, and I could see the possibilities.

I think their all dead.


Markie Post is still alive, if 69 years old.
Richard Moll is 77.
John Laroquette is 72.
Charles Robinson is 74,
Marsha Warfield is 66.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Alphax: .

I think their all dead.

Markie Post is still alive, if 69 years old.
Richard Moll is 77.
John Laroquette is 72.
Charles Robinson is 74,
Marsha Warfield is 66.


Markie Post: glad she's alive. That hair cut needs to RIP. 
Richard Moll is 77 odd, I would have bet money he has passed. Mandela effect? 
John Laroquette: my bad confused him with Larry Hagman.

Charles Robinson is 74. Omg I'm so glad he's still here. 
Marsha Warfield is 66 wow. Odd. Maybe I confused her with Selma Diamond . I recall a tribute. But, since it was both in the clip, I took wrong.

So only Harry? WTF. Cool. (From main cast) would have said no. Hum.

Thx
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Alphax: waxbeans: IlGreven: ...actually, "Night Court" might just be a reboot that would work with a different zany cast of characters (and possibly a drop in from a few originals every now and then.  Get the guy who runs "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" to run it, and I could see the possibilities.

I think their all dead.

Markie Post is still alive, if 69 years old.
Richard Moll is 77.
John Laroquette is 72.
Charles Robinson is 74,
Marsha Warfield is 66.


So about most Farkers' age?

/runs
//well, scuffles
///kidding, I'm sure I can run..if I tried any time soon enough
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Alphax: waxbeans: IlGreven: ...actually, "Night Court" might just be a reboot that would work with a different zany cast of characters (and possibly a drop in from a few originals every now and then.  Get the guy who runs "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" to run it, and I could see the possibilities.

I think their all dead.

Markie Post is still alive, if 69 years old.
Richard Moll is 77.
John Laroquette is 72.
Charles Robinson is 74,
Marsha Warfield is 66.

So about most Farkers' age?

/runs
//well, scuffles
///kidding, I'm sure I can run..if I tried any time soon enough


Oh wow
420 years of life
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: So only Harry? WTF. Cool. (From main cast) would have said no. Hum.


Well, Marsha replaced 2 old women bailiffs who died during the show, in 1985 and 1986, respectively.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
AFTA, courts are intimidating enough without facing Judge Dredd.

/twice
//another two times as witness
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Alphax: waxbeans: So only Harry? WTF. Cool. (From main cast) would have said no. Hum.

Well, Marsha replaced 2 old women bailiffs who died during the show, in 1985 and 1986, respectively.


😲😔
 
