(NBC San Diego)   Woman who tried to shame Batista now wants some of the GoFundMe raised for barista. Also farts out this gem: "It starts with coffee but it ends with digital certificates and forced vaccinations," thatescalatedquickly.jpg   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
59
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I never threatened him, I just called him out on his actions. I never threatened him and I've received death threats, thousands, it's very upsetting. It's very scary," said Amber Lynn Gilles.

Her refusal to wear a mask in a business' enclosed space is a death threat.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not really warming up to her. Think I'll make a donation to the kid.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I never threatened him, I just called him out on his actions. I never threatened him and I've received death threats, thousands, it's very upsetting. It's very scary," said Amber Lynn Gilles.

And even though you doxxed him on social media in front of all your insane anti-vax friends, that was in no way an attempt to intimidate him or encourage others to threaten him, right?

Oh lady, go fark off and die.
 
Blue_Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a manager of mine was always fond of saying, she can WANT things.
 
Scar4711 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it end with digital certificates?  Because those have been a thing for a while now and I feel like this being the post-end makes a lot of farking sense.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark off Nurglist.
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
 For some reason -- I don't know what, precisely -- for some reason, I just have this notion that this woman may not be sincere in claiming to have a legit medical excuse for not wearing a mask.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"I never threatened him and I've received death threats, thousands, it's very upsetting. It's very scary," "

The "thousands" part is BS.

"For her part, Gilles, who started the incident with her post, said she wants some of the money and is threatening to sue the page creator for defamation and slander. "

This on the other hand is hilarious.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thorpe: "I never threatened him and I've received death threats, thousands, it's very upsetting. It's very scary," "

The "thousands" part is BS.

"For her part, Gilles, who started the incident with her post, said she wants some of the money and is threatening to sue the page creator for defamation and slander. "

This on the other hand is hilarious.


I imagine most of the death threats are, "I hope you die from the 'rona." I would be very surprised is she got even a single, "I'm going to kill you," threat.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fulgencio?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Xanadone: For some reason -- I don't know what, precisely -- for some reason, I just have this notion that this woman may not be sincere in claiming to have a legit medical excuse for not wearing a mask.


IDK about this person but it seems like Harley riders have a problem wearing Covid masks however
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
and it seems like lots of blue collar types don't want to wear Covid masks but if theu're getting paid
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

And I wonder how many would be cool with going for a swim in the Bahamas
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

Or going skiing in Vail
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Gilles, 35, has three children and considers herself an anti-vaxxer. She says face masks are ineffective.
OK , but condoms are.
Stop breeding.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Batista?
 
joker420
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Lol, CA our West Coast Florida.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The bit I am confused about is the GoFundMe page.

Kid still has a job, and has suffered no repercussions, so wtf are people donating money to him?

As for the Karen....  fark her with a punji stake, preferrably a nicely splintered one.
 
dryknife [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Scar4711: [Fark user image 290x174]


Different spelling.

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
dumbandilikeit [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
For shame subby!  You forgot to include her "mark of the beast" comment she tossed in there along with the digital certificates and forced vaccination crap.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dryknife: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 850x570]


*shakes tiny Cuban fist*
 
johnny queso
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

made this for a thread a couple weeks back.  semi-appropriate.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I LOVE HOW STUPID AND SELF-ABSORBED THESE GODDAMN F*CKS ARE I REALLY F*CKING LOVE IT!!!!

/Sigh
//Time to drink
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: The bit I am confused about is the GoFundMe page.

Kid still has a job, and has suffered no repercussions, so wtf are people donating money to him?


You don't get your name mentioned in social media for starting GoFundMes for people lying paralyzed in their own waste in assisted-living homes with no family to visit them.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"I didn't threaten him..."

She literally risked his health, and the health of his friends, co-workers and family, by walking around with her unmasked plague face.
 
vamtngal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

litespeed74: Gilles, 35, has three children and considers herself an anti-vaxxer. She says face masks are ineffective.
OK , but condoms are.
Stop breeding.


Yeah, I read the part that mentioned her crotchfruit and thought to myself, OF COURSE she reproduced. Useless idiots ALWAYS make more useless idiots. The joke is on her when her kids get tetanus or measles. And what's the nonsense about her wanting some of the money from the GoFund? Entitled biatch gotta biatch.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We need an island where we can exile Karens to. Also, fark anti-vaxxers.
 
Kalashinator [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Was fully expecting some Karen being pissed at a former wrestler and harassing a coffee slinger because the dumb twunt can't read.  This woman is actually stupider.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Next time I will wait for cops and bring a medical exemption."

We had a thread about those the other day, I don't think that's going to work well for her.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The entitled biatch even want a chunk of the money
 
BigSquibowski
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: The bit I am confused about is the GoFundMe page.

Kid still has a job, and has suffered no repercussions, so wtf are people donating money to him?

As for the Karen....  fark her with a punji stake, preferrably a nicely splintered one.


Mostly as an F.U. to her and kudos to him for standing up to methany/karen/biatch. 5 bucks each from a lot of like minded people adds up. Also, it wasn't him who set it up.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She went full Karen.  You never go full Karen.
Now, trying to steal the kid's money.  That's Ultra Karen.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

blatz514: Batista?


Some people aren't impressed wih a .247 lifetime BA.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

vamtngal: litespeed74: Gilles, 35, has three children and considers herself an anti-vaxxer. She says face masks are ineffective.
OK , but condoms are.
Stop breeding.

Yeah, I read the part that mentioned her crotchfruit and thought to myself, OF COURSE she reproduced. Useless idiots ALWAYS make more useless idiots. The joke is on her when her kids get tetanus or measles. And what's the nonsense about her wanting some of the money from the GoFund? Entitled biatch gotta biatch.


I was raised by a mentally ill woman. I feel really bad for those children. Where's Dad in all of this?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BigSquibowski: GrogSmash: The bit I am confused about is the GoFundMe page.

Kid still has a job, and has suffered no repercussions, so wtf are people donating money to him?

As for the Karen....  fark her with a punji stake, preferrably a nicely splintered one.

Mostly as an F.U. to her and kudos to him for standing up to methany/karen/biatch. 5 bucks each from a lot of like minded people adds up. Also, it wasn't him who set it up.


Ah, I can live with that.

Hopefully he splits it with his coworkers.  Or pays a mime to follow the twit for a week.
 
BigSquibowski
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: She went full Karen.  You never go full Karen.
Now, trying to steal the kid's money.  That's Ultra Karen.


Boss level karen even, and don't capitalize it-there's nothing proper about karens.
 
caddisfly
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: I'm not really warming up to her. Think I'll make a donation to the kid.


You can start his funeral collection now, kid's probably middle aged already on the anti-vaxxer chart.

/Between this and the Florida gal who ranted about masks the other day, we're overdue for the giant meteor
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Gilles, 35, has three children and considers herself an anti-vaxxer. She says face masks are ineffective.

She's right.  Better get her a ball-gag.
 
Corvus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The problem with this country is we have to treat crazy idiots the same as the sane people.
 
Dakai
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Xanadone: For some reason -- I don't know what, precisely -- for some reason, I just have this notion that this woman may not be sincere in claiming to have a legit medical excuse for not wearing a mask.


No, but I bet that she has a fake card that says she does.
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"I refuse to consider that I'm the problem!" is all I hear from this woman, over and over and over.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
She's doubling down after the backlash from her post?

Me thinks this is not a good idea.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Has she considered not being an insufferable biatch? That would probably keep her out of this type of situation.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Gilles, 35, has three children and considers herself an anti-vaxxer. She says face masks are ineffective.

She's right.  Better get her a ball-gag.


Hey lady, you what is effective? Tubal ligation.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: She's doubling down after the backlash from her post?

Me thinks this is not a good idea.


Unless this is an elaborate con, just to go full tinfoil-hat.

Doubling down keeps the story in the news, increases donations.  After the hubbub dies down, split it three ways.

/And no, I don't believe this to be the case
 
skyotter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Thanks for confirming that it's a mental health issue.

We seriously need better some ANY mental health care in this country.
 
