(Fox News)   New Lamborghini goes from zero to zero in twenty minutes   (foxnews.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I fully expected to read how the driver did it but hey, refreshingly, not driver's fault.

I've never seen the posts deployed before, neato.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know someone who drove into a parked car on their way home from a dealership in their new BMW. Stereotypes exist for a reason.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🤣
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel badly for the vehicle, but LOL at the idea of the weeping numpty owner.

You'll get another supercar, FFS, fancy lad.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never brake-check a white-van man. It's their company's van, they don't care if they 'cut you off'. Especially if you drive a Lambo.
 
Uranus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
errr....It broke down before it got hit, so he actually bought a 300K garden sculpture...
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope it gets fixed.
I REALLY hope the company/dealership replace the car and take the smashed one. What kind of new car breaks down minutes after leaving the showroom?!
Did they not fill the oil? Forgot to take out some of the stuff they put to preserve the car until it gets sold?
I'd like more info on WHY it broke down.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It died before it was run into.

Lamborghini  lifetime: 20 minutes

Any Lambo experts out there know if this is more or less than usual between breakdowns?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Add me to the list of people who assumed the driver drove like an idiot into a wall.  What actually happened surprised the hell out of me.

You would think $300,000 would pay for some decent quality assurance.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll buff right out.

Seriously, just sell it to Samcrac
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You ever hear the old saying that a new car depreciates the minute you drive it off the lot?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I fully expected to read how the driver did it but hey, refreshingly, not driver's fault.

I've never seen the posts deployed before, neato.


Yeah...  I'm guessing the owner stalled it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I accidentally smashed the automatic tail gate on my SUV just three months after I bought it.

I was telling the auto body manager guy how embarrassing it was to have made this stupid mistake.

He says, "Hey man, it was an accident. They happen. Hell, three times in my 20.years here, I've had a client pick up their just repaired vehicle and pull out of our parking lot into traffic and get into another accident right there. You can't make it up."
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SwiftFox: It died before it was run into.

Lamborghini  lifetime: 20 minutes

Any Lambo experts out there know if this is more or less than usual between breakdowns?


The new ones are very reliable and parts aren't as expensive as you'd think.  Who cares if the clutch is $1/mile.

The fireside Ferrari/Lambos are usually associated with owners sharing how loud it can get at idle by bouncing it off the rev limiter.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lamborhini poop
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
paulleah [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I hope it gets fixed.
I REALLY hope the company/dealership replace the car and take the smashed one. What kind of new car breaks down minutes after leaving the showroom?!
Did they not fill the oil? Forgot to take out some of the stuff they put to preserve the car until it gets sold?
I'd like more info on WHY it broke down.


Supercars do. I have owned dozens of cars, but Italian and German cars are extremely unreliable.  I have friends with Labos and Ferrari's.... they are crap. Fat, but it's a crapshoot if they will start and a lottery if it will get you home. I had similar issues with a Mercedes and my Porsche.

Japanese and Korean cars are generally extremely reliable and well-built.

American cars are poorly built, but are very reliable.

All generalizations, but close to fact.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ah, yes Fox News. Where I get all my supercar news. Why are the cop cars neon purple and green?
 
