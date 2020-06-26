 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Cops find it odd that suicide victim washed blood off her hands, wiped fingerprints off of gun and then placed gun on her left side even though she was right handed   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is suspicious. Real suicide victims usually have dark skin and hang themselves from a tree.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yet another legal gun owner showing why we need guns.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You want to look your best for the coroner. You only get one opportunity to impress them.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"He allegedly shot the victim in the head on April 6,"
"Officers first arrested the physician assistant on June 9"

Took y'all that long to figure something was afoot?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh, a lot of suicides are OCD, so she was just being mean to spite Trump, probably. Like all the people who fall down elevator shafts onto bullets in arguments with Putin goons or the LAPD.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Xai: Yet another legal gun owner showing why we need guns.


Yes, I am sure a physician's assistant would not be familiar with other ways of killing someone, and if only he didn't have a gun, this whole situation could have been prevented.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
At least she didn't fall on the bullets
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But she didn't even zipper herself into a duffel bag.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Oh, a lot of suicides are OCD, so she was just being mean to spite Trump, probably. Like all the people who fall down elevator shafts onto bullets in arguments with Putin goons or the LAPD.


Who can afford bullets in this economy?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: brantgoose: Oh, a lot of suicides are OCD, so she was just being mean to spite Trump, probably. Like all the people who fall down elevator shafts onto bullets in arguments with Putin goons or the LAPD.

Who can afford bullets in this economy?


After this advocate made them impossible to afford, it's been hard:

Chris Rock -- Bullet Control (HD)
Youtube VZrFVtmRXrw

/"Man, I will blow your farking head off... if I can afford it!"
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lokilaw2012: [Fark user image image 425x341]


"One more thing....you did say she was right-handed, correct? It's amazing how many people confuse right and left when facing someone...especially under stress..."
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He immediately contacted 911 and made a five-page statement to police.

Five pages to try and say someone shot themselves?
Rambling on that much is trying to cover your guilty ass.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: brantgoose: Oh, a lot of suicides are OCD, so she was just being mean to spite Trump, probably. Like all the people who fall down elevator shafts onto bullets in arguments with Putin goons or the LAPD.

Who can afford bullets in this economy?


You joke but my armory-owning brother HAAAAATES the NRA specifically because their fear mongering drives up the price of ammunition. He has some WW2 era rifles that cost a small fortune to take to the range specifically because of that reason.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I am convinced that most suicides are murders. Completely convinced. No snark. Most suicides are really murders and the murderers got away with it.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Cops would have done it right.
 
