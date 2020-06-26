 Skip to content
 
(Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)   One of the fringe benefits of Covid-19 is Guillain-Barré Syndrome   (triblive.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Neurology, covid-19, case study, Dr. Justin McArthur, Dr. Sandeep Rana, muscle weakness, Immune system, irregular immune response  
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But, WAIT! There's more!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is not good.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LA LA LA LA we're still reopening!!! ECONOMY! JERBS! 9/11! I can't hear youuu!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Faux News still working from home?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid-19 kicked my dog and knocked-up my girlfriend. It's also a floor wax and a dessert topping.


/what can't it do?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that the disease where you lose your neck and your testes?
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 1 hour ago  
French benefits, subby.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It also gives you crabs...

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it is just one.....could be a coincidence of two diseases....EVERYBODY PANIC!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID 19 is the Menudo (Alan Parsons Project, Gorillaz) of disease. It's a pick-up game of basketball, an impromptu jam of studio musicians, the protest march of the Great Unlaid Winding Their Way Home to God.

It is Proteus.

It is Ozymandias, King of Kings! No, wait that is Trump.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So basically, if you are unhealthy, the world is dangerous. Huh, I was quite certain that was the case before. Guess I will put a non-sterile cloth on my face because feelings
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Is Faux News still working from home?


If you can call visiting right wing conspiracy sites work.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: This is not good.


I am so happy that there are only 3 sick people on Maui, because I just know that if I get that virus, I will die. I have COPD from smoking so much dope over the years. It doesn't bother me all that much day to day, but the virus will be the end of me. I am one careful motherfarker.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Covid-19 kicked my dog and knocked-up my girlfriend. It's also a floor wax and a dessert topping.


/what can't it do?


Well I am in need of a product will make my vinyl flooring sparkle like a spring meadow at dawn.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frommage
 
slaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lovely.  Here's a quick run-down:

A disorder of the immune system where the nerves are attacked by immune cells.
Rare (Fewer than 10,000 cases per year in Canada)
Treatments can help manage condition, no known cure
Often requires lab test or imaging
Can last several years or be lifelong
More common in males
Urgent medical attention recommended in severe cases
 
peteloaf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have CIDP, basically Guillain-Barre Syndrome but in chronic form. Please, take it from me, this is no joke and an absolute motherfarker. I literally had to relearn how to walk after losing control of almost all of my body.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Keyser_Soze_Death: Covid-19 kicked my dog and knocked-up my girlfriend. It's also a floor wax and a dessert topping.


/what can't it do?

Well I am in need of a product will make my vinyl flooring sparkle like a spring meadow at dawn.


Wait, they make vinyl flooring now?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: This is not good.


My sister had a bout of G-B back in the 90s. They thought she had MS. She was out of work for almost two years with severe MS-like symptoms. It's horrible.
 
Albino Squid [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It causes Guillain-Barre and Kawasaki Disease and god knows what else? It's like every diagnostic step of a House episode rolled into one convenient package!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, I thought herpes was the gift that keeps giving
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: It also gives you crabs...

[Fark user image 443x960][Fark user image 443x960]


That stupid woman thinks it was from a mask. Your husband got clamedia from riding a tractor with a bikini on, that's whar he got it.

/ clamedia
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup, just like the flu.  You kids have fun at the beach.
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Albino Squid: It causes Guillain-Barre and Kawasaki Disease and god knows what else?


New-onset Diabetes, too.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Albino Squid: It causes Guillain-Barre and Kawasaki Disease and god knows what else? It's like every diagnostic step of a House episode rolled into one convenient package!


Kawasaki disease? Well, you know these new japanese management techniques...*shrugs*
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
covid19 is also inducing chronic fatigue syndrome, particularly in women, and even in relatively mild cases.

that shiat is no joke either. my mom had it after a bout of Epstein-Barr virus, and she was basically bed-ridden for two years.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I wouldn't call her a "Syndrome."

Fark user imageView Full Size


I liked her in Workaholics and 22 Jump Street.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
guess what else causes guillian barr syndrome?
 
wxboy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
TFA seems to say they found this in 4 people.  It seems like the implication is that if you're predisposed to getting GBS, then Covid might be a trigger, or make it worse if you have it already.

Or random chance says that some people will be diagnosed with both.
 
chieromancer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My brother got Guillain-Barré Syndrome in the mid-70s while in boot camp. He was totally paralyzed for a while. Ended up permanently disabled.  Years later is was discovered there's a link between the Swine Flu vaccine and GBS. So if  you are waiting for a CV vax is going to save us, you are dreaming.
 
DontMakeMeComeBackThere
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GWSuperfan: Albino Squid: It causes Guillain-Barre and Kawasaki Disease and god knows what else?

New-onset Diabetes, too.


Meh...any disease that affects a ton of people will have certain individuals who have extreme corner case reactions (I got the flu one year and lost my sense of smell - permanently). So, these stories of the corner cases are probably getting overblown as "Covid causes xxx!!!"

We need long term analysis, not breathless news articles looking for clicks.
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Albino Squid: It causes Guillain-Barre and Kawasaki Disease and god knows what else? It's like every diagnostic step of a House episode rolled into one convenient package!


It causes lupus.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Guillain-Barré Syndrome usually follows respiratory infections, so, Covid-19 now meets one more criteria for being a respiratory infection. I am much more concerned about the news from FL and TX.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
C'est un épisode préféré et très spécial!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh. My. God.
This is unheard of! Surely we shall all perish.

"Two thirds of people with Guillain-Barré syndrome have experienced an infection before the onset of the condition. Most commonly these are episodes of gastroenteritis or a respiratory tract infection. In many cases, the exact nature of the infection can be confirmed.

Some cases may be triggered by the influenza virus and potentially influenza vaccine. An increased incidence of Guillain-Barré syndrome followed influenza immunization that followed the 1976 swine flu outbreak (H1N1 A/NJ/76); 8.8 cases per million (0.0088 per 1000) recipients developed the complication. Since then, close monitoring of cases attributable to vaccination has demonstrated that influenza itself can
induce GBS.

Natural influenza infection is a stronger risk factor for the development of GBS than is influenza vaccination and getting the vaccination actually reduces the risk of GBS overall by lowering the risk of catching influenza."

Oh. Never mind, again.
 
Andric [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: So basically, if you are unhealthy, the world is dangerous. Huh, I was quite certain that was the case before. Guess I will put a non-sterile cloth on my face because feelings


Don't forget to put a herp on your derp while you're at it
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

koder: LA LA LA LA we're still reopening!!! ECONOMY! JERBS! 9/11! I can't hear youuu!

[Fark user image 850x929]


Us: "No, it's still the first wave."
 
bigfire
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Epic Fap Session: I wouldn't call her a "Syndrome."

[Fark user image 425x640]

I liked her in Workaholics and 22 Jump Street.



If that's who Subby is referring to, I guess you could say I'm

Disturbed - Down With The Sickness [Official Music Video]
Youtube 09LTT0xwdfw
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DontMakeMeComeBackThere: breathless news articles looking for clicks.


Nature isn't exactly known for clickbait. They're among the very top tier of scientific journals in the world.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: This is unheard of! Surely we shall all perish.


While The Fine Article/Study reveals important supporting observations, it's not really news and my immediate reaction to the news was "Duh!"

GBS - and a couple of other named illnesses that are basically the same thing - is just another potential expression of the complex and twitchy thing we call our "immune system".  If it doesn't work hard enough it lets other things kill us, but if it works too hard, *it* kills us.

An old boss and mentor of mine died GBS or one of its kin.  He'd always had a twitchy immune system, beset not just with the regular hayfever type allergies, but also with alopecia where his immune system attacked hair follicles, allowing hair to grow but continuously fall out.  His demise came after going through a 30 day, experimental treatment to combat a not-quite-cancer blood disorder.  The treatment was intended to excite his immune system to attack the bad blood cells and their progenitor cells.  It apparently did that and more and he started to shut down about a week after treatment ended.  None of his doctors had a farking clue what was going on and I didn't know any of this was going on until his wife said it was time to say goodbye to him.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

chieromancer: My brother got Guillain-Barré Syndrome in the mid-70s while in boot camp. He was totally paralyzed for a while. Ended up permanently disabled.  Years later is was discovered there's a link between the Swine Flu vaccine and GBS. So if  you are waiting for a CV vax is going to save us, you are dreaming.


The incidence of GBS associated with the 1976 swine flu vaccine was around 1 in 100,000.  The flu itself leads to GBS at nearly twice that rate.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GWSuperfan: DontMakeMeComeBackThere: breathless news articles looking for clicks.

Nature isn't exactly known for clickbait. They're among the very top tier of scientific journals in the world.


Heh.  Inspires me to paraphrase you thusly:

Nature isn't exactly known for clickbait.  She does what she wants to no matter how ridiculous you think it is.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Covid-19 kicked my dog and knocked-up my girlfriend. It's also a floor wax and a dessert topping.


/what can't it do?


Go away on its own

/Stay safe out there
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wow.  Covid-19 Covid-trump virus is the gift that keeps on giving.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: Marcus Aurelius: This is not good.

I am so happy that there are only 3 sick people on Maui, because I just know that if I get that virus, I will die. I have COPD from smoking so much dope over the years. It doesn't bother me all that much day to day, but the virus will be the end of me. I am one careful motherfarker.


Name checks out
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Andric: StoPPeRmobile: So basically, if you are unhealthy, the world is dangerous. Huh, I was quite certain that was the case before. Guess I will put a non-sterile cloth on my face because feelings

Don't forget to put a herp on your derp while you're at it


Hey! They cured the herp just like they cured cancer and aids. What's the problem? Let me guess, feelings?
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I would have more to say about this subject but I seem to be afflicted with a serious case of CCPA.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AlgaeRancher: Keyser_Soze_Death: Covid-19 kicked my dog and knocked-up my girlfriend. It's also a floor wax and a dessert topping.


/what can't it do?

Go away on its own

/Stay safe out there


I disagree, but only on technical points.  The Black Death went away on its own.  I mean, sure it took a lot of people with it but it's gone, right?
 
batlock666
‘’ 1 minute ago  

slaur: Lovely.  Here's a quick run-down:

A disorder of the immune system where the nerves are attacked by immune cells.
Rare (Fewer than 10,000 cases per year in Canada)
Treatments can help manage condition, no known cure
Often requires lab test or imaging
Can last several years or be lifelong
More common in males
Urgent medical attention recommended in severe cases


A cousin's kid has it. He has to have his blood cleaned via dialysis every couple of months.
 
