(CNN)   Bill Gates: No more overseas vacations or sporting events until 80 percent of you take my vaccine   (cnn.com) divider line
    Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Melinda Gates, Bill Gates, Sanjay Gupta, Smallpox, CNN, Vaccination, Infectious disease  
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, subby. Which part of that is asinine?  Please show your work.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we wait until he develops and releases Vaccine XP first?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asinine? Really?

Also, if antibodies only protect for a couple of months as they think, a vaccine ain't gonna help that much.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Asinine? Really?

Also, if antibodies only protect for a couple of months as they think, a vaccine ain't gonna help that much.


The "antibodies are only good for a couple months" thing is based on a single, small sample size, non peer reviewed study from China.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK QAnon, back to your hole....
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How we gonna do that with Microsoft closing down all its stores?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Asinine? Really?

Also, if antibodies only protect for a couple of months as they think, a vaccine ain't gonna help that much.


Duh, update patches.
 
puffy999
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: Can we wait until he develops and releases Vaccine XP first?


Yeah but then we'll soon have Vaccine Vista... God forbid.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No more over seas vacations at all.  There will be another virus that becomes a pandemic.  Not just covid19.  So, to save lives, we must demand all people stay home.  We can exchange information over the internet.  Allow a small contingent of randomized people to travel abroad for genetic diversity.  Or we just ship gametes to other countries for genetic diversity.  problem solved.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait for the inevitable "Bill Gates gave me the vaccine without my permission over 5G!" nonsense
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pffft. We all know that they've had a covid-19 vaccine for months. They haven't released it because their scientists haven't figured out how to make it cause autism yet.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fuzzybacchus: OK QAnon, back to your hole....


Welcome to NuNuFark
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: The "antibodies are only good for a couple months" thing is based on a single, small sample size, non peer reviewed study from China


Really? Oh, whew. For some reason, I thought I saw it in a legit journal.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohhh, Mister Smarty Pants over here thinks HE knows what's best just 'cause he's the richest man on the planet, eh?!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trerro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thankfully, he's only making factories that produce it, not actually developing it. I don't want my immune system to bluescreen.
 
LessO2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What Bill Gates vaccine?  He's the one who has been readying for mass production once some third party comes up with the vaccine.  What the fark is wrong with that?
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby is a mouth breather.

/let's all point and laugh
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Some people almost feel like it's a political thing which is unfortunate," he added, something he says he didn't expect in America.

What country has Gates been living in the past 4 decades?

Anything and everything gets turned into a farking political/culture war issue.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice green subby.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deal.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: FlashHarry: Asinine? Really?

Also, if antibodies only protect for a couple of months as they think, a vaccine ain't gonna help that much.

The "antibodies are only good for a couple months" thing is based on a single, small sample size, non peer reviewed study from China.


So about the same protection as the flu vaccine.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well how else are they supposed to inject the RFID chip that contains the Mark of the Beast into the population?
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LessO2: What Bill Gates vaccine?  He's the one who has been readying for mass production once some third party comes up with the vaccine. What the fark is wrong with that?


That's what he wants you to believe.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LessO2: What Bill Gates vaccine?  He's the one who has been readying for mass production once some third party comes up with the vaccine.  What the fark is wrong with that?


Some people just want a boogie-man?

Personally I dispise Windows as much as any other developer, but I just choose not to use it.

As for the rest, yup, shiat will be in some form of lockdown until there is a vacine, or a lot of people are going to die.  Hell, Europe is considering a travel ban to the US because you've farked the pony so hard.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: NeoCortex42: The "antibodies are only good for a couple months" thing is based on a single, small sample size, non peer reviewed study from China

Really? Oh, whew. For some reason, I thought I saw it in a legit journal.


I mean it's possible. But every green we've had about it on Fark, which seems to happen a couple times a week, all go back to the same unreliable study.

It's definitely possible there's been an actual study that just hasn't shown up here yet.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know the other R word is verboten on FARK, but how about reQard? Is that OK?

(I know some mods get pissy about Qt_rd. Don't get why.)
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: I know the other R word is verboten on FARK, but how about reQard? Is that OK?

(I know some mods get pissy about Qt_rd. Don't get why.)


you answered your own question
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
subby is one of those "Gates patented the virus" and "the vaccine is the mark of the beast" types I see
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: I can't wait for the inevitable "Bill Gates gave me the vaccine without my permission over 5G!" nonsense


Do your research, man.  The vaccine implants a nanochip that receives control signals over 5G.  It's powered from a mixture of blood glucose and traces of exotic molecules from GMOs and chemtrails.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: I know the other R word is verboten on FARK, but how about reQard? Is that OK?

(I know some mods get pissy about Qt_rd. Don't get why.)


Correct nomenclature is nutjob. For example
Fark user image
 
LessO2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: Personally I dispise Windows as much as any other developer, but I just choose not to use it.


WTF does software choice have to do with eradicating Covid-19?  He's not even a board member at MSFT anymore.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know misleading and trolly headlines are a proud Fark tradition -- I've been here a very, VERY long time now -- but this one is pretty irresponsible, given the situation.

Thumbs down, man. Thumbs down.
 
LessO2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: subby is one of those "Gates patented the virus" and "the vaccine is the mark of the beast" types I see


And a likely 5G truther.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not *his* vaccine, it's *a* vaccine he's behind.

And nowhere in the article dies it say what the headline implies.

And if it did it wouldn't be worse than accepting millions of deaths.

In short... Amazing. Everything word just said is... WRONG.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Vaccine 98se comes out there'll be lots of tips for hacking your body registry over at tomshardware.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Asinine? Really?

Also, if antibodies only protect for a couple of months as they think, a vaccine ain't gonna help that much.


No, we could wipe out a disease like this with a vaccine that lasts a couple months. We'd just need to have a plan, and coordinate our efforts.

Plan to get everyone vaccinated in those few months. Even if you can't do it at once, roll it out in big blocks, region by region. It only lives outside the body for a few days. With everyone masked up to reduce transmissability, and a high % of the population immune for months, you can isolate and treat as many sick as you can while it burns itself out with nowhere to go.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Drew layoff moderators?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: FlashHarry: Asinine? Really?

Also, if antibodies only protect for a couple of months as they think, a vaccine ain't gonna help that much.

The "antibodies are only good for a couple months" thing is based on a single, small sample size, non peer reviewed study from China.


I didn't realize Nature had fallen than far.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When sone people die of it, but come back from the afterlife, they'll all tell the same story about a bright blue screen of light
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: Did Drew layoff moderators?


There's one way to find out, try posting some boobies!
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leronlimab.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wrong people are dying.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: The wrong people are dying.


Become the solution you desire.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Okay, subby. Which part of that is asinine?  Please show your work.


I figured the tag was for the headline.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Asinine? Really?

Also, if antibodies only protect for a couple of months as they think, a vaccine ain't gonna help that much.


Except "they" don't think that.

There was one farking study of 37 people that showed this. Multiple other studies of greater than 500 did not show that. Don't spout lies (at worst) or misinformation (at best). Also, antibodies solely aren't tied to efficacy. There these things called T-cells that are kind of "memory" to allow our immune system to respond.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: NeoCortex42: The "antibodies are only good for a couple months" thing is based on a single, small sample size, non peer reviewed study from China

Really? Oh, whew. For some reason, I thought I saw it in a legit journal.


It also appeared in legit journals since March-ish. they've bene consistently reporting on re-infection since Feb. It's just that nobody has figured out why, or how, or who. There are lots of unknowns. I mean, the virus disappears and then comes back 7 days later in the eyeballs, but only the eyeballs, in enough of a viral load to be contagious. When weird shiat like that is involved, the legit journals don't even know what to say.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
skatedrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BGPuppetShot
Youtube ZQcvuftqXFY
Whoever made this video deserves a medal.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right wingers hate Bill Gates because he never sent them their million dollars for forwarding their AOL spam.
 
zzottt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: NeoCortex42: FlashHarry: Asinine? Really?

Also, if antibodies only protect for a couple of months as they think, a vaccine ain't gonna help that much.

The "antibodies are only good for a couple months" thing is based on a single, small sample size, non peer reviewed study from China.

I didn't realize Nature had fallen than far.


Glad someone beat me to it. I have read a few other sources that suggest the same.

COVID-19 isois going to stop when we stop sharing it.

Wear your farking masks and wash your farking hands!
 
