(NYPost)   Head of Church of England: Maybe we should reconsider that whole "white Jesus" thing   (nypost.com) divider line
5
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'll just leave this here:

Jesus is not Jesus
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Maybe it's because I'm catholic but Jesus is always depicted as vaguely Mediterranean.

/Yes I know typical depictions are specifically based of a Borghese. But he's Italian. Vaguely med.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Are You Drinkin' With Me Jesus? - Jello Biafra & Mojo Nixon
Youtube 3rcyAF4lz04

Nsfw
 
