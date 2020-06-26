 Skip to content
(Herald Mail Media)   Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Mayor/ He is trampling out the painting of the Confederate battle flags on a store/ He hath loosed the fateful lightning of his terrible swift paint brush/ His criminal summons marches on   (heraldmailmedia.com) divider line
35
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have used white paint.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Should have used white paint.


Black Red Paint Matters!
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he doesn't negotiate out of it.

He should make them take it all the way through a very public process.
 
RedCastleBowser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer the murder hobo version

https://youtu.be/iCilTm8UBr8
 
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live not far from there.  I'm beyond shocked that this happened in Hancock.  I've been a redneck a long time now, and Hancock is kinda.......you know.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lincoln thought slavery should end, but didn't think other races were equal to whites.

/off to bulldoze the Lincoln monument and rename that town in Nebraska.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: Lincoln thought slavery should end, but didn't think other races were equal to whites.


I agree, white people are physiologically inferior.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshMonkey: I hope he doesn't negotiate out of it.

He should make them take it all the way through a very public process.


Since it was clearly visible on the wall of the business, I don't think it's going to shame the owner of the place.


While I share the mayors sentiments, this was on private property.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've used a sand-blaster.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not that Lord/stored is a great rhyme to start with, but I think I injured myself trying to make "Mayor" rhyme with "store."
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fireclown: I live not far from there.  I'm beyond shocked that this happened in Hancock.  I've been a redneck a long time now, and Hancock is kinda.......you know.


Rednecky? I think Town Tavern might be the most rednecky place in that rednecky town.

Is the Park-n-Dine still open? I liked stopping there for breakfast.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshMonkey: I hope he doesn't negotiate out of it.

He should make them take it all the way through a very public process.


Vandalism doesn't require a very long process.  In other news, I wouldn't count on a lot of local support in Hancock.
/yes, Maryland is "true blue"
//but not the panhandle nor Eastern Shore (neither is particularly populated).
///and Hancock is deep in the panhandle.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: FleshMonkey: I hope he doesn't negotiate out of it.

He should make them take it all the way through a very public process.

Since it was clearly visible on the wall of the business, I don't think it's going to shame the owner of the place.


While I share the mayors sentiments, this was on private property.


I made a comment in the thread about the Reopen Maryland idiot who caught SARS-CoV-2, regarding parts of the state with "mutant hillbilly rednecks" in it.

This would fall under the "west of Hagerstown" part of that.

That part of the state is a shiatshow of hicks.
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch your cornhole, Mayor

JC
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: alex10294: Lincoln thought slavery should end, but didn't think other races were equal to whites.

I agree, white people are physiologically inferior.


I go outside for five minutes and bam, massive sunburn.  Unless I wear hat and gloves and long sleeves and long pants and a face covering.

/plus the average sized Anglo thingy
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This needs the hero tag.
 
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: fireclown: I live not far from there.  I'm beyond shocked that this happened in Hancock.  I've been a redneck a long time now, and Hancock is kinda.......you know.

Rednecky? I think Town Tavern might be the most rednecky place in that rednecky town.

Is the Park-n-Dine still open? I liked stopping there for breakfast.



Never been to Town Tavern.  And I used to be a regular at The Mountain House.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skozlaw: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: FleshMonkey: I hope he doesn't negotiate out of it.

He should make them take it all the way through a very public process.

Since it was clearly visible on the wall of the business, I don't think it's going to shame the owner of the place.


While I share the mayors sentiments, this was on private property.

I made a comment in the thread about the Reopen Maryland idiot who caught SARS-CoV-2, regarding parts of the state with "mutant hillbilly rednecks" in it.

This would fall under the "west of Hagerstown" part of that.

That part of the state is a shiatshow of hicks.


Shiatshow of Hicks is the name of my Alabama cover band.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: FleshMonkey: I hope he doesn't negotiate out of it.

He should make them take it all the way through a very public process.

Since it was clearly visible on the wall of the business, I don't think it's going to shame the owner of the place.


While I share the mayors sentiments, this was on private property.


Fark user imageView Full Size


So was this. Private property is a religion in this country, and very much like all the other religions and assorted national myths.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


For those who haven't seen this, I highly recommend it. Pro Tip: It's not what it appears to be.
https://twitter.com/i/status/12708738​5​6295817224
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: [Fark user image 750x600]


It really is infuriating how stupid these people are. They're literally holding up 250,000 people who committed treason against the United States of America because they no longer wanted to be a part of it to try and invoke a sense of patriotic pride in the United States of America from passerby.
 
M-G [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I read the comments...
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: macadamnut: alex10294: Lincoln thought slavery should end, but didn't think other races were equal to whites.

I agree, white people are physiologically inferior.

I go outside for five minutes and bam, massive sunburn.  Unless I wear hat and gloves and long sleeves and long pants and a face covering.

/plus the average sized Anglo thingy


We adapted to the environments we historically lived in.  Black that live in colder areas are prone to vitamin D deficiencies because their skin had to filter out so much in the climates where they lived.  Whereas those with white skin tend to have a lot less exposure to the sun.

And we are all physiologically superior in the climates that we have historically adapted to.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

JoeCowboy: Watch your cornhole, Mayor

JC


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's the very definition of "civil disobedience." Do what you came to do, accept the consequences for what you did, ensure that why you did it is known as far & wide as possible, and don't hurt anyone in the process.

Good on the mayor, both for the civil disobedience and for understanding that, just because he's righting a wrong, he's not exempt from the consequences of doing so.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: [Fark user image image 750x600]


Who teaches these people how to shave?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: [Fark user image 750x600]


No, they didn't.

110K combat, 250K+ other deaths among Americans.
95K combat, 165K+ other deaths among Confederates.

Confederates ceased being "Americans" when they filed their articles & ordinances of secession and pledged allegiance to the Confederacy. The fact that we let the citizens of the Confederate States of America back in after we kicked their asses was a magnanimous gesture on the part of the United States of America.

The Confederate States of America officially ceased to exist after May 13, 1865, but while it was in place, those who pledged allegiance to their constitution, their flags, and their leaders were by no farking means "Americans."

Fark them.
 
vamtngal
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

skozlaw: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: FleshMonkey: I hope he doesn't negotiate out of it.

He should make them take it all the way through a very public process.

Since it was clearly visible on the wall of the business, I don't think it's going to shame the owner of the place.


While I share the mayors sentiments, this was on private property.

I made a comment in the thread about the Reopen Maryland idiot who caught SARS-CoV-2, regarding parts of the state with "mutant hillbilly rednecks" in it.

This would fall under the "west of Hagerstown" part of that.

That part of the state is a shiatshow of hicks.


Porch (and yard) couches, 20 broken down cars in the yard, and Reb flags galore. You can't swing a dead cat around that neck of the woods without hitting a toothless good ol' boy and his morbidly obese baby mama in tow with their dirty crotchfruit who look like they bathe in mud puddles. I do miss tubing the river though.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: [Fark user image 750x600]


Does that 250,000 count all the lynchings done under those flags?
 
joker420
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

macadamnut: alex10294: Lincoln thought slavery should end, but didn't think other races were equal to whites.

I agree, white people are physiologically inferior.


We need to remove all traces of slavery once and for all.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

joker420: macadamnut: alex10294: Lincoln thought slavery should end, but didn't think other races were equal to whites.

I agree, white people are physiologically inferior.

We need to remove all traces of slavery once and for all.


It's like all of your posts are from random word and random mad-lib sentence generators.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: joker420: macadamnut: alex10294: Lincoln thought slavery should end, but didn't think other races were equal to whites.

I agree, white people are physiologically inferior.

We need to remove all traces of slavery once and for all.

It's like all of your posts are from random word and random mad-lib sentence generators.


They might be. The spam is working toward sentience. Sentient spam.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

macadamnut: rebelyell2006: joker420: macadamnut: alex10294: Lincoln thought slavery should end, but didn't think other races were equal to whites.

I agree, white people are physiologically inferior.

We need to remove all traces of slavery once and for all.

It's like all of your posts are from random word and random mad-lib sentence generators.

They might be. The spam is working toward sentience. Sentient spam.


One that obviously does not read the rules, based on the number of its posts that have disappeared from Protest threads.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why aren't we talking about how subby's lyrics don't fit the music for shiat? Fark, I am disappoint.

Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Mayor

Eh. Not terrible, though rhyming "mayor" with "store" is a stretch.

He is trampling out the painting of the Confederate battle flags on a store

Oh come on. There's no way you made this fit the music. Strike the word "Confederate" and you can make it work by saying "battle flags" quickly.

He hath loosed the fateful lightning of his terrible swift paint brush

Strike the word "paint". I see no hope of rhyming this line with "mayor" or "store" though.

His criminal summons marches on

"Criminal summons" replaces two syllables with five, which is awkward at best. Drop the word "criminal".

D-. Revise it and you can potentially gain a letter grade.
 
