(WKRN Nashville)   1-year-old kid in a kennel inside a trailer home. With 8 snakes including a 10-foot boa constrictor. AND 150 to 200 mice. AND 15-20 dogs. AND thousands of roaches and maggots. No, not a double-wide, or Florida
43
    42-year-old Heather Scarbrough, ten-foot boa constrictor, Henry County sheriff, Sheriff Monte Belew  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sadly, I see way too many people living like that as I drive around. Don't know about the kennels and snakes.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You could have stopped at "in a kennel" and it would have been bad enough. But noooooo, they just had to maximize the NOPE factor.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ain't even clicking, don't want to cry today.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our European visitors are important to us.
This site is currently unavailable to visitors from the European Economic Area while we work to ensure your data is protected in accordance with applicable EU laws.

For once, I'm okay with this.
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats.... horrifying. I can't think of another word. When you read the entire article, it all comes together.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the property, the sheriff said his deputies seized 86 chickens and roosters, 56 dogs, ten rabbits, four parakeets, three cats, eight snakes and one pheasant. He added there were also 531 mice, rats and hamsters, as well as a gecko and three sugar gliders.

WT actual F?

Some poor schmo in the sheriff's office or animal control had to count all of that.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Manager: Bobby, I'd like to talk to you about your work performance.... You're distracting your coworkers because you frequently lick your own genitals...

Bobby: that's just how I was raised dude....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The kids first words were "hail hydra"?
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need human breeding permits.  And for the permits to be VERY hard to get.  And for unsactioned human manufacturing to be punished via cannibalism.  Make every person who manufactures an unsanctioned human eat  the last person convicted, and them make the next person eat that person.  Such that we only have one convicted non permitted manufacturer of humans at a time.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to tell a dead baby joke here, but didn't want to be disrespectful. Decided to abort.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Ain't even clicking, don't want to cry today.


Maybe this will cheer you up:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where do you guys keep your toddlers then?
Baby Cage
Youtube -sWMm0UE1AU
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: lindalouwho: Ain't even clicking, don't want to cry today.

Maybe this will cheer you up:

[Fark user image image 850x566]


I dont know what you look like but I'm certain that cat looks like it's owner.
 
Lady J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were the 17 guns okay?...
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: Mock26: lindalouwho: Ain't even clicking, don't want to cry today.

Maybe this will cheer you up:

[Fark user image image 850x566]

I dont know what you look like but I'm certain that cat looks like it's owner.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Grumpy old men need grumpy old cats.
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got 3 cats, 3 dogs, a ball python and a 3 year old kid. Never have had to put my kid in a kennel.

(Except when he wants pretend to be a dog, he loves that)
 
SafetyThird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a partridge in a pear tree!
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Ain't even clicking, don't want to cry today.


man's inhumanity  to humanity is well documented this just another page to add to the file.
No need to review.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, no partridge in a pear tree?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mice were food for the snakes. The snakes were food for the gorillas. But the gorillas didn't freeze to death because of global warming.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: lindalouwho: Ain't even clicking, don't want to cry today.

Maybe this will cheer you up:

[Fark user image 850x566]


That cat has a very eclectic cinema collection.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I prefer mine sealed for freshness.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: What, no partridge in a pear tree?


...It could hold eight kids and four hound dogs
And a piggy we stole from the shed
We didn't get much sleep but we had a lot of fun
On grandma's feather bed...
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: We need human breeding permits.  And for the permits to be VERY hard to get.  And for unsactioned human manufacturing to be punished via cannibalism.  Make every person who manufactures an unsanctioned human eat  the last person convicted, and them make the next person eat that person.  Such that we only have one convicted non permitted manufacturer of humans at a time.


Your newsletter, etc
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, not reading that story. Sorry.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hey, at least daddy didn't eat his eyes.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Jesus farking christ.

You could make an horror movie with that shiat and even then the producers would say : you're going overboard... nobody would be that filthy/insane in real life.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Rescue the dogs, have the adults put down.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That is a crowded kennel.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Trump supporters for sure.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: Hey, at least daddy didn't eat his eyes.


I hate you a little bit right now.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good grief Charlie Brown.
Why?
 
puffy999
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Looks like two addicts/dealers basically taking over the old man's property. I'm almost going to bet he has some mental issues or has been abused (the elderly guy I mean).
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mock26: lindalouwho: Ain't even clicking, don't want to cry today.

Maybe this will cheer you up:

[Fark user image 850x566]


that little tuxedo has quite the film collection.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's farking Tennessee. FFS. It would Florida if Florida weren't.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Diabolic: I was going to tell a dead baby joke here, but didn't want to be disrespectful. Decided to abort.


What's clear on the outside and blue on the inside? A baby in a plastic bag.

What's clear on the outside and green on the inside? Same baby 2 weeks later.
 
Eravior
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Thatguy!1984: I've got 3 cats, 3 dogs, a ball python and a 3 year old kid. Never have had to put my kid in a kennel.

(Except when he wants pretend to be a dog, he loves that)


The snake's 3 feet long, isn't it?
 
Broktun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
From the first picture, it looks like the snakes were in crates.  When I started reading the article, I thought he was like Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark with snakes in the kennel with the kids.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Invalid Litter Dept: Hey, at least daddy didn't eat his eyes.

I hate you a little bit right now.


Me too.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: Sadly, I see way too many people living like that as I drive around. Don't know about the kennels and snakes.


Yep, plenty of that around our area, too (also not knowing about snakes and kennels, hoping, they're not there).
What always amazes me, is seeing people living in a pile of trash, and flying the stars and stripes. Why would you be proud of your country, if that's the way you (have to) live? I get it, there are plenty of people that don't want any part of consumerism and status symbols and what have you, but it doesn't mean you have to live in a garbage dump.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Of course the kid was in a kennel, would you let your child roam free with all those dangerous animals?
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Trump supporters for sure.


You really think people like this bother to vote?
 
