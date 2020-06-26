 Skip to content
(Capital Gazette)   Co-founder of ReOpen Maryland movement: "I was diagnosed yesterday at the ER with COVID-19 and here I am months after not wearing a mask at rallies, churches and so on and so it's funny how capricious this thing is"   (capitalgazette.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Epidemiology, Infectious disease, Tim Walters, positive test results, Disease, founder of the ReOpen Maryland movement, Infection, ReOpen Maryland protests  
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I wish death on someone or is that a violation of community posting standards?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he's refusing to assist with contact tracing ...what an asshat.  How the hell is it violating anyone's privacy to say "I went to this store, this bar, etc" ...
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It would be easier to pay off the national debt overnight than to neutralize the long-range effects of our national stupidity" - Frank Zappa
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proud (typhoid) Mary
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To him I say congrats on your recent success and eat a dick in future endeavors.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tracianne: And he's refusing to assist with contact tracing ...what an asshat.  How the hell is it violating anyone's privacy to say "I went to this store, this bar, etc" ...


Well there's this telling line "He decided to have his wife tested"  Seems like he would also test positive for being an overall asshole.
 
sigdiamond2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Can I wish death on someone or is that a violation of community posting standards?


You don't need to wish it. These people hate themselves and want to die.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

maddog2030: Tracianne: And he's refusing to assist with contact tracing ...what an asshat.  How the hell is it violating anyone's privacy to say "I went to this store, this bar, etc" ...

Well there's this telling line "He decided to have his wife tested"  Seems like he would also test positive for being an overall asshole.


True.  Was he not planning to tell her?  Or was she not permitted to make that decision on her own?  And he's been happily spreading it since March apparently.

"He said he has had a dry cough since March, that in recent days has worsened and expanded to include a headache, fever and loss of focus in one eye. "
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tracianne: And he's refusing to assist with contact tracing ...what an asshat.  How the hell is it violating anyone's privacy to say "I went to this store, this bar, etc" ...


He needs to be refused all medical care. Because someone's privacy might be threatened.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Harlee: Tracianne: And he's refusing to assist with contact tracing ...what an asshat.  How the hell is it violating anyone's privacy to say "I went to this store, this bar, etc" ...

He needs to be forcibly quarantined and refused all medical care. Because someone's privacy might be threatened.


ftfm
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When does the other co-founder get tested?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Will this covid in the foundation cause the movement to fall?
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We carry some cultural preconceptions that were handed down to us through history, but that are entirely invisible to us.  I think this could be a good example.

Before we came up with germ theory, the dominant theory of diseases for around 500 years was the "miasma" theory.  Diseases were caused by bad air.  That's why there were so many country-based sanitariums in old Victorian England, and the like.  If you were sick, they needed to get you out of the miasma and give you lots of exposure to good, healthy air.  Miasma theory probably worked well enough for some people at the time, because "bad air" tended to be found in dirty, crowded, industrial cities with lots of disease vectors.

But there are a few ways in which the miasma theory would make you make bad decisions.  Because miasmas were also influenced by spirituality and morality - few would imagine that a church could have "bad air," for example.  And with a miasma model, the vector is the air itself.  So everyone is always exposed to the disease all the time, as long as they're in the bad air.  It's just that every now and then the bad air overwhelms your defenses and you succumb.  The best way to resist succumbing is to be a healthy, virile, Victorian-era man.  Then you won't get sick.

Nobody today, even COVIDiots, would say that they ascribe to the miasma theory of disease, instead of germ theory.  And nobody believes they are ascribing to a miasma theory.  But people like this are behaving as if COVID is a miasma.  It's just so thoroughly etched in to our cultural genetics that some people act like it's true even if they don't consciously believe it or even know what they're doing.
 
skyotter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
it's funny

Maybe, but I'm not laughing.
 
Alunan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Can I wish death on someone or is that a violation of community posting standards?


I hope he dies, painfully.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"I was diagnosed yesterday at the ER with COVID-19 and here I am months after not wearing a mask at rallies, churches and so on and so it's funny how capricious this thing is," he said.

It's not remotely capricious.  Capricious means it's fickle, inconsistent, or given to sharp changes in behavior.

It is none of those things.  It spreads in an entirely predictable manner of which you were repeatedly informed.  Even when it's obvious that you were wrong, you made up something to explain why you were infected.  You will never learn.
 
Pincy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But don't you dare call them deplorable.

/Fine, I'll call them self-entitled assholes instead
//In his case, I'm leaning toward premeditated murderer
///Sometimes I wish I weren't non-violent
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tracianne: And he's refusing to assist with contact tracing ...what an asshat.  How the hell is it violating anyone's privacy to say "I went to this store, this bar, etc" ...

"

He said he has had a dry cough since March, that in recent days has worsened and expanded to include a headache, fever and loss of focus in one eye."

the problem might be remembering the sheer number of places he's been in the 3 months that he's been spreading it
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Huh, Linthicum. I'd have expected this idiot to be either out toward the bay, south of D.C. or to the west of Hagerstown.

Maryland is a deep blue state, but only because of the population density of the D.C. exurbs around Rockville and Gaithersburg and the Baltimore region. The rest of the state, especially the eastern shore and the northern part of the state bordering PA, is a hellscape of mutant hillbilly idiots who would fit in just as well in Arkansas.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"it's funny how capricious this thing is"

LOL.  Dude, if you're going to buy a word-a-day calendar, at least read the definitions.

Unless you're dumb enough to think that *nothing* you did could have *possibly* influenced the outcome.

... On second thought, nevermind.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tracianne: And he's refusing to assist with contact tracing ...what an asshat.  How the hell is it violating anyone's privacy to say "I went to this store, this bar, etc" ...


https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/U​S​CODE-2011-title42/html/USCODE-2011-tit​le42-chap6A-subchapII-partG.htm
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Str8 up asswipe
 
Pincy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: "I was diagnosed yesterday at the ER with COVID-19 and here I am months after not wearing a mask at rallies, churches and so on and so it's funny how capricious this thing is," he said.

It's not remotely capricious.  Capricious means it's fickle, inconsistent, or given to sharp changes in behavior.

It is none of those things.  It spreads in an entirely predictable manner of which you were repeatedly informed.  Even when it's obvious that you were wrong, you made up something to explain why you were infected.  You will never learn.


The other possible (and in my opinion more likely) explanation is that he doesn't know what the word 'capricious' means.
 
corn-bread
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't wish death upon him......but I'm not pulling for him to live either.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"I will not share anybody's information with the government. I will not do it," he said.

this must be the Personal ResponsibilityTM that all these clowns have been talking about when it comes to the virus...
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nuuu: We carry some cultural preconceptions that were handed down to us through history, but that are entirely invisible to us.  I think this could be a good example.

Before we came up with germ theory, the dominant theory of diseases for around 500 years was the "miasma" theory.  Diseases were caused by bad air.  That's why there were so many country-based sanitariums in old Victorian England, and the like.  If you were sick, they needed to get you out of the miasma and give you lots of exposure to good, healthy air.  Miasma theory probably worked well enough for some people at the time, because "bad air" tended to be found in dirty, crowded, industrial cities with lots of disease vectors.

But there are a few ways in which the miasma theory would make you make bad decisions.  Because miasmas were also influenced by spirituality and morality - few would imagine that a church could have "bad air," for example.  And with a miasma model, the vector is the air itself.  So everyone is always exposed to the disease all the time, as long as they're in the bad air.  It's just that every now and then the bad air overwhelms your defenses and you succumb.  The best way to resist succumbing is to be a healthy, virile, Victorian-era man.  Then you won't get sick.

Nobody today, even COVIDiots, would say that they ascribe to the miasma theory of disease, instead of germ theory.  And nobody believes they are ascribing to a miasma theory.  But people like this are behaving as if COVID is a miasma.  It's just so thoroughly etched in to our cultural genetics that some people act like it's true even if they don't consciously believe it or even know what they're doing.


Dire Straits - Industrial Disease (1982)
Youtube g3X3rKtruSg
Seriously underrated song.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"It's funny"

No it's not.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Can I wish death on someone or is that a violation of community posting standards?


Yes. Count me in as well. Scum. Living breathing scum is what he is.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: "I was diagnosed yesterday at the ER with COVID-19 and here I am months after not wearing a mask at rallies, churches and so on and so it's funny how capricious this thing is," he said.

It's not remotely capricious.  Capricious means it's fickle, inconsistent, or given to sharp changes in behavior.

It is none of those things.  It spreads in an entirely predictable manner of which you were repeatedly informed.  Even when it's obvious that you were wrong, you made up something to explain why you were infected.  You will never learn.


And you wonder why I have begun to cheer Team Virus.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pincy: Rapmaster2000: "I was diagnosed yesterday at the ER with COVID-19 and here I am months after not wearing a mask at rallies, churches and so on and so it's funny how capricious this thing is," he said.

It's not remotely capricious.  Capricious means it's fickle, inconsistent, or given to sharp changes in behavior.

It is none of those things.  It spreads in an entirely predictable manner of which you were repeatedly informed.  Even when it's obvious that you were wrong, you made up something to explain why you were infected.  You will never learn.

The other possible (and in my opinion more likely) explanation is that he doesn't know what the word 'capricious' means.


Good point.  Maybe he's thinking of a Chevy Caprice.
 
stuffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He's lucky being an asshole isn't a crime. He would be on death row.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Can I wish death on someone or is that a violation of community posting standards?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

skozlaw: Huh, Linthicum. I'd have expected this idiot to be either out toward the bay, south of D.C. or to the west of Hagerstown.

Maryland is a deep blue state, but only because of the population density of the D.C. exurbs around Rockville and Gaithersburg and the Baltimore region. The rest of the state, especially the eastern shore and the northern part of the state bordering PA, is a hellscape of mutant hillbilly idiots who would fit in just as well in Arkansas.


Also his reopen MD thing did not have anysway on the Governers reopen plan anyway, so double lose.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Walters frequently posts videos on social media, often daily worship commentary based on his reading of the Bible.

Oh how surprising.
 
Arachidonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What a piece of shiat. This guy needs a (socially distant) cockpunch
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spottymax [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Can I wish death on someone or is that a violation of community posting standards?


He's already made it clear he was willing to die for the economy.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He doesn't want to give the government info on his contacts because he hits the gay bars regularly and doesn't want to be found out.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Also, last month an extremely right-wing fundie friend messaged me, asking me to weigh in about his theory that the sun will cure the coronavirus. I explained droplet precautions, fomites, etc, and he never replied. Seems I'm "too negative."

Seriously common thread I've been seeing amongst evangelicals and covidiots alike is this bullshiat "power of positive thinking." "Spreading the fear" is another one I've had to deal with in the workplace.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The problem with people like this, and the problem with wishing they get Covid-19, is that as much as it would be karma-infused justice for that to happen -- and oh BOY would it be -- these are the same idiots most likely to be out at stores as if nothing is happening, most likely to not be wearing masks or taking precautions, most likely to show no concern about spreading it to others, and most likely to be spreading it to others.

It's like, you WANT them to learn a harsh lesson about how irresponsible they've been, but that same irresponsibility puts countless others at risk, too.

It's like the rally in Tulsa. Part of you thinks it would be a great lesson for those people to reap what they've sown until you realize that that's 6,200 people who are going to be out at YOUR stores, banks, gas stations, schools, etc. with no masks, taking no precautions, having family gatherings with even more people who will be out at those same stores, banks, etc.

Which makes stories like this a bittersweet pill. You want to say, "Good!", but you also have to recognize that this asshole has probably been spreading it around to others without a care in the world.

And that's a huge problem.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Plague rats should be exterminated.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"'I just want to educate people," Walters said. "Don't live in fear, chances are that everyone is going to get this."

Says every covidiot plague rat.
Christ, what an asshole.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It' like he knows what "capricious" means in the dictionary, but somehow he doesn't know what "capricious" ought to mean for his personal situation. This dude is the difference between learning vocabulary from multiple choice quizzes and learning vocabulary from reading novels.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't usually like to be so harsh, but I kinda hope this guy dies from it. He deserves to.
 
BiffSpiffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why is being treated at a hospital?  No Shirt, No Shoes, No Mask, NO SERVICE right?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How many people did you kill with your reopen movement, asshole? Are all those horrible deaths worth thumbing your nose at the Dems and the smartypants scientists trying TO SAVE YOUR AND YOUR FAMILIES' LIVES?

FOADIAF.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: The problem with people like this, and the problem with wishing they get Covid-19, is that as much as it would be karma-infused justice for that to happen -- and oh BOY would it be -- these are the same idiots most likely to be out at stores as if nothing is happening, most likely to not be wearing masks or taking precautions, most likely to show no concern about spreading it to others, and most likely to be spreading it to others.

It's like, you WANT them to learn a harsh lesson about how irresponsible they've been, but that same irresponsibility puts countless others at risk, too.

It's like the rally in Tulsa. Part of you thinks it would be a great lesson for those people to reap what they've sown until you realize that that's 6,200 people who are going to be out at YOUR stores, banks, gas stations, schools, etc. with no masks, taking no precautions, having family gatherings with even more people who will be out at those same stores, banks, etc.

Which makes stories like this a bittersweet pill. You want to say, "Good!", but you also have to recognize that this asshole has probably been spreading it around to others without a care in the world.

And that's a huge problem.


The problem with Social Darwinism is always that the collateral damage that falls on innocent parties is too extensive. The mental image of one of these selfish plague rats gargling his life out alone in a hallway on a gurney is very appealing, but it fails to take into account the approx. 1.5 innocent people he will take with him - or at least infect.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Some people's true purpose is to be a bad example.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I don't usually like to be so harsh, but I kinda hope this guy dies from it. He deserves to.


If you want to soften it a bit without adding any actual sympathy, another way of putting is:

Nobody else deserves to suffer or die before him.

By all means. Treat him.

Last.

I'm not necessarily in favor letting people die out of spite, but I have been arguing for some time that people like this should be put absolutely last in line for help whenever possible so they don't take any resources away from their victims and people who didn't have a choice. Alas, there's really no practical way to implement something like that.
 
