(Mirror.co.uk)   Genuine UFO photographs - well, that proves it. The aliens are obviously here, just flying around mocking us
22
    Alien abduction, Unidentified flying object, Flying saucer, Mr Bernatowicz, Tree, genuine object, former RAF man Mr Gleave, pictures of the scene  
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Why do all "flying saucer" photos have the same object in them?  Why do they all look manipulated?
Most importantly, why do people want to believe in this?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Talk about your retro UFOs. That one seems to date to about 1952. Who is building 1950s UFOs in the age of colour photography and cellphones?
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"The UFO is reported to have made a strange sound as it rubbed against the top of the tree"

Yeah, those alien pilots totally can't help rubbing up against trees.

And Mr Gleave believes the pictures have not been photoshopped or tampered with and the UFO is a genuine object hovering around 200ft off the ground.

Well that can't be a drone.  Only goes 200 ft high and the horizontal prop buzzing against the tree branches. Must be an extraterrestrial craft with intelligent life at the helm.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Looks like the old Billy Meier hoax photos.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The U stands for Unidentified.  It does not stand for "Extraterrestrial".
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Raymond Perjurytrap: "The UFO is reported to have made a strange sound as it rubbed against the top of the tree"

Yeah, those alien pilots totally can't help rubbing up against trees.

And Mr Gleave believes the pictures have not been photoshopped or tampered with and the UFO is a genuine object hovering around 200ft off the ground.

Well that can't be a drone.  Only goes 200 ft high and the horizontal prop buzzing against the tree branches. Must be an extraterrestrial craft with intelligent life at the helm.


Aliens are crashing on Earth all the time. They mastered interstellar technology and antigravity, but they just can't seem to stop falling out of the sky.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If there even are aliens that didn't blow up their planet, the last thing they'd do would be reveal themselves to us. Any scientist worth his weight in salt would never risk blowing their cover and contaminating another wod.--especially when it comes to a highly sensitive, primitive society like ours.

/I swear I'm not an alien.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think they sell that at Home Depot.
 
tomasso [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those must be some tiny little aliens.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Very retro, I like it. An old school 1950's style fake.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all carry decent quality cameras around with us at all times. You'd thinks someone would have gotten a good shot by now.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could only view one of the photos.  Was the UFO behind the bird?
 
Solid Muldoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks just like the light fixture hanging in my kitchen
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Raymond Perjurytrap: "The UFO is reported to have made a strange sound as it rubbed against the top of the tree"

Yeah, those alien pilots totally can't help rubbing up against trees.


Difficulty maintaining altitude is a common occurrence when your craft has a broken interocitor.
 
crinz83
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
yes, but was it easy to assemble?

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Raymond Perjurytrap: "The UFO is reported to have made a strange sound as it rubbed against the top of the tree"

Yeah, those alien pilots totally can't help rubbing up against trees.

And Mr Gleave believes the pictures have not been photoshopped or tampered with and the UFO is a genuine object hovering around 200ft off the ground.

Well that can't be a drone.  Only goes 200 ft high and the horizontal prop buzzing against the tree branches. Must be an extraterrestrial craft with intelligent life at the helm.


I can't believe you're being skeptical. That thing must be two, maybe even two and a half feet wide. Who could build a drone that big? Impossible.
 
chawco
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Those are some teeny tiny aliens flying that thing. I'd like to meet them I bet they're cute little dudes...
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm unconvinced until some beer drinker weighs in.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

syrynxx: The U stands for Unidentified.  It does not stand for "Extraterrestrial".


That thing is unidentified in the same sense that this bird is:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Do you know precisely what kind of bird that is? Nah. Do I know? Nah. Some sort of little brown job, it's a passerine, beyond that who knows, you've got to be like Birdwatcher Level 9000 to have any idea how to distinguish it from the hundreds of other little brown jobs that look mostly like that. But to call it an unidentified flying object would be a bit misleading, wouldn't it?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pkjun: syrynxx: The U stands for Unidentified.  It does not stand for "Extraterrestrial".

That thing is unidentified in the same sense that this bird is:

[Fark user image 425x318]

Do you know precisely what kind of bird that is? Nah. Do I know? Nah. Some sort of little brown job, it's a passerine, beyond that who knows, you've got to be like Birdwatcher Level 9000 to have any idea how to distinguish it from the hundreds of other little brown jobs that look mostly like that. But to call it an unidentified flying object would be a bit misleading, wouldn't it?


Also, its not flying.
 
dready zim
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"the mighty ships tore across the empty wastes of space and finally dived screaming on to the first planet they came across - which happened to be the Earth - where due to a terrible miscalculation of scale the entire battle fleet was accidentally swallowed by a small dog."
 
