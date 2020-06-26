 Skip to content
 
(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   You know that student loan forgiveness policy thing..yeah, about that
26
    Barack Obama, Democratic Party, President of the United States, Debt, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, House Democrats, United States presidential election, 2008, Education Department's tough policy  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Republicans again endorse and vote for fraud for profit by the their kind of people.
The republicans truly are the party for fraud and corruption in addition to racism.
 
ElvisThroop [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

eurotrader: Republicans again endorse and vote for fraud for profit by the their kind of people.
The republicans truly are the party for fraud and corruption in addition to racism.


So they're branching out?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Keeping the public dumb, gullible and poor.  Republican voter base maintenance 101.

Vote accordingly in November.
 
rotsky [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Real life Scott's Tots.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is Betsy's face with a heavy amount of makeup?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is there an article not hidden behind a beggar's wall that shows up even in incognito mode?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ElvisThroop: eurotrader: Republicans again endorse and vote for fraud for profit by the their kind of people.
The republicans truly are the party for fraud and corruption in addition to racism.

So they're branching out?


Sounds par for the course to me.
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You took the loan, now you to get pay it off.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Debt release is more a Putin thing.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That should make for some helpful campaign ads.
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I doubt a man as dedicated to higher education as Donald Trump would want to make things more difficult for those stuck with crippling student loan debt.

cdn.studyinternational.comView Full Size
 
OptimusPrime920
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pedrop357: You took the loan, now you to get pay it off.


Didn't read the article, did you?

Or are you for allowing fraud to stand?
 
joker420
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They should have taken the time to get a government loan.
 
puffy999
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Can Rapepublicans act like adults ever?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Is Betsy's face with a heavy amount of makeup?


Looks like she's been using the dickweed's tanning machine.
 
OptimusPrime920
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

joker420: They should have taken the time to get a government loan.


Should that matter in instances of fraud?
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Is Betsy's face with a heavy amount of makeup?


no, that's a baboon's ass. Betsy couldn't make the photo shoot that day.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pedrop357: You took the loan, now you to get pay it off.


I mean why not forgive my house and car loan while we're at it? And that money I borrowed from my brother when I was 11. I shouldn't have to pay that 5 bucks back.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MythDragon: pedrop357: You took the loan, now you to get pay it off.

I mean why not forgive my house and car loan while we're at it? And that money I borrowed from my brother when I was 11. I shouldn't have to pay that 5 bucks back.


You mean like declaring bankruptcy for people that hit rock bottom?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pedrop357: You took the loan, now you to get pay it off.


I don't support simply forgiving the loan, but I'm all for freezing the interest under the right circumstances.

Unless the degree is in womyn's studies. For that, double the interest rate.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pedrop357: You took the loan, now you to get pay it off.


🙄

Says the house flipper that walked away from there upside down mortgages
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Is Betsy's face with a heavy amount of makeup?


If they averaged the color of her makeup with Trump's, it might actually look human.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: MythDragon: pedrop357: You took the loan, now you to get pay it off.

I mean why not forgive my house and car loan while we're at it? And that money I borrowed from my brother when I was 11. I shouldn't have to pay that 5 bucks back.

You mean like declaring bankruptcy for people that hit rock bottom?


I predict that the future will bring many bankruptcies across the nation. Rock bottom is going to welcome any and all.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why is this 'democrats failed to override' instead of 'republicans succeeded in blocking an override'?

The problem here is republicans.
 
