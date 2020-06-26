 Skip to content
(YouTube) New former cop admits he's really just pissed that he can't perpetuate systemic oppression without having to face the consequences
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this going to be like those "oppressed Christian" threads?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maybe he should take up cage fighting
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Poison Idea "The Badge"
Youtube cVsKk_6Tg6Y
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fewer cops means more freedom.
 
The Brown Word [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: maybe he should take up cage fighting


Not many cage matches allow one person to bring a gun and shoot the other guy in defense when they punch or block. Don't think he'd be interested.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I enjoyed Mike the Cop when he just explained what cops perceptions of situations were, or why certain behaviors or procedures or followed, or why they might vary between departments.
He didn't even defend the officers in several of the major viral abuse videos. Then he started putting that treasonous flag in his studio, doubling down on stupidity, and shiat went downhill fast.
I really hate to make generalizations, but this just reinforces the ACAB argument.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Fewer cops means more freedom insurance premiums.
 
soporific [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: Is this going to be like those "oppressed Christian" threads?


"Stop Oppressing!" will become the new "Stop Resisting!"
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: HotWingConspiracy: Fewer cops means more freedom insurance premiums.


Serious question, ...
How do you get the parade gloss off your teeth?
 
DougTaupe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
<wellbye.jpg>
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Gee, Mikey boy, seems like if you just, you know, followed the law, you'd be fine.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: HotWingConspiracy: Fewer cops means more freedom insurance premiums.


From what I have seen at my municipal jobs, is that cops tend to match Utilities and Public Works in terms of OSHA-reportable injuries.  And they treat their shiny cop cars in parking lots a lot worse than the Utilities people treat their work trucks at work sites.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

edmo: Is this going to be like those "oppressed Christian" threads?


No, because nobody's going to claim he was never really a policeman.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I can tell he's a complete reprobate the way that it's a vertical video.

/only 2 minutes in and it's blah blah blah, waiting for the meat.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What a coward.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Blue Lives Mater, but only if they get to abuse people they don't like, without consequence.
 
