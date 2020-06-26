 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTSP)   Ron DeSantis sets a new high score on COVID-19 with an increase of 62% from yesterday. Is now trying to decide between entering POO or ASS   (wtsp.com) divider line
14
    More: News  
•       •       •

531 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jun 2020 at 1:05 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
panax
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don't forget Florida is not being truthful in it's reporting.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
was DIK already taken?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Greg Abbott: "Hold my beer and watch this".
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It was totally worth it to have the bars open for 2 weeks before shutting them down again.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Greg Abbott: "Hold my beer and watch this".


In Abbott's defense*, at least he's making something of an attempt to rectify the shiat.  Even if it is a day late and a corpse truck short.


*damn you for making me say that.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
U-S-A U-S-A U-S-A
 
sdd2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

panax: Don't forget Florida is not being truthful in it's reporting.


Ron DeSantis being less then truthful, the heck you say. I am shocked.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sorry, those were already taken.
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
max_pooper
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pneumonia cases must be through the roof.
 
undercurrent
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm afraid the same is going to happen here in California. I'm beginning to feel that it is inevitable we will all catch the 'rona.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I feel like he's going to have a big problem with enforcement this time around. The monkeys have taken over the Thai village and there's no going back.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Only reason he's reacting now is because the NBA is having second thoughts on their plans in Orlando and even Desantis realizes how disastrous that would be for him PR-wise.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.