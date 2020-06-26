 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Apparently wearing a mask can give you "clamedia". Who new?   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass  
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's the media for bivalves.
 
ac982000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sounds like the "Tractor Story"
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

*shakes tiny fist*
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If by mask, the husband actually meant another person's genitals, it could happen.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
LOL! Just did some digging to find this... Got deleted. But there is a screen shot of her page before she must have shut it down or hid or whatever, that says 'Divorced'.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Dear WIS TV,

Should I where a mask?

Sincerely, I don't want Clamedia"


Dear Clamedia,

Yes, you should find out wear you're mask is. Particularly if your going to the Why.  Be careful, tho, because they're is lots of gonorea their two, particularly if they have a jack u see, so only go if you're willing to except the risk.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I didn't know you could get oral Chlamydia?
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Great, now my right eyelid is twitching uncontrollably again.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
to be fair, you can get chlamydia in your eyes.
But honey, that's not where he got it from.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh he cheated.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

https://www.cdc.gov/std/chlamydia/std​f​act-chlamydia.htm

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrwknd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Other people: I'm pretty sure he got it from a hooker.

Cheryl: no its the mask
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Depends on where you keep your mask. Though I don't think that's sanitary.
 
TheOtherPrefect42
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh you can get eye Chlamyida as well. Not as bad as gonococcal eye infections. I would not recommend a GIS if that.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Clam Media sounds like some kind of porn site.
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

He meant aural chlamydia.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And riding tractors...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Turn the panties inside out before you wear them as a mask...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sometimes life comes at you fast.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What a funny coincidence that Cathy Moak also has an infection on her face at the same time as Cheryl Gilbert's husband got one on his face.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The one damn time I don't read the entire thread before posting...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This woman is an idiot.

However...
My friend John wears a Bi-Pap at night.
He didn't clean his mask properly and developed a yeast infection on his face.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I bet that poor man got syphillis from a toilet seat too.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

and the doctor said, I can give you something that will clear it right up, and he said, no thanks, we need the bread
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Every knows you get clamedia from eating unwashed clams.
 
rcain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Probably got it from the toilet seat. Use those paper seat rings people!
You never know what's going to jump up and grab your meat
 
kobrakai
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

They are called "ass gaskets".
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

No it's Becky
 
houstondragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jenwifonen: Y'all.. this just happened on our local news site.. what is life https://t.co/wEvLEVzS9r


If he's wearing it over his junk instead of his face?

Or ya know, dude banged a hooker and got a STD.
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Simple solution: Don't wear the mask on your clam, ma'am.
 
