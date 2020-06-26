 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Sabre-rattling Greek navy fights back at Turkey's aggression ... by sinking an abandoned warship close to Turkish holiday islands in the Mediterranean. No word yet if decommissioned transport ship was able to fight back   (thesun.ie) divider line
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This happened on Thursday? Obviously the holiday islands in question were Thanksgiving.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I do not see in the article. Was this a Greek ship they towed there to practice on? Or was it a Turkish ship abandoned there? I am guessing a Greek ship.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh, Great! Free coral reef!
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh dear. Where will they bury the survivors?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just let me know when it's time for reconnaissance on Lesbos.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The UN asked "What were you arrested for?" and the Greek Captain said, "Litterin'"

And they all moved away from him in the delegation auditorium, and gave him the hairy eyeball and said all kinds of mean, nasty things, until The Greek Captain added, "And creatin' a nuisance"

And they all came back, shook the Capital's hand, and had a great time in the delegates auditorium talkin' about genocide, child soldiers, father-rapin', all kinds of groovy things that we was talkin', and everything was fine...
 
