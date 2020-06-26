 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Meanwhile the covid crisis continues to crush Canada. Wait, what's that? Only a 100 or so cases in all of Ontario today... Make that, Canada continues to crush the covid   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yesterday we had 380 new cases in the whole country, with a positive rate less than 0.5%. It's amazing how listening to the experts can help slow the spread to a crawl and allow for the economic engine to rev back up without a huge spike in cases.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure am wishing for that (northern) border wall right about now.

United States of Derpitude, get your sh*t together!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, we are doing what we can because the polite thing is to wear a mask.

If I can hit you with my hockey stick, you are too close. And I don't care if I get a penalty. It's all part of the game.

They now have masks in some of the pharmacies and stores. I bought two cloth masks and 25 disposal surgical masks. They were cheaper than most of the masks I did not buy over the last couple of months, and you can now get hand sanitizer, soap, and many other things that disappeared from the market, but still can't buy Lisol spray because it is being reserved for front line employees like medical personnel, taco stand employees and store clerks. I assume.

Actually I see lots of people without masks but most of them are young, white and therefore untouchables.

Women are better at wearing masks, as are men over 50 or 60, and Asians and black people seem to be more compliant, or maybe they are just hiding. The streets are relatvely clear of native Canadians, which makes me think they have disappeared into the woods, reservations and shelters. This is all impressionistic and not intended to be taken as statistic fact. Rough looking older men, many of them poor, are defiantly not wearing masks, but according to the newspaper, as many as one in three Covid-unemployed people are going hungry so maybe they aren't angry, just a bit peckish. It worries me that a lot of people are suffering silently and should be getting Government cheques during this time of crisis and duress. I am on a fixed income myself, but the cheques are regular and my savings, although lower, are sufficient. I lost some money on mutual funds, but if I can hold out selling any units, they might rebound. A lot of the money is in banks and major companies that can weather a major recession or war so they might weather the Great Trump Depression the Great Trump Plague, the Great Trump Coup-d'état, the Great Trump Civil War, the Great Trump World War, and the Great Trump Mass Extinction, Climate Collapse, and Attack of the Animals.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Me, on my flight this morning, flying out of Thunder Bay.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's because Ontario is so hot and its cities are so spread out.  It's nothing like Arizona or Texas which are frigid and densely packed.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
*ding*

Welcome aboard!

*ding*
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Amazing what not having a political asshat in charge of your country can do.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I hope the border reopening gets pushed back again.
 
anfrind
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's what happens when your country has competent leadership.
 
Lego_Addict
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

grokca: [Fark user image 425x319]
Me, on my flight this morning, flying out of Thunder Bay.


Congrats on leaving Thunder Bay
 
Ipsedixitism
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm living in New Brunswick right now, anxiously waiting to hear back about a visitor visa to cover the gaps in my work visas. Moving back to the US now seems insane.
 
drwiki
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Alberta...

Actually we're doing OK in spite of having Trump Lite running the province.
 
slaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I dislike Mr. Ford and his party and will never (I mean that NEVER) vote for them.
HOWEVER.....
He and his group have done surprisingly and surpassingly well in this situation and I won't take that away from them.
My hope is that our mutual border with The States remains CLOSED for as long as it takes for the U.S. to get their collective act together (some states are doing not too badly....but overall...a horrorshow).
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Does Canada have a bunch of sister-farking morons pushing #NoMasks all over Twitter like we do?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

anfrind: That's what happens when your country has competent leadership.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

and handsome too
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah but think of all that sweet sweet Molson and LaBatt's you couldn't drink out in public!

USA! USA!
 
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Even more impressive when you consider the massive border it has with the United States and the fact that people who live in the US increasingly want to migrate there, legally or not.
 
jethroe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Here in Montreal it seems that around 80%-90% of the people I see are wearing masks (in stores and on the metro).  Plus I've been back at work for at least a month now and the company rules are pretty strict (masks at all time, 2m distance, etc).

I think it's obviously a lot to do with leadership but it's also due to common courtesy.  People know that wearing a mask makes YOU less likely to spread the virus if you're asymptomatic, and so it calms people down.  So people do it.

I'm sure there's a few "wtf you ain't infringing on my freedom, estie" people around but I haven't seen any of them.
 
funmonger
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Does Canada have a bunch of sister-farking morons pushing #NoMasks all over Twitter like we do?


A few, but we have a tradition in this country of villifying idiots. We even believe in treating hate speech as sedition, which it farking is.
Doesn't go far enough though. I think if you fly a swastika, you should be considered an enemy combatant.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

anfrind: That's what happens when your country has competent leadership.


If you want competent governance, the Prime Minister is so good they did a poll in Australia and asked for politicians Aussies trust and she did very well despite New Zealand being a different country, not a state of Australia. Also, she once appeared as a holigram (like Michael Jackson) and is one of the first Prime Ministers to give birth to a baby (human) that was nicknamed the Prime Miniature by the Kiwi Press.
 
jethroe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Does Canada have a bunch of sister-farking morons pushing #NoMasks all over Twitter like we do?


Out West maybe.  And possibly Gaspé or the Beauce or something.  But it seems few and far between.
 
dywed88
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Does Canada have a bunch of sister-farking morons pushing #NoMasks all over Twitter like we do?


We have some of those idiots, but not near as many and certainly not as our head of government.

My biggest concern is how quickly people are getting back to normal here in Vancouver. So many people out and about in commercial areas and taking less care than a few weeks ago that this could go badly if it starts spreading again.
 
wantingout
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
thank you socialized medicine!
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Does Canada have a bunch of sister-farking morons pushing #NoMasks all over Twitter like we do?


There are a few, but they seem to have gotten quieter over the past few weeks. People here just don't seem to be wound up about it. It's probably become just too obvious where that behaviour leads to with our 'role model' to the south for it to get much traction.
 
TheFoy [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Florida today...

"8,942 new positive COVID-19 cases (8,850 Florida residents and 92 non-Florida residents)"
 
Sentient
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This annoys the hell out of me b/c Nemo/Kelso/Rattlesnake are one of the few climbing areas in driving distance that I'd trust not to be overrun with maskless superspreaders, but I'm locked out of the country due to being high-risk.

Oh well. Keeping an eye out for farmland, lightly-used RVs and second homes in FL going at estate-sale and bankruptcy rates. Thinking there may be some good deals in the next few months.
 
shawnnoo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Does Canada have a bunch of sister-farking morons pushing #NoMasks all over Twitter like we do?


Yep ... conservatives
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ipsedixitism: I'm living in New Brunswick right now, anxiously waiting to hear back about a visitor visa to cover the gaps in my work visas. Moving back to the US now seems insane.


Do you know John and Lorraine Oakes, who have been living for two months in a van down by the Saint John River because they sold their house and are being forced to shelter in place near Florenceville? I have been working on their family tree in case it helps but I don't know the name of their nephew, whose 48 acre lot they are staying on, being driven stir-crazy and experiencing some marital discord because it's a farking tiny old van.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
STAY ON YOUR SIDE OF THE BORDER YOU DAMN, DIRTY AMERICANS
 
BlackPete
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

slaur: I dislike Mr. Ford and his party and will never (I mean that NEVER) vote for them.
HOWEVER.....
He and his group have done surprisingly and surpassingly well in this situation and I won't take that away from them.
My hope is that our mutual border with The States remains CLOSED for as long as it takes for the U.S. to get their collective act together (some states are doing not too badly....but overall...a horrorshow).


Yep. I was afraid that Ford would be just as bad as republicans when he told everyone to just go out, fly out, enjoy your March Break.

Thankfully he walked that back quickly the next day. Actually on that day, he walked around all day with a stunned look on his face -- he must've gotten a good talk from his advisors and experts. He got serious after that and did a pretty good job of it.

Still thankful I'm in BC, though. But I have family in Ontario (including parents in long term care homes) and I feared for their health.
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Does Canada have a bunch of sister-farking morons pushing #NoMasks all over Twitter like we do?


We have some.  Most of our employees are able to remain distant from each other due to the nature of our work but some of the equipment slowly moves as it works so we shut down one machine when two of them passed closely until the employees would be distant again. We have one job however the requires two people to be face to face in close quarters so we required them to wear masks. One employ started out with the 'plandemic' shiat and refused to wear a mask.

She no longer works for us.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Canadians are not scoff-laws or sovereign dittozens, except when the laws are really stupid or the infringment on their consitutional rights is aggressively eggregious.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Amazing what you can do when you don't have Fox News.
 
Juc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Amazing what not having a political asshat in charge of your country can do.


Even doug ford, the cocaine mayor's brother and who happens to be the leader of Ontario somehow, even HE listened to experts eventually, and treated the thing seriously.
Even kenny, leader of albertastan, who treats money better than people, listened to experts for a while, although I think he stopped listening when his pocket book took too big of a hit.

It's unfathomable to me that people can be OK with all the old people just dying for the economy, especially when that happening would be quite harmful financially as well.

It's like they think that ignoring a problem really will make it go away.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Maybe it helps to have only one person per thousand hectares instead of 8 per 100 square feet like New York City?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

grokca: [Fark user image 425x319]
Me, on my flight this morning, flying out of Thunder Bay.


Hi, Dad! Just kidding.

I know people in Thunder Bay.
 
Albino Squid [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

slaur: I dislike Mr. Ford and his party and will never (I mean that NEVER) vote for them.
HOWEVER.....
He and his group have done surprisingly and surpassingly well in this situation and I won't take that away from them.
My hope is that our mutual border with The States remains CLOSED for as long as it takes for the U.S. to get their collective act together (some states are doing not too badly....but overall...a horrorshow).


The provincial Liberals in Nova Scotia are a renowned garbage heap of poor governance, yet we have done well. Because, when faced with a crisis, they had the remarkable forethought to let the people who know what the fark they are doing handle it. As did Ford, in the main. No one expects politicians to be epidemiologists; all they need to do is allow the epidemiologists to do the thing you pay them to do, and meddle as little as possible.
 
slaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Does Canada have a bunch of sister-farking morons pushing #NoMasks all over Twitter like we do?


Ah, yes, welcome to The Ottawa Valley.
Actually not THAT many and now, what with Timmie's having closed their dine-in areas for the duration, they've nowhere to meet to "solve the problems of the world." slurping their small de-cafs with 4 Splenda and 2 milk biatching about the lack of 'beetus-friendly fritters.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: STAY ON YOUR SIDE OF THE BORDER YOU DAMN, DIRTY AMERICANS


Whoa there, that's pretty tough talk for someone who's country has oil resources.
 
shawnnoo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Canadians are not scoff-laws or sovereign dittozens, except when the laws are really stupid or the infringment on their consitutional rights is aggressively eggregious.


oh ya ... eh .
sorry
 
Juc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Does Canada have a bunch of sister-farking morons pushing #NoMasks all over Twitter like we do?


Sadly, yes.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Maybe it helps to have only one person per thousand hectares instead of 8 per 100 square feet like New York City?


You're not very bright are you?
arcgis.comView Full Size
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Maybe it helps to have only one person per thousand hectares instead of 8 per 100 square feet like New York City?


Would it be more fair to compare Toronto and NYC?
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: towatchoverme: STAY ON YOUR SIDE OF THE BORDER YOU DAMN, DIRTY AMERICANS

Whoa there, that's pretty tough talk for someone who's country has oil resources.


It's Alberta.

Take 'em. They're assholes anyway.
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Maybe it helps to have only one person per thousand hectares instead of 8 per 100 square feet like New York City?


That is a very misleading statistic the population in canada is not even remotely close to uniformly distributed.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Maybe it helps to have only one person per thousand hectares instead of 8 per 100 square feet like New York City?


New York City is getting their numbers down with public health measures as is the GTA here in Ontario where 6-7 million people live in an area of contiguous urban development.
 
shawnnoo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

brantgoose: grokca: [Fark user image 425x319]
Me, on my flight this morning, flying out of Thunder Bay.

Hi, Dad! Just kidding.

I know people in Thunder Bay.


Me also ... even seen a sleeping giant up there
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Amazing what not having a political asshat in charge of your country can do.


Amazing what actually working for the common good can do.

Amazing not listening to talk radio dipshiats and reactionary assholes on facebook can do.

Amazing realizing there are other people in the world besides yourself can do.

Amazing actually understanding what words like "freedom" and "tyranny" mean can do.

Amazing not thinking that every bad thing that happens is part of some giant plot can do.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Juc: Tad_Waxpole: Does Canada have a bunch of sister-farking morons pushing #NoMasks all over Twitter like we do?

Sadly, yes.


But enough about the readers of The National Post (Aka: Polite Pravda).
 
Ipsedixitism
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Ipsedixitism: I'm living in New Brunswick right now, anxiously waiting to hear back about a visitor visa to cover the gaps in my work visas. Moving back to the US now seems insane.

Do you know John and Lorraine Oakes, who have been living for two months in a van down by the Saint John River because they sold their house and are being forced to shelter in place near Florenceville? I have been working on their family tree in case it helps but I don't know the name of their nephew, whose 48 acre lot they are staying on, being driven stir-crazy and experiencing some marital discord because it's a farking tiny old van.


No, I'm pretty new to the area (moved last year from Indiana for a teaching gig) and have only been to Florenceville once. I'm in the Moncton area now, nestled by NS.
 
