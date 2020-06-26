 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Attention peacekeepers. Before having sex in the backseat of your car you may want to cover the UN markings   (bbc.com) divider line
luckyeddie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds as though he was keeping the piece.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now that's what I call uniting nations.
 
puffy999
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
UN
UN I'M IN IN IN IN
UNUNUNUNUN
UUUUUUUUUUUUUUUNNNNNNNNNNNNN
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I hope I'm still having sex in cars when I turn 75.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Come on BBC. Where are the bad stock photos?
It's summer. Have some fun.
 
6nome
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: I hope I'm still having sex in cars when I turn 75.


Probably shouldn't be having sex if you're turning and going 75mph.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Come on BBC. Where are the bad stock photos of what sex may look like?
It's summer. Have some fun.


FTFY
 
nemisonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just order Pronhub to tell Interpol where they are sending the checks for the video.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Did he wore helmet?
 
puffy999
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Staff may be disciplined if they are found to be in breach of conduct rules

Oh fark yeah this is getting hot.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Now that's what I call a bilaterally-agreed to insertion of force.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
F.N.U C.U.N.?
 
Spindle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You're not my supervisor!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Make love, not war.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
SCANDALOUS!  Won't someone think of the children?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is this what the MAGA crowd means when they say fark the UN?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Come on BBC.


Are we not doing phrasing anymore?
 
Kalashinator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's with adults this time, right?
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hey, it's what you do in peace time.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 minute ago  

UncleDirtNap: [Fark user image 400x350]


Did you mean Schwanz?
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

whitroth: Hey, it's what you do in peace time.


Sorry, forgot the required statement from my youth: make love, not war.
 
