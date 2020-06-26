 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Get the mayo out, semi truck collision leaves highway covered in French fries   (winnipeg.ctvnews.ca) divider line
41
•       •       •

41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Darth_Lukecash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
European detected.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Malt vinegar
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Spicy curry ketchup
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mayo? Bleh
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
French Fries in a mix of mayo and ketchup are amazing if you want to eat a bunch of tasty empty calories that will lead you to an early grave
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: French Fries in a mix of mayo and ketchup are amazing if you want to eat a bunch of tasty empty calories that will lead you to an early grave


Fry sauce:

1/2 cup mayo
1/3 cup ketchup
Tsp Pickle juice
Couple dashes of Worcestershire sauce
Couple dashes of paprika

Mix up and dip yer fries.  Yum.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Darth_Lukecash: European detected.


We do that in Canada too, especially Québec.

It's good!
 
zsharon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: [Fark user image image 425x223]


Leaving satisfied.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: French Fries in a mix of mayo and ketchup are amazing if you want to eat a bunch of tasty empty calories that will lead you to an early grave


I like mine with whiskey. Neat.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: French Fries in a mix of mayo and ketchup are amazing if you want to eat a bunch of tasty empty calories that will lead you to an early grave


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miracle Whip > Mayo
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gravy and cheese curds
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Miracle Whip > Mayo


It's not mayo, but it is whipped and squeezed.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do Canadians put mayo in the fridge or leave it in the cupboard so it's room temperature?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...did not mean to hit Add Comment yet while I workshopped the troll post. Oh well. Here we go
 
Krieghund
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They had to get a special unit from California to work the accident:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abacus9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chili and cheese, and a bunch of hot sauce. If you don't have chili and cheese, just the hot sauce but dip in a 50/50 mix of ketchup and mustard. You're welcome.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mayo? We're gonna need another wall for up north.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mayo & fries is ok, but it's a bit too much for more than a couple bites. Tartar sauce & fries on the other hand - surprisingly good!

But TBH - and I say this as a fat man who had plenty of fries over the years - good fries don't need anything but a little bit of salt. And they need to be HOT.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CARNE ASADA FRIES

Whoa, did I yell that?  I always seem to...
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they rush the casualties to the clinic?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Team Mayo FTW!
Loves me some pomme frites
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You mean ketchup, Subby? Cheese sauce and bleu cheese will work too.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If only a chocolate shake truck had been nearby!!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ranch
 
MBooda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Miracle Whip > Mayo


What's up, Tiger Lily?
Youtube fYnA6_-q4BY
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'll start out by saying I'm not anti Winnepeg. I had a lot of fun there -- met a lot of cool people there and learned how to dance there! Winnipeg's cool in my book, but it's kinda' an ugly city.

I'm pro Belgian fries -- piping hot in a paper cup -- plenty of grease running down your sleeve as you stumble through cobblestone streets on lazy drunken nights.

Ketchup & mayonnaise* both, you heathens.

*WTF is up with Belgian mayonnaise? Its not sweet enough to be Miraclewhip, but it's too runny to be mayonnaise? It's almost enough to go on a tangent about.

Still, Belgian fries in Bruges...
 
mcmnky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Miracle Whip > Mayo


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abacus9
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The best fries I ever had were at this bar called Scorcher's. I've only seen this place in Ohio, two different locations. Scorcher's fries with Wicked Sauce, and some sliders on the side. Wish they had one in Michigan.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Ranch


Sour Cream
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: Mayo & fries is ok, but it's a bit too much for more than a couple bites. Tartar sauce & fries on the other hand - surprisingly good!

But TBH - and I say this as a fat man who had plenty of fries over the years - good fries don't need anything but a little bit of salt. And they need to be HOT.


You realize tartar sauce is just mayo plus relish, right?
 
Darth_Lukecash [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Darth_Lukecash: European detected.

We do that in Canada too, especially Québec.

It's good!


Worse than Europeans: Faux French.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Half mayo, half ketchup.
Especially good with chick fil a waffle fries.
 
keldaria
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Meh, personally I like a little French Fries with my salt.

/Yes I said that right,
//Yes I know it's not healthy.
///2020 sucks, so I'll eat whatever I like until 2021 to help keep me sane.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Miss Stein: syrynxx: French Fries in a mix of mayo and ketchup are amazing if you want to eat a bunch of tasty empty calories that will lead you to an early grave

Fry sauce:

1/2 cup mayo
1/3 cup ketchup
Tsp Pickle juice
Couple dashes of Worcestershire sauce
Couple dashes of paprika

Mix up and dip yer fries.  Yum.


Needs ghost pepper
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Half mayo, half ketchup.
Especially good with chick fil a waffle fries.


Chick-fil-A is the devil and not in a good way
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

keldaria: Meh, personally I like a little French Fries with my salt.

/Yes I said that right,
//Yes I know it's not healthy.
///2020 sucks, so I'll eat whatever I like until 2021 to help keep me sane.


Sounds like you should have some french fries fried in duck fat
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Mayonnaise does not belong on fries end of storymayonnaise does not belong on fries end of story
 
