(Slate)   White House spokesman on Covid: "You'll get over it." Well, some of us, anyhow   (slate.com) divider line
40
•       •       •

growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why the hell is Larry even talking, he's not a Dr. or medical professional and his track record on this subject is negative 2 trillion?  There's no reason other than Trump is a jackass, that things are the way they are now, with numbers skyrocketing.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Read this... please. It will literally take 5 minutes.

https://ritholtz.com/2008/08/the-larr​y​-kudlow-recession-summer-rally/
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Jeff now works at the White House?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not MA, NJ, NY and CT.  We were smart and are now at contained status.  If the majority of people in other states followed the rules, they wouldn't be in the massive clusterfark that is happening now.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Read this... please. It will literally take 5 minutes.

https://ritholtz.com/2008/08/the-larry​-kudlow-recession-summer-rally/


I read your link but can you explain it to me like im a 5 year old?  😬
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

raerae1980: NewportBarGuy: Read this... please. It will literally take 5 minutes.

https://ritholtz.com/2008/08/the-larry​-kudlow-recession-summer-rally/

I read your link but can you explain it to me like im a 5 year old?  😬


This part is the focus... and it would help more if you watched Barry and Larry go at each other for months during 2008 about the recession. Larry refused to even say the word.

Back on July 15, I suggested it was time to cover shorts for a Bear market rally, reiterating an earlier - too early - call for a move higher. But this ? LK admitting a recession ? This was big news. Larry is a perennial optimist, so its worth noting when he sees anything negative. In February, he broached the  mere possibility of a mild recession, and last week, he saw (finally!) that a recession is here. I turned to one of my fellow fisherman/economists in Maine, and said "Larry used the R word? The negativity out there must really be tremendous. That means we are due for a counter-trend rally."

The bold part means that those who know him best know that is he is literally WRONG all of the time. So wrong that they are willing to be tens of millions of dollars against whatever he says, and they did profit from it.

There were some rallies to profit from (just like today) until the market eventually died by 50%.

Larry is the most consistently wrong mofo in the history of the planet.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: raerae1980: NewportBarGuy: Read this... please. It will literally take 5 minutes.

https://ritholtz.com/2008/08/the-larry​-kudlow-recession-summer-rally/

I read your link but can you explain it to me like im a 5 year old?  😬

This part is the focus... and it would help more if you watched Barry and Larry go at each other for months during 2008 about the recession. Larry refused to even say the word.

Back on July 15, I suggested it was time to cover shorts for a Bear market rally, reiterating an earlier - too early - call for a move higher. But this ? LK admitting a recession ? This was big news. Larry is a perennial optimist, so its worth noting when he sees anything negative. In February, he broached the  mere possibility of a mild recession, and last week, he saw (finally!) that a recession is here. I turned to one of my fellow fisherman/economists in Maine, and said "Larry used the R word? The negativity out there must really be tremendous. That means we are due for a counter-trend rally."

The bold part means that those who know him best know that is he is literally WRONG all of the time. So wrong that they are willing to be tens of millions of dollars against whatever he says, and they did profit from it.

There were some rallies to profit from (just like today) until the market eventually died by 50%.

Larry is the most consistently wrong mofo in the history of the planet.


Ah, okay.  Thank you!!!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Not MA, NJ, NY and CT.  We were smart and are now at contained status.  If the majority of people in other states followed the rules, they wouldn't be in the massive clusterfark that is happening now.


New York provided an expensive, in terms of human lives, example of what not to do followed by what to do.

And the red parts of America just looked at them and thought New York. We aren't New York. We don't need none of that.

I'm 36. Its a crazy thought, but in my lifetime I expect to see states leave the Union.
 
tinderfitles [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
121,809
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cocozilla
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I will celebrate when this P.O.S. dies.. I hope it hurts
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As a COVID Survivor,

FFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF​FFFFFFFFFFFFFFFfarkKKKKKKKKK
YOUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU​UUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why can't the White House go back to the old Covid-19 design?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hmm...So is this a first wave or a second wave? NPR said we are in a plateau, not a second wave. But that swooshy graph looks like a second wave, to me.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He will say anything as long as the cocaine keeps flowing.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Trump forbid that anything inconveniences the Red Hats and Trump's only son, Profit.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Lighten up, Francis.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Not MA, NJ, NY and CT.  We were smart and are now at contained status.  If the majority of people in other states followed the rules, they wouldn't be in the massive clusterfark that is happening now.


We were doing well in Michigan, but the Trumpers got their way and now cases are spiking again.  Nobody understands what 6 feet looks like and idiots are causing bar fights because they don't want to wear masks.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Killers for money.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

growinthings: Why the hell is Larry even talking, he's not a Dr. or medical professional and his track record on this subject is negative 2 trillion?  There's no reason other than Trump is a jackass, that things are the way they are now, with numbers skyrocketing.


Who else is willing to peddle lies on TV for Trump anymore? Kudlow has no integrity to ruin at this point.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Hmm...So is this a first wave or a second wave? NPR said we are in a plateau, not a second wave. But that swooshy graph looks like a second wave, to me.


We haven't made it out of the 1st wave yet.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
NewportBarGuy:Larry is the most consistently wrong mofo in the history of the planet.

More than Bill Kristol?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: raerae1980: NewportBarGuy: Read this... please. It will literally take 5 minutes.

https://ritholtz.com/2008/08/the-larry​-kudlow-recession-summer-rally/

I read your link but can you explain it to me like im a 5 year old?  😬

This part is the focus... and it would help more if you watched Barry and Larry go at each other for months during 2008 about the recession. Larry refused to even say the word.

Back on July 15, I suggested it was time to cover shorts for a Bear market rally, reiterating an earlier - too early - call for a move higher. But this ? LK admitting a recession ? This was big news. Larry is a perennial optimist, so its worth noting when he sees anything negative. In February, he broached the  mere possibility of a mild recession, and last week, he saw (finally!) that a recession is here. I turned to one of my fellow fisherman/economists in Maine, and said "Larry used the R word? The negativity out there must really be tremendous. That means we are due for a counter-trend rally."

The bold part means that those who know him best know that is he is literally WRONG all of the time. So wrong that they are willing to be tens of millions of dollars against whatever he says, and they did profit from it.

There were some rallies to profit from (just like today) until the market eventually died by 50%.

Larry is the most consistently wrong mofo in the history of the planet.


That reminds me of sports books who changed the odds whenever Matt Millen made a prediction on TV. Everyone knew it was easy money to bet against him.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Not MA, NJ, NY and CT.  We were smart and are now at contained status.  If the majority of people in other states followed the rules, they wouldn't be in the massive clusterfark that is happening now.


RI has done a good job too.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dying isnt the only bad outcome from COVID

Add strokes, psychosis, and dementia to the list

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/ne​w​-study-severe-covid19-brain-damage-str​okes-a4480921.html
 
DrD'isInfotainment [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Kudlow needs to get COVID, and then just get over it, or at least learn to live with it or if that's too hard for him, die from it.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Not MA, NJ, NY and CT.  We were smart and are now at contained status.  If the majority of people in other states followed the rules, they wouldn't be in the massive clusterfark that is happening now.


it took those states about 60 days *under strict lockdown*  to drop 1 order of magnitude in new daily per capita confirmed infections once they peaked at about 1 per 1000 .  All these idiot red states are nearing or hitting that metric  with no lockdowns in place.  there is no turning back for Arizona, things will be getting *a lot* worse.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Kudlow's not wrong:  we do have to live with it.

And, when the Administration makes its next f&ck up, we'll have to live with that, too.
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Jake Havechek: Not MA, NJ, NY and CT.  We were smart and are now at contained status.  If the majority of people in other states followed the rules, they wouldn't be in the massive clusterfark that is happening now.

We were doing well in Michigan, but the Trumpers got their way and now cases are spiking again.  Nobody understands what 6 feet looks like and idiots are causing bar fights because they don't want to wear masks.


We haven't had bars to fight in since March. They reopen on the 4th of July, the A&E wards on the UK will be busy all weekend.
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
*In the UK

/Fark
//You
///Autocarrot
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Jake Havechek: Not MA, NJ, NY and CT.  We were smart and are now at contained status.  If the majority of people in other states followed the rules, they wouldn't be in the massive clusterfark that is happening now.

it took those states about 60 days *under strict lockdown*  to drop 1 order of magnitude in new daily per capita confirmed infections once they peaked at about 1 per 1000 .  All these idiot red states are nearing or hitting that metric  with no lockdowns in place.  there is no turning back for Arizona, things will be getting *a lot* worse.
[Fark user image 850x637]

*Caveat of course, as we have known, and the CDC just confirmed yesterday, the infection rate is really 10x what the confirmed infection cases show; those peaks were really at 1 per 100  *
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: NewportBarGuy:Larry is the most consistently wrong mofo in the history of the planet.

More than Bill Kristol?


Shockingly? Yes. At least Bill has recently shown he can see when things are going sideways. Larry has done so much coke his brain is permanently fuxxored.
 
soporific [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gpzjock: *In the UK

/Fark
//You
///Autocarrot


Every time you have an odd typo, just say that it's how they say things over there. We'll believe you.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
static.politico.comView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: NewportBarGuy:Larry is the most consistently wrong mofo in the history of the planet.

More than Bill Kristol?


Bill Kristol has started saying true things with Donnie in the White House
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fourth deadliest event in U.S. history.

4. COVID-19 > 120,000
3. WWII - 405,000
2. Civil War - 620,000 in 4 years
1. 1918 Pandemic - 675,000 in 2 years
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

raerae1980: We haven't made it out of the 1st wave yet.


Second (higher) Plateau!  Yay!  USA US A UUUuuu SSSSsss AAAAAAAaaaaa!
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
'Some of us'? You mean the 99%.

That's an interesting point. I do love how we weaponize fear with the idea of someone that's 22 going to meet other 22 year olds and that they're ALL just automatically dead because they don't have a mask.
 
