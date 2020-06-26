 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Mexico City's Police Chief got a chance to test the bullet-proofing on his SUV as he survives an attack by at least a dozen cartel gunmen who fired "thousands of rounds" from high-powered rifles at him. 2 escort cops and bystander not as lucky   (thehill.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Mexico City, Mexico City's police chief, Constable, Mayor, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, early Friday, police officers, early morning attack  
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
high-caliber rifles

Like a 45/70?  50 BMG?  Most high-power rifle rounds are a smaller caliber than a 9mm.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: high-caliber rifles

Like a 45/70?  50 BMG?  Most high-power rifle rounds are a smaller caliber than a 9mm.


It was a golf gun.  You can tell by the hole in Juan.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He wishes a good guy with a gun had been there to put a stop to it.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: syrynxx: high-caliber rifles

Like a 45/70?  50 BMG?  Most high-power rifle rounds are a smaller caliber than a 9mm.

It was a golf gun.  You can tell by the hole in Juan.


OMG BOOOOOOO!!
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

phrawgh: He wishes a good guy with a gun had been there to put a stop to it.


Mexico is a very polite society, I must say.
 
majestic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
WTF, Mexico? You used to be cool. I can remember some really fun times in Acapulco back in 1990. Sure, you had some corrupt cops trying to scam you out of a couple bucks. I wouldn't even consider going there now. Why can't you get this shiat under any sort of control? My wife's family is all still in Puerto Vallarta and I dearly miss visiting there. Covid aside, I can't imagine going back any time soon.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Scary tag? Kinda feel like an assassination attempt on a country's president warrants the news tag, but that's me.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Scary tag? Kinda feel like an assassination attempt on a country's president warrants the news tag, but that's me.


And my reading comprehension warrants the stupid tag. Nevermind.
 
Theeng [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I do kinda hate the whole "high-powered rifle round" terminology because they use it to make it sound scarier when it's already scary as shiat.

/I wouldn't want a .22 shot at me, let alone thousands of them.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

majestic: WTF, Mexico? You used to be cool. I can remember some really fun times in Acapulco back in 1990. Sure, you had some corrupt cops trying to scam you out of a couple bucks. I wouldn't even consider going there now. Why can't you get this shiat under any sort of control? My wife's family is all still in Puerto Vallarta and I dearly miss visiting there. Covid aside, I can't imagine going back any time soon.


Puerto Vallarta is a lot better than it was in the 1990s. Why are you scared of going there now? The government is pretty hardcore about protecting the tourist zones, Acapulco excluded.
 
rcain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

majestic: WTF, Mexico? You used to be cool. I can remember some really fun times in Acapulco back in 1990. Sure, you had some corrupt cops trying to scam you out of a couple bucks. I wouldn't even consider going there now. Why can't you get this shiat under any sort of control? My wife's family is all still in Puerto Vallarta and I dearly miss visiting there. Covid aside, I can't imagine going back any time soon.


Good! Don't go back. No need for ignorant asses that judge an entire nation based on its problems that have no bearing on you

You have a much higher chance of being killed for $5 by a random mugger or killed by a road raging project manager whose wife just got sole custody of the kids

So don't shiat all over Mexico while living in one of the most violent nations on earth - your blaring white privileged is an ugly look
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They should have a shoot-off with the Bundy Boys. I'd pay to watch on cable TV.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

majestic: WTF, Mexico? You used to be cool. I can remember some really fun times in Acapulco back in 1990. Sure, you had some corrupt cops trying to scam you out of a couple bucks. I wouldn't even consider going there now. Why can't you get this shiat under any sort of control? My wife's family is all still in Puerto Vallarta and I dearly miss visiting there. Covid aside, I can't imagine going back any time soon.


It's hard to get under control when anyone who works to or campaigns on getting it under control consistently gets into 'accidents' like this....
Even more so when the cartels have infiltrated the police forces and the army on top of that, so they tend to know about counter operations before they happen.
 
doceajensen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Holy MIERDA!
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rcain: So don't shiat all over Mexico while living in one of the most violent nations on earth - your blaring white privileged is an ugly look


stunning and brave
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rcain: majestic: WTF, Mexico? You used to be cool. I can remember some really fun times in Acapulco back in 1990. Sure, you had some corrupt cops trying to scam you out of a couple bucks. I wouldn't even consider going there now. Why can't you get this shiat under any sort of control? My wife's family is all still in Puerto Vallarta and I dearly miss visiting there. Covid aside, I can't imagine going back any time soon.

Good! Don't go back. No need for ignorant asses that judge an entire nation based on its problems that have no bearing on you

You have a much higher chance of being killed for $5 by a random mugger or killed by a road raging project manager whose wife just got sole custody of the kids

So don't shiat all over Mexico while living in one of the most violent nations on earth - your blaring white privileged is an ugly look


Mexico is infinitely more dangerous doucher. We all get it, you are an anti-American expat who is basically a hobo nomad, a "global citizen". Mexico is far from a safe place as a whole. They have much much worse problems than the US does despite what ridiculous hyperbole you want to make about the USA.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Video of the event

Clear and Present Danger (3/9) Movie CLIP - Motorcade Ambush (1994) HD
Youtube ZJlmYy-mAZY
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: majestic: WTF, Mexico? You used to be cool. I can remember some really fun times in Acapulco back in 1990. Sure, you had some corrupt cops trying to scam you out of a couple bucks. I wouldn't even consider going there now. Why can't you get this shiat under any sort of control? My wife's family is all still in Puerto Vallarta and I dearly miss visiting there. Covid aside, I can't imagine going back any time soon.

Puerto Vallarta is a lot better than it was in the 1990s. Why are you scared of going there now? The government is pretty hardcore about protecting the tourist zones, Acapulco excluded.


The only thing you're gonna catch in Acapulco is a little STD from the amateurs on the Condesa or the pros in LIPS or Tabares.  CSB I bought a beer in the Hooters there.  It's right on the Condesa.  Two dudes were leering at their waitress who was dressed in a Hooters uniform.  I could look over their shoulder and see bare asses in thongs and topless EYE-talians.  I respectfully mentioned that it was too bad that the Hooters girs didn't dress like that.  One told ne "they are not putas".  Gotta love machismo even when they are probably narcos.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

syrynxx: high-caliber rifles

Like a 45/70?  50 BMG?  Most high-power rifle rounds are a smaller caliber than a 9mm.


According to the pics I saw they absolutely had a Barret 50 BMG.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: syrynxx: high-caliber rifles

Like a 45/70?  50 BMG?  Most high-power rifle rounds are a smaller caliber than a 9mm.

It was a golf gun.  You can tell by the hole in Juan.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ less than a minute ago  

majestic: WTF, Mexico? You used to be cool. I can remember some really fun times in Acapulco back in 1990. Sure, you had some corrupt cops trying to scam you out of a couple bucks. I wouldn't even consider going there now. Why can't you get this shiat under any sort of control? My wife's family is all still in Puerto Vallarta and I dearly miss visiting there. Covid aside, I can't imagine going back any time soon.


Why can't they get their shiat under control?  You might want to have a chat with our politicians and tell them to give up the war on drugs.   As I understand it, the drug trade from Mexico to the United States is where these cartels get most of their money.
 
