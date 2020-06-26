 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Do you even lift lockdown, bro? (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Unlikely, Prime minister, owners of gym chain Gymbox, Exercise, Health club, Safety, safety measures, Government, Marc Diaper  
•       •       •

812 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jun 2020 at 7:22 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gym chain announces it will reopen next week - whatever Boris Johnson says

Sounds like a great time to fine them into oblivion. Their owners are now practically self-admitted negligent douches. Probably shouldn't even use their equipment
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 400x254] [View Full Size image _x_]


I have the tools to tune your brother's studio grand
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So great..  So great.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So there'll be a non-zero chance of people getting and potentially dying from COVID-19 because they patronize those places instead of the zero chance if they simply avoided it.
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burn the place down.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cant remember the chain I used when I visited London, but it wasnt these guys. Nice setup, plenty of equipment.   But no calf stations and limited hamstring machines.  That's how you lost the empire, you know.  Skipping leg day.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pushups are free and you can do them almost anywhere
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: Pushups are free and you can do them almost anywhere


You obviously work out bro.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: Pushups are free and you can do them almost anywhere


And there's like a hundred variations, as I have discovered after my RC tear.  I now dream of one armed pushups.
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I pick things up and put them down...at home.

/I like to stay safe, let all those other steroid ragers get the 'rona.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: Snapper Carr: Pushups are free and you can do them almost anywhere

And there's like a hundred variations, as I have discovered after my RC tear.  I now dream of one armed pushups.


You need to work on better dreams.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marc Diaper, CEO at Gymbox, said it was "outrageous" that pubs were opening before gyms "given the huge health benefits exercise".

this one is certainly full of something
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Lock 'em in
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Pushups are free and you can do them almost anywhere


I started a 100 pushups a day regimen back in November. I was doing great until about early February, when I started feeling pain any time I would lift my arm above 90°. By mid-March I couldn't even pick up a tea mug with my right arm. I've been going to the chiropractor for two months and my shoulder still isn't back to normal.

Moral of the story: you can't just focus on one body part. If you're going to go ham on pushups then you need really focus on back and triceps to counteract it.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

koder: Gym chain announces it will reopen next week - whatever Boris Johnson says

Sounds like a great time to fine them into oblivion. Their owners are now practically self-admitted negligent douches. Probably shouldn't even use their equipment


They actually have a point. Why are bars allowed to open before them. How much social distancing will be happening when people get shiatfaced?

Not to mention you can't wear a mask while drinking or eating. You can wear a mask while working out.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.