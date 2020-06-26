 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   ♫♫ The Gov does what's right/ In the covid fight *CLAPCLAPCLAP*/ He's shut the bars in Texas ♫♫   (thehill.com) divider line
92
    More: News, Texas, Houston, Greg Abbott, number of new cases rises, executive order, Abbott's new order, additional bed space, Medical centers  
•       •       •

1341 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 26 Jun 2020 at 10:58 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



92 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this is the one
/not subby
//I submitted this with a less clever headline
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blaming it all on illegal immigrants in 3...2...
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arizona's next.
People shoulder to shoulder at one bar (friend told me)
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's too late.

People don't believe it anymore.

The deaths occur in private, no one is laying in the streets.

The sick are gasping, coughing, in private.

Nunbers don't convince people - visuals do.

And other people walking around unmasked and having fun everywhere is a visual they relate to.

The "meh, it won't happen to me" response has settled in. We've really farked it up.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Too little, too late.
Shouldn't have listened to your hero Trump and re-opened everything so early.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Blaming it all on illegal immigrants in 3...2...


But, Chinese are not br... ahhh, tricksy hobbits.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wejash: I think it's too late.

People don't believe it anymore.

The deaths occur in private, no one is laying in the streets.

The sick are gasping, coughing, in private.

Nunbers don't convince people - visuals do.

And other people walking around unmasked and having fun everywhere is a visual they relate to.

The "meh, it won't happen to me" response has settled in. We've really farked it up.


Problem with conservatives, it has to happen to them before they care.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Watch all those ruff and tuff "cow boys" start downloading kik, just so they don't get lonely.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
but will they comply, or just call abbott a communist
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Arizona's next.
People shoulder to shoulder at one bar (friend told me)


I almost went to a bar last night here in Georgia.  The parking lot was 100% full and there were a good dozen cars in a sort of overflow lot.

Uh...no.
 
anwserman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wejash: I think it's too late.

People don't believe it anymore.

The deaths occur in private, no one is laying in the streets.

The sick are gasping, coughing, in private.

Nunbers don't convince people - visuals do.

And other people walking around unmasked and having fun everywhere is a visual they relate to.

The "meh, it won't happen to me" response has settled in. We've really farked it up.


The bodies will start to overwhelm hospitals and morgues in about two weeks, and at that point will be highly visible
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wejash: I think it's too late.

People don't believe it anymore.

The deaths occur in private, no one is laying in the streets.

The sick are gasping, coughing, in private.

Nunbers don't convince people - visuals do.

And other people walking around unmasked and having fun everywhere is a visual they relate to.

The "meh, it won't happen to me" response has settled in. We've really farked it up.


yet.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Too late ahole, a lot of people are going to die for what you believe, hope that gives you nightmares for the rest of your life. But being in the GOP I am sure you had your conscience surgically removed in your teens so he will sleep like a baby.
 
6nome
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I thought bars were their heritage.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Walker: Too little, too late.
Shouldn't have listened to your hero Trump and re-opened everything so early.


Well, yes, it's probably still too little, but until either there's a highly effective and widely deployed vaccine or enough people have died that it just doesn't really matter anymore, it's never too late.

The one possibly bright spot in all this is that part of the reason we're seeing these massive percentage increases in places populated by large number of stupid people is that they didn't have heavy case loads before May. It's still possible that even though the percentage increases are flying upwards, the absolute numbers of infected are still low enough to catch things and keep them under control.

I'm not going to bet on that, but it's a possibility.
 
stuffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nothing like closing the barn door after all the horses have Covid-19.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why is that durty RINO closing the bars? Next he'll be supporting masks to help the durty libz hurt Predisent Trump!
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wejash: I think it's too late.

People don't believe it anymore.

The deaths occur in private, no one is laying in the streets.

The sick are gasping, coughing, in private.

Nunbers don't convince people - visuals do.

And other people walking around unmasked and having fun everywhere is a visual they relate to.

The "meh, it won't happen to me" response has settled in. We've really farked it up.


Well they'll get a chance to see it in the streets in Texas soon. They're ICUs are estimated to be filled by the end of day if not already.

Their extended ICU capacity should be maxed out by around July 4th so Texans who blow their fingers off with fireworks will probably just have to learn to live only being able to count to 7
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
HOTY candidate right here, bravo subby.
 
SilentOpinion [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
its too late.
The here in N texas local HOA announced they're opening the pool with no restrictions other than 'no guests' (and in the same sentence, "We wont be monitoring it" and the amount of applause and cheering is deafening.

Anyone who says anything about there being only 380 ICU beds to serve the 8+ million in the service area gets shouted down and mocked and belittled.
Current theme are blaming everything on the protesters  (there were 300+ of us and everyone wore masks and stayed distant)  totally ignoring the fact that all the restaurants have been packed daily and nobody wears masks in the grocery store/shopping.
Followed by the whole 'masks don't work against viruses', 'all masks do is deplete your oxygen' .

The spike here 2 weeks after the 4th, I fear, will be utterly, heartbreakingly devastating.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lumbar Puncture: wejash: I think it's too late.

People don't believe it anymore.

The deaths occur in private, no one is laying in the streets.

The sick are gasping, coughing, in private.

Nunbers don't convince people - visuals do.

And other people walking around unmasked and having fun everywhere is a visual they relate to.

The "meh, it won't happen to me" response has settled in. We've really farked it up.

Well they'll get a chance to see it in the streets in Texas soon. They're ICUs are estimated to be filled by the end of day if not already.

Their extended ICU capacity should be maxed out by around July 4th so Texans who blow their fingers off with fireworks will probably just have to learn to live only being able to count to 7


Texans can count to seven? I thought that was why they were constantly trying to get educated people to move to Texas...
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Houston's ICU capacity hit 100% yesterday, and the four major counties in Texas were ordered to cancel all elective surgeries in order to free up beds for anticipated COVID patients.

Dallas is seriously considering reopening a triage hospital at the convention center.

Sadly, Dallas County's judge, Clay Jenkins, was on top of the issue months before any other surrounding counties were even considering lockdowns, social distancing, and PPE use in public, and he was silenced by the city council for speaking the truth, and the governor shut him down, and overrode his orders.

This pandemic will go down as the single largest failure of public policy in our nation's history, and it's all squarely on Republican shoulders.
 
Delc
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why even bother with the shutdowns anymore? We didn't do anything with the time the first round bought us. Lets throw open the flood gates and just get this over with.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Too little too late, the Texas ICUs are full atm, and they are now filling the emergency surge beds. And those are expected to fill in a few days
 
NoGods
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: HOTY candidate right here, bravo subby.


Almost. There should be 4 claps.

/not from TX but spent enough time there.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Watch all those ruff and tuff "cow boys" start downloading kik, just so they don't get lonely.


How would we watch them do that and why?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Blaming it all on illegal immigrants in 3...2...

But, Chinese are not br... ahhh, tricksy hobbits.


Protip: The Enemy is inside the gates.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Houston's ICU capacity hit 100% yesterday, and the four major counties in Texas were ordered to cancel all elective surgeries in order to free up beds for anticipated COVID patients.

Dallas is seriously considering reopening a triage hospital at the convention center.

Sadly, Dallas County's judge, Clay Jenkins, was on top of the issue months before any other surrounding counties were even considering lockdowns, social distancing, and PPE use in public, and he was silenced by the city council for speaking the truth, and the governor shut him down, and overrode his orders.

This pandemic will go down as the single largest failure of public policy in our nation's history, and it's all squarely on Republican shoulders.


But but both sides are exactly the same!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lumbar Puncture: wejash: I think it's too late.

People don't believe it anymore.

The deaths occur in private, no one is laying in the streets.

The sick are gasping, coughing, in private.

Nunbers don't convince people - visuals do.

And other people walking around unmasked and having fun everywhere is a visual they relate to.

The "meh, it won't happen to me" response has settled in. We've really farked it up.

Well they'll get a chance to see it in the streets in Texas soon. They're ICUs are estimated to be filled by the end of day if not already.

Their extended ICU capacity should be maxed out by around July 4th so Texans who blow their fingers off with fireworks will probably just have to learn to live only being able to count to 7


How does that change anything for the average Texan?
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
William barr is a piece of shiat
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Houston's ICU capacity hit 100% yesterday, and the four major counties in Texas were ordered to cancel all elective surgeries in order to free up beds for anticipated COVID patients.

Dallas is seriously considering reopening a triage hospital at the convention center.

Sadly, Dallas County's judge, Clay Jenkins, was on top of the issue months before any other surrounding counties were even considering lockdowns, social distancing, and PPE use in public, and he was silenced by the city council for speaking the truth, and the governor shut him down, and overrode his orders.

This pandemic will go down as the single largest failure of public policy in our nation's history, and it's all squarely on Republican shoulders.


Get the ads ready now.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Uh...that governor needs to follow FARK more often.  I have it on good authority from some of the "experts" here that the coronavirus flare up in his state is just a bunch of libby libs getting all libbed up.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But muh freedumbs.  I need to drink pink margatinis.  It's my right!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Houston's ICU capacity hit 100% yesterday, and the four major counties in Texas were ordered to cancel all elective surgeries in order to free up beds for anticipated COVID patients.

Dallas is seriously considering reopening a triage hospital at the convention center.

Sadly, Dallas County's judge, Clay Jenkins, was on top of the issue months before any other surrounding counties were even considering lockdowns, social distancing, and PPE use in public, and he was silenced by the city council for speaking the truth, and the governor shut him down, and overrode his orders.

This pandemic will go down as the single largest failure of public policy in our nation's history, and it's all squarely on Republican shoulders.


And yet people will still vote Republican.

/America is a shiathole country
 
raius
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SilentOpinion: its too late.
The here in N texas local HOA announced they're opening the pool with no restrictions other than 'no guests' (and in the same sentence, "We wont be monitoring it" and the amount of applause and cheering is deafening.

Anyone who says anything about there being only 380 ICU beds to serve the 8+ million in the service area gets shouted down and mocked and belittled.
Current theme are blaming everything on the protesters  (there were 300+ of us and everyone wore masks and stayed distant)  totally ignoring the fact that all the restaurants have been packed daily and nobody wears masks in the grocery store/shopping.
Followed by the whole 'masks don't work against viruses', 'all masks do is deplete your oxygen' .

The spike here 2 weeks after the 4th, I fear, will be utterly, heartbreakingly devastating.


What the actual loving fark is that?  How does these mouth breathers not know how breathing works?  Especially since that whole bandanna over your face thing is a classic western trope, those heroes and or bandits didn't just collapse from a lack of oxygen..
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: wejash: I think it's too late.

People don't believe it anymore.

The deaths occur in private, no one is laying in the streets.

The sick are gasping, coughing, in private.

Nunbers don't convince people - visuals do.

And other people walking around unmasked and having fun everywhere is a visual they relate to.

The "meh, it won't happen to me" response has settled in. We've really farked it up.

Problem with conservatives, it has to happen to them before they care.


Something that drives me nut about my parents.  Very conservative (most because catholic and abortion)  but they Volunteer at a soup kitchen and are constantly railing about the inhumanity of the system that keep people on the streets.  They volunteer at the local  jail and are PISSED about mass incarceration policies, the problems with the bail system, wrongful convictions, how the war on drugs is a health not a crime problem (hell they even let an addict live with them when he got out of prison for grand larceny when I was kid because he had no other place to go and it was the Christian thing to do)

But they can NOT see a connection between the people they vote for and the problems in society that make them angry
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Georgia, Brian Kemp just found out this week that reopening the economy without any safeguards in place is a recipe for disaster.

Actually, he didn't. He says that Georgia "is gaining on" the virus, whatever the fark that means. It's everyone else in the state who are reaping the rewards of Kemp's "actions."
 
strapp3r [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
data.whicdn.comView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SilentOpinion: Current theme are blaming everything on the protesters


Protesters or not, the final blame from these assclowns was always, always going to be placed on the "others".
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Delc: Why even bother with the shutdowns anymore? We didn't do anything with the time the first round bought us. Lets throw open the flood gates and just get this over with.


I'd rather die due to my own stupidity, not someone else's, than you very much.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But are the bars going to heed his call to shut down?

Short of pulling their license to serve alcohol and throwing the owners in jail (let the employees slide), I have my doubts this will be a widespread shutdown.

//no, I did not RTFA
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

anwserman: wejash: I think it's too late.

People don't believe it anymore.

The deaths occur in private, no one is laying in the streets.

The sick are gasping, coughing, in private.

Nunbers don't convince people - visuals do.

And other people walking around unmasked and having fun everywhere is a visual they relate to.

The "meh, it won't happen to me" response has settled in. We've really farked it up.

The bodies will start to overwhelm hospitals and morgues in about two weeks, and at that point will be highly visible


At which point the morons will declare "NO ONE TOLD US THIS WOULD HAPPEN!"
 
zeaper12
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Houston's ICU capacity hit 100% yesterday, and the four major counties in Texas were ordered to cancel all elective surgeries in order to free up beds for anticipated COVID patients.

Dallas is seriously considering reopening a triage hospital at the convention center.

Sadly, Dallas County's judge, Clay Jenkins, was on top of the issue months before any other surrounding counties were even considering lockdowns, social distancing, and PPE use in public, and he was silenced by the city council for speaking the truth, and the governor shut him down, and overrode his orders.

This pandemic will go down as the single largest failure of public policy in our nation's history, and it's all squarely on Republican shoulders.


The Democrats thank you for your support and campaign speech.  Besides pointing fingers what would you do in this situation?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't get the headline, but I propose:

♫♫ The governor shut the bars down in Texas
Clap Clap Clap Clap Clap
You know he knows that the 'Rona infects us
He ain't gonna close churches to save Jesus
He makes his livin' off of the people's taxes ♫♫
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jso2897: Myrdinn: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Blaming it all on illegal immigrants in 3...2...

But, Chinese are not br... ahhh, tricksy hobbits.

Protip: The Enemy is inside the gates.


Man, next you will be telling me that masks are not a political statement, and Pence said "fewer" instead of a title.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Alaskan Yoda: [Fark user image 425x271]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BlousyBrown: William barr is a piece of shiat


Stop right there.

Shiat can be used as fertilizer, and has other uses.
 
Displayed 50 of 92 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.