(Washington Post)   A quick question: How can you "lose control" of something that you never had under control in the first place?   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lots of people saw this coming. Control hasn't been so much lost as the leers of control are in the wrong hands.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Article is about Arizona, not Florida.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Article is about Arizona, not Florida.


Six of one, half dozen of the other.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article is about Arizona, but the same thing is happening across the border in California.  They've had more than 25% of their cases in the last week.   Southwest is peaking later than other states for some reason.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the ONLY way we in the US are going to see an end to this is when all of the fundies and the MAGAts are dead from this virus. The truly sad & terrifying part is the number of innocent people these selfish monsters are going drag to Hell with them.
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone with an education saw this coming a long damn while ago...
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, this has been super fun to watch over the past few weeks.
Most of the local online groups I'm a member of are filled with "muh freedoms" and disinformation about oxygen levels, how it really doesn't help, etc.


alex10294
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Looks like the ONLY way we in the US are going to see an end to this is when all of the fundies and the MAGAts are dead from this virus. The truly sad & terrifying part is the number of innocent people these selfish monsters are going drag to Hell with them.


I'd like to see a breakdown of infection rates by political affiliation. So far, non-whites and some big blue cities are the most affected, while the great red expanse is much less affected. Obviously, density has a lot to do with that, but it's not only a bunch of trump voters filling the hospitals.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
holdmybones
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Article is about Arizona, not Florida.


Heh. I came here to compliment that move.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

zombietheclown: Yep, this has been super fun to watch over the past few weeks.
Most of the local online groups I'm a member of are filled with "muh freedoms" and disinformation about oxygen levels, how it really doesn't help, etc.


Add two weeks to each of the following dates and look at that graph!

20th April:
3 June:
Covidiots, covidiots everywhere.
 
Theory Of Null
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Article is about Arizona, not Florida.



Don't all red states suffer from a Florida like mental problem?
 
cautionflag [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nothing to worry about. Guy in charge said it wouldn't survive in the hot weather. It'll die out soon
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
RyansPrivates
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Article is about Arizona, not Florida.


Arizona is the Florida of the desert.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Ambivalence: Article is about Arizona, not Florida.

Heh. I came here to compliment that move.


I kind of like the idea that stupid states all have to share the Florida tag.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I look at the beginning of the unraveling was when Trump visited that Honeywell mask factory.  Ducey pulled out all of the stops including the public restrictions etc.

Stupid people went insane after that, social distancing stopped, and plces reopened without sufficient protection.  Then the infections skyrocketed.
 
SirSigsegV
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Ambivalence: Article is about Arizona, not Florida.

Arizona is the Florida of the desert.


As an Arizonan, I'll have you know that I prefer "The Dry Florida," thank you very much.
 
Theory Of Null
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Prediction: Once case count climbs to around 6 million in the U.S. everyone will know someone who has it. Once it climbs to around 30 million almost everyone will know someone that has died from it.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's all going great. Pence said so today. All those sick people and hospitals filling up are fake news.

Is what Republicans are going to say. Don't bother trying to educate them. The ROI on that is shiatty.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you have a functional brain and a rudimentary grasp of microbiology, you knew this would happen given policies in place in AZ indicating the leadership in that state has neither of the previously mentioned things.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Ambivalence: Article is about Arizona, not Florida.

Arizona is the Florida of the desert.


Don't sell us short.  We are the Australia of the Northern Hemisphere.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: [Fark user image image 320x245]


*Shakes ice cream spoon*
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: [Fark user image image 320x245]


Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But the man who sold the earth told us that we never lost control.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Article is about Arizona, not Florida.


I think the Florida tag pretty much applies to all states anymore.
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: zombietheclown: Yep, this has been super fun to watch over the past few weeks.
Most of the local online groups I'm a member of are filled with "muh freedoms" and disinformation about oxygen levels, how it really doesn't help, etc.


[Fark user image 650x377]

Add two weeks to each of the following dates and look at that graph!

20th April:
[Fark user image 850x528]


3 June:
[Fark user image 850x478]


Covidiots, covidiots everywhere.


What's the difference between the two pictures?

1. The second one is *outside*.
2. Almost all the folks in the pic ARE WEARING MASKS, and there's already a study showing IT MADE A DIFFERENCE, that the protests are *not* the source of spikes.
 
