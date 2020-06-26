 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   90% of U.S.-bound cruise ships brought us the coronavirus in early March. Good thing Captain Trump warned us too late   (nytimes.com) divider line
13
    More: Interesting, Cruise ship, Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, cruise ship cabin, Cruise line, Ship, cruise ship of the near future, fewer passengers  
•       •       •

287 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jun 2020 at 8:15 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We are very anxious to get back on board," he said, and he believes he's not alone: "There are people like us who want to do this.... We want to know everything is safe"

70 year old corporate executive.  A regular titan of industry.  That can't wait to spend more time in a floating shopping mall.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another reason why people who take cruises are assholes. Including my dad and his wife.
 
stuffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mugato: Yet another reason why people who take cruises are assholes. Including my dad and his wife.


Bitter much?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"90% of U.S.-bound cruise ships brought us the coronavirus in early March. Good thing Captain Trump warned us too late"

Yeah, too late, like about the end of January. I hate idiotic headlines and anti-Trump supremacists.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There are actually people who would gladly embark on a cruise if the industry restarted tomorrow.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: "90% of U.S.-bound cruise ships brought us the coronavirus in early March. Good thing Captain Trump warned us too late"

Yeah, too late, like about the end of January. I hate idiotic headlines and anti-Trump supremacists.


That'll be a grey #1 highlighting.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: "90% of U.S.-bound cruise ships brought us the coronavirus in early March. Good thing Captain Trump warned us too late"

Yeah, too late, like about the end of January. I hate idiotic headlines and anti-Trump supremacists.


15 cases down to 0 like a miracle.
 
shadow9d9
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: "90% of U.S.-bound cruise ships brought us the coronavirus in early March. Good thing Captain Trump warned us too late"

Yeah, too late, like about the end of January. I hate idiotic headlines and anti-Trump supremacists.


"It is a hoax"- Mid march.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Interesting. The primary source of infection where I live was cruise ships and the primary origin was America. We managed to go Covid-free though. Lockdown for the win!
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Where did the other 10% come from? From the way it is sounding (and as the Canadian government is talking) lockdowns even in February wouldn't have done much without extensive testing which no one had
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Came back from a cruise on Jan 6 docking in Long Beach. We got lucky as hell.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.