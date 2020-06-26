 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitch.tv)   8pm Eastern It's the Fark Friday Livestream - and tonight it's Quiplash: Drew vs potentially YOU if can type the code in fast enough. Come join us and watch his score drop as he drinks   (twitch.tv) divider line
10
    More: Live, Twitch  
•       •       •

67 clicks; posted to Main » and Podcast » on 26 Jun 2020 at 7:18 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This should be interesting, especially if Drew has just started a new box 'o wine.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
(Heavy Breathing Cat) Has been breathing really heavy all day over this.

Fark user imageView Full Size


YOU NEED TO EAT MORE VEGETABLES!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
LET'S DO THIS!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: This should be interesting, especially if Drew has just started a new box 'o wine.


Not so much if it's the second new box 'o wine.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: LET'S DO THIS!


EVERYONE SHOULD BE SHOUTING!!!!!!1!!!!ELEVEN~!!!!1
 
gregz18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've won before - we'll see if I'm paying attention to what time it is when this round comes along.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Destructor: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: LET'S DO THIS!

EVERYONE SHOULD BE SHOUTING!!!!!!1!!!!ELEVEN~!!!!1


FARK YEAH BROTHER AND/OR SISTER. CAPS OUT IS CRUISE CONTROL FOR COOL!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
LKBNI
UHSOA
KJBHD
DJHOS
NCIEA

Okay. I've warmed up for typing codes.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That was fun. I don't think I want to play as one of the players yet, though. I'll just lurk in the audience shouting out answers. My typing is a bit slow at times and my computer is too slow for full-on multi-tasking on social media sites. The desktop gave up after the last install of Apple whatzit.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.