(Daily Star)   1. Be a psychic. 2. Fail to predict something. 3. Profit
14
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Psychics are like weathermen. They can be wrong 99/100 of times and everyone is like, "Well, that figures". But they're right once and people are like, "Wow, they know what they're doing".
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a sun lounger in the dark

What the hell was it doing there?!?
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the high days of usenet, on alt.pagan, we decided that *real* psychics call *you*, and tell you your credit card number.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After reading TFA, I'd award her 53.186 British pounds and a warning to be less clumsy and to look where you were you were putting your feet next time.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hotel should just get rid off all furniture, fill in the pool, and lay down a bunch of rubber padding all the ground, and then close of the entire area.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whitroth: Back in the high days of usenet, on alt.pagan, we decided that *real* psychics call *you*, and tell you your credit card number.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"You think it knows where we can score?"
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Psychics are like weathermen. They can be wrong 99/100 of times and everyone is like, "Well, that figures". But they're right once and people are like, "Wow, they know what they're doing".


Except that weather prediction has gotten demonstrably better over time, while psychics are every bit as BS as ever
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whitroth: Back in the high days of usenet, on alt.pagan, we decided that *real* psychics call *you*, and tell you your credit card number.


That, and scammers who already have your details and want you to believe they're psychic and sell you next week's lotto numbers to clean out your bank account AND your credit card.
 
6nome
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You spelled Prophet wrong.

/freaking obvious joke there
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Get a job, Lynn.
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Soon the delusion of control will slip then the real fun will begin

God is an American
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She saw the suckers coming!
 
