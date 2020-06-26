 Skip to content
(Twitter)   New York judge rules that the state doesn't have enough coronavirus spread   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Christ.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump appointee?
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Protest requires public gathering. Prayer does not. You can pray in your home, in your car, in your head, all day every day if you want to.

No one banned or restricted prayer. They just restricted indoor gatherings. Cool thing about the protests? They're outdoors. And the people protesting wore masks.

So you antimasker Jesus humpers will surely get sick, and when you have a tube shoved down your throat just remember you can still pray in your head since you'll be without the ability to speak.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Jesus Christ.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In the church of the poison mind...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Many Christian congregations have no lions, bears or elephants. Won't somebody please think of the Christian martyrs?

Meanwhile, the wild animals in our zoos just sleep all day between meals. Only the zoo keepers get to see them tear at a hunk of cow or gnaw at an ice block with mangoes in it.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Jesus did advocate for praying in private.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sensible Religions Inc has gone entirely virtual, except for the Body and Blood of Christ, which is being delivered by my Aunt to shut-ins and senior's residents even as I speak. I bet you didn't know Catholic women can do that despite not having penises.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is largely a christian disease.
 
alex10294
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Butterflew: Protest requires public gathering. Prayer does not. You can pray in your home, in your car, in your head, all day every day if you want to.

No one banned or restricted prayer. They just restricted indoor gatherings. Cool thing about the protests? They're outdoors. And the people protesting wore masks.

So you antimasker Jesus humpers will surely get sick, and when you have a tube shoved down your throat just remember you can still pray in your head since you'll be without the ability to speak.


Many forms of religious expression are done in groups. Communion is the most obvious example. You can also protest at home. It's just called whining on Facebook. Less effective; sure.  Indoor vs outdoor really makes little difference if the people are packed together.

/still wouldn't go myself, but wanted to correct some assumptions.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is what you get when you convince everyone they can't trust experts because it's inconvenient or they "feel right" or "aren't the kind of people who get the rona"

You can only laugh......
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Partially on topic...I'm not religious, but I'm a fan of Father James Martin and follow him on Twitter. He had a really beautiful and moving response about "white Jesus". I highly recommend it. https://threadreaderapp.com/threa​d/127​6283393924366336.html
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PanicAttack: Jesus did advocate for praying in private.


Do do not as the Pharisees do, who love to pray in public with gold fringees, and purple and fine linen.

For verily, purple and fine linen and feasting before the starving are the sacraments of Tories and Publicans. Just ask Mr. Punch:

"Toryism believes only in the well-dressed and the well-to-do. Purple and fine linen are the instrumental parts of her religion. Her faith is in glossy raiment and a full belly."
 
Masakyst
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: This is what you get when you convince everyone they can't trust experts because it's inconvenient or they "feel right" or "aren't the kind of people who get the rona"

You can only laugh......


If these plague-bearers weren't putting everyone else at risk and just kept the virus to themselves, yeah, I'd be howling with laughter.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: This is largely a christian disease.


Unlike all those Heathen diseases they have overseas only.

Keep them over there, Lord
Keep them over there.
Famine and diseases, Lord
Keep them over there!

Bowser and Blue, as I believe. Based on the World War I hymn, "Help them over there", urging God to support our troops.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My skin is black, but oh! my soul is white. -- Willliam Blake.

Why do you not of the flock learn peace?
Because I don't want you to shear my fleece!

Also William Blake. Gotta Love him. His wife had a French name, but I have never been able to trace her degree of propinquity to me.

Not like those Silly Religions, Inc.
 
