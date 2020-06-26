 Skip to content
(Guardian)   "The so-called cyanide bomb was not the work of some rogue actor or terrorist cell. It had been installed by a federal employee on official business." "The US government put (it) 350ft from my house, and killed my dog and poisoned my child"   (theguardian.com) divider line
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you haven't heard of the US agency that placed the bomb, you're not alone.

Its name is Wildlife Services, and for years it has operated in relative obscurity, with limited oversight from Congress or the American public.

You haven't heard of Wildlife Services? Wow.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In May 2019, DeFazio and Republican congressman Matt Gaetz re-introduced a bill, dubbed "Canyon's Law", that seeks to ban cyanide bombs nationwide.

... What's he doing being a reasonable person? What's in it for him?

/Cleanup of already placed devices is going to be a biatch
//Unless deployment locations are meticulously plotted
///And probably even then.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got to kill. Got to kill topline predators. Got to killllll!
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How is it the assholes who are pushing the government to do this in the first place not being held to account? They also need to be sued into hobo status for this as well.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The so-called cyanide bomb was not the work of some rogue actor or terrorist cell. It had been installed by a federal employee on official business.

Well, now, I wouldn't say that.
Youtube uY9z2b85qcE
 
fusillade762
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Those farks have been a problem here in Oregon for a long time.  Ranchers here get compensated by the government for cattle that get taken by predators but they still have a hard-on for indiscriminate killing.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The same people who biatch and whine about hitting deer while driving are the same ones that say they're entitled to shoot wolves and other predators because they might kill somebody's cow or something. You can't explain that.
 
puffy999
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bootleg: /Cleanup of already placed devices is going to be a biatch


Anyone who put them out there can assume the  farking risk. All of it.
 
puffy999
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh great *he* is going to show up in this thread...
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It was place on her property without her knowledge?  WTF
 
caddisfly
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
For a tiny fraction of the cost of this program Wildlife Services could offer $100 per fresh carcass and no dogs or kids would be poisoned.  I had a very close call hiking in Central Oregon- they are all over federal grazing lands.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: How is it the assholes who are pushing the government to do this in the first place not being held to account?


They're ranchers and farmers. Apparently any unreasonable shiat that a rancher or farmer wants is A-OK by some people.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The House controls the purse. If you can't get a straight answer, CUT OFF THEIR FUNDING!!
 
fiddlehead [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Surely the Trump admin will stop this awful government overreach.

"In December 2019, the Environmental Protection Agency reauthorized the use of cyanide bombs nationwide."

HAHA JK.
 
puffy999
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

caddisfly: For a tiny fraction of the cost of this program Wildlife Services could offer $100 per fresh carcass and no dogs or kids would be poisoned.  I had a very close call hiking in Central Oregon- they are all over federal grazing lands.


I'm curious where you found one? And *what* makes them more noticeable to predators (or dogs)? Are they easy to see?
 
puffy999
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: HypnozombieX: How is it the assholes who are pushing the government to do this in the first place not being held to account?

They're ranchers and farmers. Apparently any unreasonable shiat that a rancher or farmer wants is A-OK by some people.


It is, in fact.

/ranch hands are cool though
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"sodium cyanide"

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bootleg: In May 2019, DeFazio and Republican congressman Matt Gaetz re-introduced a bill, dubbed "Canyon's Law", that seeks to ban cyanide bombs nationwide.

... What's he doing being a reasonable person? What's in it for him?

/Cleanup of already placed devices is going to be a biatch
//Unless deployment locations are meticulously plotted
///And probably even then.


He's co-sponsoring a "Ricin-Bomb" bill for wildlife services to use.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So why are these things not painted bright red and marked with warnings?  Are they afraid coyotes can read?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just government doing what government does. Why is this a problem?
 
MisterLoki
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They kill 1.5 million animals a year.

Source
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

puffy999: Bootleg: /Cleanup of already placed devices is going to be a biatch

Anyone who put them out there can assume the  farking risk. All of it.


I'm not talking risk, I'm talking "We set out 40 or 50 of the bombs in this 100 acres. Somewhere." These things aren't that large and there's a huge amount of space to dig them out of.
 
dracos31
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: So why are these things not painted bright red and marked with warnings?  Are they afraid coyotes can read?


They are probably hoping to score a few hippie kills for bonus points.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The "Agriculture Department" is one of the oldest covers for covert operations in history.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hello daddy!
Hello mom!
du du du du du du CYANIDE BOMB!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As tragic as this family's story is...is it possible it's just a single story of really bad luck? For sure the agency owes them a payout but banning what may a good use of pest control over a single incident seems...foolishly reactionary.

How many people are harmed by these devices every year? Are they they only ones in years? I'd more interested how it effects the local ecosystems.

Maybe a better system design so humans couldn't easily set it off warning signs near the location since animals can't read or a reasement of how close they are placed towards human dwellings.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: So why are these things not painted bright red and marked with warnings?  Are they afraid coyotes can read?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: The "Agriculture Department" is one of the oldest covers for covert operations in history.


See also the treasury department.
 
The Brown Word [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bootleg: puffy999: Bootleg: /Cleanup of already placed devices is going to be a biatch

Anyone who put them out there can assume the  farking risk. All of it.

I'm not talking risk, I'm talking "We set out 40 or 50 of the bombs in this 100 acres. Somewhere." These things aren't that large and there's a huge amount of space to dig them out of.


Then: "Turn in an equal number of spent or loaded canisters to what's on your invoice or you're going to goddamn jail for environmental terrorism."
Failing to keep track of where deadly devices have been placed is completely inexcusable. That's common farking sense. Laying a minefield that goes poof instead of boom should be identically illegal. Maybe while these shiatheels are in prison they can work on training some sniffer rats to do their job for them.
 
puffy999
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bootleg: puffy999: Bootleg: /Cleanup of already placed devices is going to be a biatch

Anyone who put them out there can assume the  farking risk. All of it.

I'm not talking risk, I'm talking "We set out 40 or 50 of the bombs in this 100 acres. Somewhere." These things aren't that large and there's a huge amount of space to dig them out of.


It just takes manpower. If these were good nuggets you'd bet they'd be found.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'll take"things that would cause me to go on a murder rampage" for $500 Alex.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: If you haven't heard of the US agency that placed the bomb, you're not alone.

Its name is Wildlife Services, and for years it has operated in relative obscurity, with limited oversight from Congress or the American public.

You haven't heard of Wildlife Services? Wow.


Californian city slicker here. No farking clue what that agency is.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Deployed along the Mexican border in 3...2...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Bootleg: /Cleanup of already placed devices is going to be a biatch

Just arrest the ceos and congressfolks and wildlife services responsible for this shiat and make them clean it up.

If a bunch of them get poisonned... boohoo
 
