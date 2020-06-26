 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Britons go on barcrawl so epic Singapore bans them from working in the country ever again. Oh, wait, they broke lockdown to do it? *Subby changes from Cool tag to Dumbass tag*   (bbc.com) divider line
17
17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At least they go out in style there.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's not easy to bar crawl in Singapore.  It's not easy to even get a decent drink.  They don't really approve of alcohol over there.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There are some countries that are just too serious to even consider risky behavior.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Singapore rice noodles is a fantastic dish and I dont care if they're an Americanized abomination.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They were lucky to not be caned.  That is not a place to mess around.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: They were lucky to not be caned.  That is not a place to mess around.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Rock you like a hurried cane.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Marcus Aurelius:

Private clubs are awesome
 
Pert
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It's not easy to bar crawl in Singapore.  It's not easy to even get a decent drink.  They don't really approve of alcohol over there.


Raffles bar?

I had 3 Singapore Slings.

10 years ago.

The sinks in the bathroom were clogged with vomit.
 
morg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That place is the Dubai of Southeast Asia. Looks like a good idea and tons of money, turns out to be a bad idea. Watch yourself if you go there.

That said, I have little doubt that the group in question were behaving badly. Someone from their company should have instructed them on exactly how strict Singapore is. They were lucky just to get kicked out. I'm sure a lawyer from the company facilitated that.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It's not easy to bar crawl in Singapore.  It's not easy to even get a decent drink.  They don't really approve of alcohol over there.


3 bars is not a bar crawl.

At least not in WI it's not.

/why yes I may have a drinking problem
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Marcus Aurelius: It's not easy to bar crawl in Singapore.  It's not easy to even get a decent drink.  They don't really approve of alcohol over there.

3 bars is not a bar crawl.

At least not in WI it's not.

/why yes I may have a drinking problem


A good round of bar golf is at least nine stops.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
born_yesterday:

I once spent a week in Suzhou and hit over 100 bars & clubs

I only know because of pictures
 
Mock26
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Uh, hello, you can get caned for spitting your gum out on the sidewalk! They make droogs look peaceful by comparison! This is one of the last places in the world where you want to go on a bar crawl.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Singapore Ministry of Manpower (MoM) ...

Is this an Onion article?  It feels like it.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pert: Marcus Aurelius: It's not easy to bar crawl in Singapore.  It's not easy to even get a decent drink.  They don't really approve of alcohol over there.

Raffles bar?

I had 3 Singapore Slings.

10 years ago.

The sinks in the bathroom were clogged with vomit.


Well hello, Mr Moneybags

...last time I was there they were about $30 usd each
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"A separate group, an American couple and an Austrian, were also punished for drinking on the same day."

Oh my God - parties have to stagger their drinking out to one person per day?! You monsters.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pert: Raffles bar?


Raffles, there's an American style bar over by the American Embassy, and yeah, private clubs, like you're in God damned Utah or something.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

