(Fark)   You know that 24-Types-of-Libertarian graphic? Fark needs to make one of those for Plague Rats. Just for laughs. So find a graphic and write a description. Enable voting so alternates for the same quality can be voted on. LGT example   (fark.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Template:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
The Hague

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Soon you will all be in prison for this democracy and science and public health!"
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
I also recommend the following, but I'm also not handy enough with graphics:

Blame China

"Now that it's provably someone else's fault, I don't have to do anything."

Lick the Frozen Flagpole

"I say you're all pansies and wusses and science nerds for not infecting yourself.  Did you hear that, pansies!  Nah nah, pansies!"

Superman

"I used to go swimming in God knows what!  I was exposed to everything!  Why do I have to follow the same rules as weaklings?"

Positive Vibes

"You say it has a 5% mortality rate, but what if we call it a 95% survival rate?  See, isn't that much better?"

I Demand to Talk to the Manager of Science

"Frankly I question all of your degrees.  And your studies.  And most of those books.  And globes."

Really Bad at Masks

I breathe oxygen, and with a mask you suffocate on carbon dioxide.  Even this big white one that says 'Target' "

Strict Constructionist

"The constitution doesn't say anything about making me wear masks or gloves or shirts or pants."

All that Symbolism Sure Makes Your Life Hard

This isn't a mask, it's a symbol of control.  Putting it on my face is simply impossible!
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
These are awesome. Fark delivers! With a few minor edits, we've got:

1. The Hague:
"Soon you will all be in prison for this democracy and science and public health!"

2. The Just Evil:
"I just hate everyone for the lulz."

3. The Idiot:
: "What? Me worry?"

4. The Covid-Bro:
"If I'm gonna die, I'm gonna die! YOLO."

5. The Manly Pussy:
"Masks are living in fear!"

6. The Congenial:
"What can I say, I'm just a handshake and hugs person!"

7. The Sweet Summer Hoarder:
"I shoulder checked four old ladies to grab all the toilet paper and every bottle of hand sanitizer

8. The Anti-Vaxxer:
"I'm a blithering idiot. But I'm, like, the best mom ever. Cause nature."

9. The Dow Sacrificer:
"But the stock market!"

10. The Doomed Boomer:
"I don't need to go to Walmart again today, but there's just nothing else to do."

11. The MAGAt:
"Hoax! Deep State! Law and Order!"

12. The Benghazidiot:
"There are 337 million Americans! It's really no big deal if a thousand of us die a day."

13. The Oldy but Goody:
"It's JUST the flu!"

14. The Tired, Stupid Mom:
"Socialization is important, so me and my girls started a playgroup for our kids. No worries,

15. The Republican:
"Die. I want you to die."

16. The China Blamer:
"Now that it's provably someone else's fault, I don't have to do anything."

17. The Frozen Flagpole Licker:
"You're all pansies and wusses and science nerds for not infecting yourself.Did you hear that, pa

18. The Superman:
"I used to go swimming in God knows what! I was exposed to everything!Why do I have to follow the same rules as weaklings?"

19. The Positive Viber:
"You say it has a 5% mortality rate, but what if we call it a 95% survival rate?See, isn't that much better?"

20. The "I Demand to Talk to the Manager of Science":
"Frankly I question all of your degrees. And your studies. And most of those books. And globes."

21. The Really Bad at Masks:
"I breathe oxygen, and with a mask you suffocate on carbon dioxide."

22. The Strict Constructionist:
"The constitution doesn't say anything about making me wear masks or gloves or shirts or pants."

23. The Terribly Inconvenienced:
"This isn't a mask, it's a symbol of control. And you're not the boss of me!"

24. The Jesus Freedumb Guy:
"Masks are the mark of the Beast and the Slave Mind!"

Now we need a cartoon image for each. Anyone? Bueller? Anyone?

Also, please submit any other types you think up.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  

Harlee: These are awesome. Fark delivers! With a few minor edits, we've got:

1. The Hague:
"Soon you will all be in prison for this democracy and science and public health!"


Now that I look at it again, I'd replace "this" with "all this" to avoid ambiguity, something like:

"Soon you will all be in prison for all this science and public health stuff!"

A few more that spring to mind:

Unclear on the concept

"But I do have a mask, right here in my bag!  First I have to cut a breathing hole into it."

The Darwin Fanboy

"We just need everyone to catch this and be done.  That's what we did for polio, right?"

The Gotcha Police

"They keep telling us one thing and then another.  Now they're saying it's no longer May!"

Unable to Process Cause and Effect

"I went for weeks without a mask and I was fine, and then suddenly I got sick, so obviously this is a lot more complicated than people think."

Guess What News Channel I Watch

"I'm so glad the President got rid of the virus, and just in time for Easter/Memorial Day/Election Day"
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

There's really only one type in the end.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
All I can come up with is "Republican who supports marijuana legalization."
 
