(WUSA9)   July will feature a lunar eclipse and duelling meteor showers. Subby adds "Triffids", "Zombies", and "Hellboy" to next month's bingo card   (wusa9.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, Hellboy is a good guy, so if he shows up he can probably help us sort out the other stuff.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby is Jordy Verrill
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going in with Maintenance on the Triffid one. Put me down for 50.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Daddy would have gotten us Uzis.
 
Richelieu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Audrey II not available for comment?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: Well, Hellboy is a good guy, so if he shows up he can probably help us sort out the other stuff.


I believe Subby meant Fornicus, Lord of bondage and pain.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: [Fark user image 298x169]
Daddy would have gotten us Uzis.


damn you...

/guess I'll just throw shoes at hipster zombies
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My money's on hypercane.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Realtalk, that's pretty farkin rad. Happy birthday to me.
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
All I want is one large meteor.

On Mar-a-lago.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Day Of The Triffids is a strange book.

Spoilers!

There's no ending. The guy tells the story of how he keeps on moving from place to place, and then just gives up and says "Here my story from here is told in so and so's account", which is of course fictional and doesn't exist.

/And point of trivia, in the book the Triffids were already here and had been farmed for years. They didn't arrive in a meteor shower. That was the movie version. In the book the meteors made everyone blind, allowing all the farmed Triffids to escape.
 
Valacirca
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think we already hit on Hellboy after Ted Cruz's Twitter spat with Ron Perlman to make him wrestle Jim Jordan.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'll put 5 on triffids, too, I mean, I don't want to lose money, but I'm going to side bet on floods, triffids coming out of the floods, and zombies, that come out of the floods, and can breath underwater. Lower right corner of the card, where it says 'zombies that don't need air' (also good for zombies on the Moon, which will happen).
 
