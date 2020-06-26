 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   You knew it was only a matter of time before someone took the speech from the NYPD union president and edited in clips of what his members were doing to the public   (twitter.com) divider line
98
    More: Murica, shot  
•       •       •

3012 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 26 Jun 2020 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



98 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ooooo... Green it.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is the rhetoric we need.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have but one upvote to give ...
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I was king for a day, a knee-jerk reaction would be "The NYPD Union staff don't get paid on any day a union member is documented carrying out these 'stainful' acts".  Just the staff, not the officers, except for the ones involved in the incident that day obviously.

Cut off that specific guy's pay, and let's see how much longer these stains keep appearing on his watch.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was fun to watch 3 weeks ago.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We had a copy officially get fired for kicking a cuffed guy in the face, breaking his jaw and knocking a few teeth out...

So he was on paid leave for *4 goddamned years* for this as he had a second use of force issue, that he was CLEARED of and he got rehired.

Nice and shiny badges....
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NYPD should be abolished and replaced if for no other reason than it might be impossible to do so.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Share this on social media.
Especially with your copsucking friends.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: It was fun to watch 3 weeks ago.


Pete says hi to RePete. WTF is subby on about, "finally." Somebody did this within an hour of the union head making it on the internet.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Public is a funny way to spell criminals.
 
The Silver Mullet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*CK THE POLICE
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ku Kops Klan
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYPD is a terrorist organization.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys, we've cycled back to Covid-19. Keep up.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: It was fun to watch 3 weeks ago.


New to me. That ahole can fark off and die.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elegy: Godscrack: It was fun to watch 3 weeks ago.

Pete says hi to RePete. WTF is subby on about, "finally." Somebody did this within an hour of the union head making it on the internet.


So change the thread tag to REPEAT and let it ride. People are still pissed off and its better for them to vent online than go out and spread the virus protesting this shiat in the streets, IMHO.
 
fruitloop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: It was fun to watch 3 weeks ago.


If I'm flipping through channels and I notice "Goodfellas" is on, I'll watch it again.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad they left out the part in his little snowflake cry where he was mad about the police getting profiled, fark him and the rest of his thugs.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about we add all the times the police called others Animals and Thugs as well?
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oooh, if that dude doesn't live ragerts that speech, he's even dumber than he looks.
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Guys, we've cycled back to Covid-19. Keep up.


We're multicasketing.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. That guy makes Minneapolis Police Union head Bob KKKroll look... less bad.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking snowflakes
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, the stereotypes don't even come close to doing these animals, NO, they're worse than animals, justice. What a bunch of cheap thugs.
 
Necksus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of those that work forces

Are the same that burn crosses
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The things I have to say about that guy shouldn't be put in black and white.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There seems to be a group of cop lovers that do not have a gag reflex...
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah the cops here were crying about how mean everybody is being to them less than a day after they tear gassed peaceful protesters.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IF yOu WoUlD jUsT sToP rEsIsTiNg
 
CthulhuCalling
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Guys, we've cycled back to Covid-19. Keep up.


What if we gave the 'rona badges?
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A matter of time"? This was a greenlit thread 17 days ago when that was new.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was painful to watch, on so many levels.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, subby, the timeframe was minutes. Maybe hours. Maybe. It was already posted to Fark, too.

But it's worth posting to Fark again.
 
Insurgent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's not just the NYPD. US law enforcement always has and will always be a racist institution that behaves more like a group of organized criminals. defund them ALL.
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The blue wall of silence makes all police complicit in all police misconduct. Cops should be ashamed. The idea of an "ethical cop" is a contradiction in terms.

But it doesn't have to be that way.

MAKE COPS MANDATORY REPORTERS OF POLICE MISCONDUCT.

Cops who fail to report misconduct should be held civilly and criminally liable as though they did it themselves.

Only then will the police norm change from "don't you dare rat out another cop" to "don't you dare put me in a position where I have to rat you out." Only then will we have ethical policing.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: NYPD should be abolished and replaced if for no other reason than it might be impossible to do so.


Abolish all police and start volunteer armed neighborhood block watch teams!
 
Candy Colored Clown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that "matter of time" was on June 9.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moulderx1: foo monkey: Guys, we've cycled back to Covid-19. Keep up.

We're multicasketing.


But why did we leave the Murder Hornets out?

They were my favorite......
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: Wow. That guy makes Minneapolis Police Union head Bob KKKroll look... less bad.


There's basically a continuum of all cop union reps that goes from "douchey" up to "screaming shiat demons squeezing out of a flaming asshole to hell".

This guy is on the latter end of that spectrum. If you're lucky, your local cop union rep will just be kind of a douche who grudgingly admits that pushing elderly people down and cracking their skull for no reason isn't okay but still does it in a way that insinuates that people aren't justified in actually being mad at cops about it.
 
Busta Clown Shoes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elegy: Godscrack: It was fun to watch 3 weeks ago.

Pete says hi to RePete. WTF is subby on about, "finally." Somebody did this within an hour of the union head making it on the internet.


Yea but this is fark - there's a lot of old peeps here who think this is the front page of the internet for some reason and still yell about Twitter links.
 
CthulhuCalling
‘’ 1 hour ago  

youncasqua: The blue wall of silence makes all police complicit in all police misconduct. Cops should be ashamed. The idea of an "ethical cop" is a contradiction in terms.

But it doesn't have to be that way.

MAKE COPS MANDATORY REPORTERS OF POLICE MISCONDUCT.

Cops who fail to report misconduct should be held civilly and criminally liable as though they did it themselves.

Only then will the police norm change from "don't you dare rat out another cop" to "don't you dare put me in a position where I have to rat you out." Only then will we have ethical policing.


On the surface it's a good idea. In practice it will just make the blue wall higher.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First time I've seen this.  It's glorious.. and yet, the angry shouty man at the microphone is damned chilling even without the overlayed violence.
 
Nuc_E
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: We had a copy officially get fired for kicking a cuffed guy in the face, breaking his jaw and knocking a few teeth out...

So he was on paid leave for *4 goddamned years* for this as he had a second use of force issue, that he was CLEARED of and he got rehired.

Nice and shiny badges....


The police union in Cleveland fought to get Tamir Rice's shooter his job back.  He was fired for lying on his application.   About being let go from a suburban police department for being unfit for police work.
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Elegy: Godscrack: It was fun to watch 3 weeks ago.

Pete says hi to RePete. WTF is subby on about, "finally." Somebody did this within an hour of the union head making it on the internet.

So change the thread tag to REPEAT and let it ride. People are still pissed off and its better for them to vent online than go out and spread the virus protesting this shiat in the streets, IMHO.


Except it's been at least 3 weeks since the protests started and in NYC, which has seen large demonstrations, there hasn't been a sizeable uptick in covid cases. Because most of the protesters are taking covid seriously as well. And then also the nature of these protests cause people to mask up.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just gonna steal this from that thread....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Don't resist!"
"I'm not!"

At that point, what can you do? Lie back and enjoy the beating?
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man that last clip, the fact that the dude was getting pummeled and still was able to say "I'm not" while the cops are still beating him up is proof these cops don't care about their jobs. They're doing this to be vindictive.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being a cop is stressful, they have to be able to let off some steam.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pin Fiften Clob: fragMasterFlash: Elegy: Godscrack: It was fun to watch 3 weeks ago.

Pete says hi to RePete. WTF is subby on about, "finally." Somebody did this within an hour of the union head making it on the internet.

So change the thread tag to REPEAT and let it ride. People are still pissed off and its better for them to vent online than go out and spread the virus protesting this shiat in the streets, IMHO.

Except it's been at least 3 weeks since the protests started and in NYC, which has seen large demonstrations, there hasn't been a sizeable uptick in covid cases. Because most of the protesters are taking covid seriously as well. And then also the nature of these protests cause people to mask up.


Tragedy + time = Comedy
Racism + time = USA! USA! USA!
 
Displayed 50 of 98 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.