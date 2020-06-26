 Skip to content
 
(NJ.com)   Endangered whale, one of only 400, well now 399, left in the world, found dead off the N.J. coast   (nj.com) divider line
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's sad to hear, one of best parts about being on the water last season running a ferry up and down the Jersey coast back and forth to NYC was the amount of whales we'd see everyday, which were usually around six a day. Capitan needed me on the bridge half the time just to spot them so we wouldn't hit one.
/one passenger accused of us this and reported it, we had NOAA feds meet us at the work dock in full battle gear.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I saw a couple in the North Pacific, years ago. Hard to believe that pods used to extend for miles, and were hunted down to the point of population collapse.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thought it was Christie for a moment, but realized his kind isn't endangered (yet).
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Our beaches in NJ are gross. Our water is polluted. Maybe it came here to die.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There was a guy
An under water guy who controlled the sea
Got killed by ten million pounds of sludge
From New York and New Jersey
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Our beaches in NJ are gross. Our water is polluted. Maybe it came here to die.


Know how I know you haven't been 'down da Shore' for a loong time?
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sad fact about this Whale species name, They were called Right whales as the were the right ones to hunt as they had a Plentiful baleen, lots of blubber and floated for a long time after they were killed making them ideal for whale hunters to target. They were also quite docile.

Hence how rare they are now.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's not dead, it's piningforthefjords.jpg
 
